Tight end involvement: The Detroit Lions came into Sunday's game seeing their tight end matchups against Tampa Bay's defense as an advantage for them. Sam LaPorta was targeted six times and came down with three receptions for 62 yards, including a 47-yarder. Brock Wright caught both of his targets for 42 yards. Tyler Conklin had one 18-yard reception. Detroit's tight ends totaled six receptions for 112 yards in the game.

Pocket presence: Several times on Sunday, quarterback Jared Goff used his legs to move within the pocket and create space and time. He even pulled out a great spin move to avoid the rush and complete a pass down the field to Conklin. He had a couple first down quarterback sneaks and a terrific 10-yard scramble on a key 3rd & 9 play that kept an eventual scoring drive alive.