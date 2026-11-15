RECAP: Lions vs. Patriots

QB comparison: Lions quarterback Jared Goff finished 20-of-31 passing for 303 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions and a 101.9 passer rating.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was 3-of-4 passing for 48 yards on the first drive of the game but he left with an ankle injury and did not return.

Maye was replaced by Tommy DeVito, who completed 12 of his 24 passes for 81 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 56.6 rating.

Impact moment: With just under five minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Lions were looking to build on a 14-3 lead starting a drive at their own 16-yard line.

It ended up being a critical seven-play, 84-yard scoring drive with Gibbs touching the ball seven times. He accounted for all 84 yards on four runs for 12 total yards and two receptions for 72 yards, including a 50-yard catch and run that set up his five-yard touchdown on the very next play.