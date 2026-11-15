RECAP: Lions vs. Patriots

Recap: The Detroit Lions came to Germany and put on a show in front of a record crowd of 70,225 at Allianz Arena in Munich.
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ran out of the tunnel during introductions holding a German flag, got things rolling for Detroit with a 56-yard touchdown on the Lions' first offensive possession and the Lions never looked back on way to a 35-10 victory over New England. This made it five-straight wins and improved the Lions to 7-2 on the year.
St. Brown finished with four receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns (56, 28). It was the 10th multi-touchdown game of his career.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs produced 171 scrimmage yards in the first half alone and finished the game with 252 total yards (153 rushing, 99 receiving) and two touchdowns.
Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa had Detroit's other touchdown on a spectacular 12-yard diving catch.
The Lions' offense put up 494 total yards, including 191 rushing, as their offensive line owned the line of scrimmage all afternoon.
Detroit's defense was as equally impressive, holding New England to just 69 total yards in the first half and 151 for the game. The Patriots were just 4-for-13 on third down.
Cornerback Roger McCreary had an interception and Detroit got sacks from Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, Derrick Moore (2) and DJ Wonnum.
QB comparison: Lions quarterback Jared Goff finished 20-of-31 passing for 303 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions and a 101.9 passer rating.
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was 3-of-4 passing for 48 yards on the first drive of the game but he left with an ankle injury and did not return.
Maye was replaced by Tommy DeVito, who completed 12 of his 24 passes for 81 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 56.6 rating.
Impact moment: With just under five minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Lions were looking to build on a 14-3 lead starting a drive at their own 16-yard line.
It ended up being a critical seven-play, 84-yard scoring drive with Gibbs touching the ball seven times. He accounted for all 84 yards on four runs for 12 total yards and two receptions for 72 yards, including a 50-yard catch and run that set up his five-yard touchdown on the very next play.
The drive gave Detroit a commanding 21-3 lead New England never battled back from.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots game at Allianz Arena on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Munich.
Key stat: The Lions were dominant up front in the run game. They finished with 191 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Lions' defense, which entered the game No. 8 in the NFL against the run, held their fifth-straight opponent under 100 yards rushing as the Patriots had just 61 on the day.
Injury report: Hutchinson left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return.
Up next: vs. Tampa Bay on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. (FOX)