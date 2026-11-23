Tight end involvement: The Detroit Lions came into Sunday's game seeing their tight end matchups against Tampa Bay's defense as an advantage for them. Sam LaPorta was targeted six times and came down with three receptions for 62 yards, including a 47-yarder. Brock Wright caught both of his targets for 42 yards. Tyler Conklin had one 18-yard reception. Detroit's tight ends totaled six receptions for 112 yards in the game.
Pocket presence: Several times on Sunday, quarterback Jared Goff used his legs to move within the pocket and create space and time. He even pulled out a great spin move to avoid the rush and complete a pass down the field to Conklin. He had a couple first down quarterback sneaks and a terrific 10-yard scramble on a key 3rd & 9 play that kept an eventual scoring drive alive.
"It's a little bit of his game that I feel like has even grown a little bit as he's gone," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "Just his composure and his ability to see the field, not get stressed. I'm looking downfield. It's not there. I feel this. Just his kind of pocket awareness, man, because he does. He's got pocket presence, pocket awareness. He can maneuver a little bit. And so, yeah, I think it's underrated."
Finding a role: Veteran linebacker K.J. Britt has been on the Lions for less than three weeks since coming over from New England's practice squad. He has carved out a nice role for Detroit's defense and special teams. Britt had a key stop in the first quarter at the Lions' 10-yard line on 4th & 1, which kept points off the board for Tampa Bay. He recorded two more tackles on defense in the game, playing 25 snaps, and made a special teams tackle. He's been an impactful addition the last couple games.
50 & counting: Goff found wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter for the Lions' first touchdown of the game. It was the 50th time those two have connected for a touchdown since Goff arrived in Detroit in 2021 via trade and St. Brown was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft that same year. St. Brown has the most receptions in the league since arriving in the NFL and that duo is one of the best quarterback-receiver connections.
2-0: Before the Lions boarded a plane to Germany for Week 10, Campbell talked to the team and told them to tune out everything except for the next three games: New England in Munich, Tampa Bay at home, a Thanksgiving matchup against Chicago (8-2) at Ford Field. It's the toughest stretch of the season schedule for Detroit. After beating the Patriots in Munich and coming back home and besting the Buccaneers on Sunday, the Lions started that three-game leg 2-0 with a chance to make a huge statement to the rest of the league on Thursday, potentially coming out of this gauntlet stretch 3-0.
Home cooking: Sunday's win improved Detroit to 6-0 in home games this season. It's the first time since 1991 they started off their home slate with that record. The Lions made it to the NFC Championship game that season. Ford Field has become such a huge home-field advantage for this club thanks to the fans. It's one of the more difficult environments for opposing teams in the league. The remaining home slate includes Chicago (8-2), Tennessee (1-9) and the New York Giants (6-3-1).
2026 debut: It was a great moment when veteran safety Kerby Joseph came out of the tunnel for pregame introductions. He looked up at the crowd, soaking in the moment as the Lions faithful gave him a huge ovation. Joseph hasn't played in an NFL game in over 400 days because of a knee injury, so Sunday was special. Joseph played 46 snaps on defense and finished with a couple tackles. His production should tick upwards the more he settles in.
Finding a way: After being limited for most of the game on the ground, running back Jahmyr Gibbs broke out in the fourth quarter. He had just 18 rushing yards in the first half, then rushed for 80 out of halftime, finishing with 98 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Gibbs now has 64-career touchdowns, passing Herman Moore (62) for the third-most touchdowns scored in franchise history, and is the first player in franchise history to have three seasons with at least 15 scrimmage touchdowns. Sunday was his 18th multi-touchdown game, and he's in just his fourth season at age 24. Amazing.