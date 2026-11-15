Sheila Hamp on Lions' presence in Munich: 'Our fans are the best'

MUNICH – Detroit Lions Principal Owner & Chair Sheila Hamp got in on the fun in Munich Saturday by making an appearance at Hofbrauhaus and tapping a keg in front of cheering Lions fans.
"Amazing. They are everywhere in the streets. I feel so incredible," Hamp said of the turnout of Lions fans in Munich. "Our fans are the best."
It has been a Lions takeover ahead of Sunday's game in Munich, where the Lions will be looking for a win against the New England Patriots.
"I'm totally excited," Hamp said of Sunday's game. "Dan (Campbell) has everyone ready and we're ready. We're going to take over the stadium."
Hamp was joined at Hofbrauhaus by family members. As she tapped the keg, the entire building erupted in 'Let's go Lions' chants.
View photos from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 trip to Munich, Germany.
"It's way more than I expected," Hamp said of the atmosphere in Munich Saturday, which also included a Big Sean concert at Detroit Lions Fan Fest. "I saw planes full of people and that kind of thing before I even got here. But it's more than I ever thought. Just amazing. Our fans are the best. So exciting."
Hamp said this was the first keg she's ever tapped and she loved the experience.
"My sons wanted me to do a keg stand, but I said, 'I don't think that's going to happen,'" she joked.
View photos from Day 2 of Detroit Lions Fan Fest presented by Ford at Odeonsplatz in Munich.