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RECAP: Lions vs. Patriots

Nov 15, 2026 at 12:56 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Recap: The Detroit Lions came to Germany and put on a show in front of a record crowd of 70,225 at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ran out of the tunnel during introductions holding a German flag, got things rolling for Detroit with a 56-yard touchdown on the Lions' first offensive possession and the Lions never looked back on way to a 35-10 victory over New England. This made it five-straight wins and improved the Lions to 7-2 on the year.

St. Brown finished with four receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns (56, 28). It was the 10th multi-touchdown game of his career.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs produced 171 scrimmage yards in the first half alone and finished the game with 252 total yards (153 rushing, 99 receiving) and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa had Detroit's other touchdown on a spectacular 12-yard diving catch.

The Lions' offense put up 494 total yards, including 191 rushing, as their offensive line owned the line of scrimmage all afternoon.

Detroit's defense was as equally impressive, holding New England to just 69 total yards in the first half and 151 for the game. The Patriots were just 4-for-13 on third down.

Cornerback Roger McCreary had an interception and Detroit got sacks from Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, Derrick Moore (2) and DJ Wonnum.

QB comparison: Lions quarterback Jared Goff finished 20-of-31 passing for 303 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions and a 101.9 passer rating.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was 3-of-4 passing for 48 yards on the first drive of the game but he left with an ankle injury and did not return.

Maye was replaced by Tommy DeVito, who completed 12 of his 24 passes for 81 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 56.6 rating.

Impact moment: With just under five minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Lions were looking to build on a 14-3 lead starting a drive at their own 16-yard line.

It ended up being a critical seven-play, 84-yard scoring drive with Gibbs touching the ball seven times. He accounted for all 84 yards on four runs for 12 total yards and two receptions for 72 yards, including a 50-yard catch and run that set up his five-yard touchdown on the very next play.

The drive gave Detroit a commanding 21-3 lead New England never battled back from.

Lions vs. Patriots Week 10 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots game at Allianz Arena on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Munich.

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions mascot Roary before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions mascot Roary before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback safety Andre Cisco (28), Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback safety Andre Cisco (28), Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback safety Andre Cisco (28), Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback safety Andre Cisco (28), Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
64 / 160

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
65 / 160

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
68 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
81 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
83 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
84 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
85 / 160

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
87 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
88 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
89 / 160

Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
90 / 160

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
91 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
92 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
93 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
94 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
95 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
96 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
98 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
99 / 160

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
100 / 160

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
101 / 160

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
102 / 160

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
103 / 160

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
104 / 160

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
105 / 160

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
106 / 160

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
107 / 160

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
108 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
109 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
110 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
111 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
112 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
113 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
114 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
115 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
116 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40), Detroit Lions linebacker Owen Pappoe (51), Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21), Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), and Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
117 / 160

Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40), Detroit Lions linebacker Owen Pappoe (51), Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21), Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), and Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
118 / 160

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
119 / 160

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
120 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
121 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
122 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
123 / 160

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
124 / 160

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
125 / 160

Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
126 / 160

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
127 / 160

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks and extra point during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks and extra point during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Key stat: The Lions were dominant up front in the run game. They finished with 191 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions' defense, which entered the game No. 8 in the NFL against the run, held their fifth-straight opponent under 100 yards rushing as the Patriots had just 61 on the day.

Injury report: Hutchinson left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

Up next: vs. Tampa Bay on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. (FOX)

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