TWENTYMAN: Week 5 observations

Security blanket status: When a quarterback needs a big play on a critical down or a key moment in the game, they turn to that one pass catcher they trust. That's the definition of a security blanket. Veteran wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been that for quarterback Jared Goff dating back to 2022. Veteran tight end Sam LaPorta has also become one for Goff, and that's big for this offense.
"He's a hell of a player and I'm happy he's on our side," Goff said after LaPorta caught five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Offense keeps rolling: Drew Petzing had a great return to Arizona, a place he spent the last three years as offensive coordinator before coming to the Lions this offseason. Detroit scored 45 points in the contest and, at one stretch, scored on seven straight possessions. The Lions have produced at least 25 points in each of the first five games of a season for the first time in franchise history. The 164 points scored this season are the second-most they've totaled through the first five games of any season. They've also totaled 1,989 yards, the fifth-most through five games in team history.
Great job by secondary: Detroit's secondary has taken their fair share of criticism over the first month of the season, but on Sunday, they deserved a lot of credit for their performance. Keith Abney II made his first start at safety and notched six tackles and an interception. Cornerback Roger McCreary had six tackles and defended six passes, which tied Bryant Westbrook (2000) for the most in a game in franchise history. Cornerback D.J. Reed had seven tackles, including three tackles for loss and a pass defended.
The players in the secondary were sticky in coverage and aggressive on the football. That was good to see as Detroit played a little bit more man coverage against the Cardinals than we've seen the previous four games.
Big game for Wonnum: Through five games veteran DJ Wonnum leads the team in sacks with five. He tallied two against the Cardinals to go along with three quarterback hits in the contest. Wonnum has produced at least one sack in three straight games now. He's proven to be a savvy signing by GM Brad Holmes opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit's defense recorded 5.0 sacks in Arizona, which gives them 20.0 on the season, the most in franchise history through five games. Wonnum (5.0), Hutchinson (4.0), Alim McNeill (3.5) and Derrick Barnes (3.0) pace the Lions' sack efforts this season.
Watching greatness: I remember turning on the television as a kid on Sundays and making the trek from the west side of the state to the Pontiac Silverdome to catch a glimpse of Barry Sanders. It was greatness. Every time he touched the football, something amazing could happen. I thought it was significant on Sunday that Jahmyr Gibbs broke Barry Sanders' record for the most touchdowns (58) before the age of 25. Gibbs is special. He's a different back than Sanders, but special in his own right - the speed, the ability to make people miss in tight spaces, the ability to break tackles. I'm happy kids today get to watch him and feel the same way I felt about Sanders as a kid.
Slow starts: As good as Detroit's offense has been this season (see above), they've got to figure out a way to start games faster. They've now scored just three points in five first possession drives this season and 10 points total in the first quarter through five games.
Big day for Jamo: Wide receiver Jameson Williams caught two passes for 47 yards (23.5 avg.) and both went for touchdowns. It was the first time in his career he's produced multiple touchdown catches, and he now has 12-career touchdown receptions of 35-or-more yards, the fifth-most in team history.
Punt returns: Tom Kennedy has been good returning punts and kickoffs this season and he'll be missed after suffering what head coach Dan Campbell said was a sprained knee Sunday after the game. St. Brown came in for relief on punt return duties and had a 31-yard return and 18.0-yard average. Will the Lions turn to St. Brown full-time moving forward? It's something to monitor as the team navigates the bye week and gets ready for Green Bay Week 7.