TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 5 victory

The Detroit Lions got back to their winning ways Sunday in Arizona to improve to 3-2 on the season. Now they head to their bye week with a chance to rest up and do a deep dive into the first five games of the season.

Detroit has two critical division games against Green Bay and Minnesota at Ford Field coming out of the bye.

Here's a look at five stats through the first five weeks that jump out to me:

1. Number: 0

What it means: Interceptions thrown by quarterback Jared Goff this season.

Twentyman: Goff has 12 touchdown passes vs. zero interceptions on the year, joining Russell Wilson as the only players in league history to start the first five games of a season with at least 12 touchdowns and no picks. Only two other quarterbacks this season with at least 100 pass attempts have not thrown an interception – Houston's C.J. Stroud (6 TDs, 0 INT) and New York's Geno Smith (6 TDs, 0 INT).

Goff completed 19-of-30 passes for 271 yards with three touchdowns and added a rare touchdown run via the quarterback sneak on 4th & goal in Detroit's 45-21 win over Arizona Sunday.