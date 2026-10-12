TWENTYMAN: Week 5 observations

Watching greatness: I remember turning on the television as a kid on Sundays and making the trek from the west side of the state to the Pontiac Silverdome to catch a glimpse of Barry Sanders. It was greatness. Every time he touched the football, something amazing could happen. I thought it was significant on Sunday that Jahmyr Gibbs broke Barry Sanders' record for the most touchdowns (58) before the age of 25. Gibbs is special. He's a different back than Sanders, but special in his own right - the speed, the ability to make people miss in tight spaces, the ability to break tackles. I'm happy kids today get to watch him and feel the same way I felt about Sanders as a kid.