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Sheila Hamp on Lions' presence in Munich: 'Our fans are the best'

Nov 15, 2026 at 06:48 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

MUNICH – Detroit Lions Principal Owner & Chair Sheila Hamp got in on the fun in Munich Saturday by making an appearance at Hofbrauhaus and tapping a keg in front of cheering Lions fans.

"Amazing. They are everywhere in the streets. I feel so incredible," Hamp said of the turnout of Lions fans in Munich. "Our fans are the best."

It has been a Lions takeover ahead of Sunday's game in Munich, where the Lions will be looking for a win against the New England Patriots.

"I'm totally excited," Hamp said of Sunday's game. "Dan (Campbell) has everyone ready and we're ready. We're going to take over the stadium."

Hamp was joined at Hofbrauhaus by family members. As she tapped the keg, the entire building erupted in 'Let's go Lions' chants.

One Pride Worldwide | Lions in Munich

View photos from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 trip to Munich, Germany.

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) taps a keg at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) taps a keg at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp participates in a keg tapping at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich.(Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp participates in a keg tapping at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich.(Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp participates in a keg tapping at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich.(Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp participates in a keg tapping at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich.(Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp participates in a keg tapping at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich.(Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp participates in a keg tapping at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich.(Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Beer keg at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Beer keg at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions poster during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions poster during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fan at Munich tourist shop during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fan at Munich tourist shop during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
A fan with a Detroit Lions poster during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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A fan with a Detroit Lions poster during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fans with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fans with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
A fan getting a poster at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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A fan getting a poster at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders with a fan at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders with a fan at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary with a guest at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary with a guest at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders with a guest at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders with a guest at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
A fan with a giveaway poster at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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A fan with a giveaway poster at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
A Detroit Lions Cheerleader meeting fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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A Detroit Lions Cheerleader meeting fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
A fan at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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A fan at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary with a guest at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary with a guest at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
A guest at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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A guest at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders meeting fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders meeting fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders meeting fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders meeting fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and guests at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and guests at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary with guests at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary with guests at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders meeting fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders meeting fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
A fan at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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A fan at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and a fan at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and a fan at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders meeting fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders meeting fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
A Detroit Lions Cheerleader at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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A Detroit Lions Cheerleader at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and a guest at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and a guest at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Guests at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Guests at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions fans at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Band at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Band at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Fans getting a poster at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fans getting a poster at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Glockenspiel am Muncher Rathaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Glockenspiel am Muncher Rathaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary holds a helmet on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary holds a helmet on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary with a fan on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary with a fan on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo in Munich on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo in Munich on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
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"It's way more than I expected," Hamp said of the atmosphere in Munich Saturday, which also included a Big Sean concert at Detroit Lions Fan Fest. "I saw planes full of people and that kind of thing before I even got here. But it's more than I ever thought. Just amazing. Our fans are the best. So exciting."

Hamp said this was the first keg she's ever tapped and she loved the experience.

"My sons wanted me to do a keg stand, but I said, 'I don't think that's going to happen,'" she joked.

Detroit Lions Fan Fest | Day 2

View photos from Day 2 of Detroit Lions Fan Fest presented by Ford at Odeonsplatz in Munich.

Odeonsplatz street sign during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Odeonsplatz street sign during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
A fan during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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A fan during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
A fan during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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A fan during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
A hat during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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A hat during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
A Detroit Lions Cheerleader during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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A Detroit Lions Cheerleader during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
A Detroit Lions Cheerleader during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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A Detroit Lions Cheerleader during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
A Detroit Lions Cheerleader during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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A Detroit Lions Cheerleader during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
A Detroit Lions Cheerleader during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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A Detroit Lions Cheerleader during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
A Detroit Lions Cheerleader during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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A Detroit Lions Cheerleader during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
A Detroit Lions Cheerleader during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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A Detroit Lions Cheerleader during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Football Education Chris Fritzsching during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Director of Football Education Chris Fritzsching during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions singer Theo Gridiron and a fan during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions singer Theo Gridiron and a fan during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions singer Theo Gridiron and a fan during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions singer Theo Gridiron and a fan during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and his mother during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and his mother during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with his parents during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with his parents during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and his parents during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and his parents during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with his parents during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with his parents during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with his parents during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with his parents during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
A fan during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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A fan during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with his mother during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with his mother during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with his parents during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with his parents during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)'s father during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)'s father during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
A Detroit Lions Cheerleader during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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A Detroit Lions Cheerleader during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions singer Theo Gridiron during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions singer Theo Gridiron during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
A fan during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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A fan during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
A fan during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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A fan during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Fans during the Lions Fan Fest in Odeonsplatz on Nov. 14, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
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