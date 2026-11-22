FIRST DOWN: GOFF LEADS THE WAY
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers owning the NFL's top rushing defense coming into Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, head coach Dan Campbell knew they were putting a lot on quarterback Jared Goff’s plate this week.
"We told him, 'We're going to put the ball in your hands here early.' He and the skill players and let him get it to our skills and open it up a little bit," Campbell said. "Then we'd find the run as we went."
That's exactly how it worked out in Detroit's 31-21 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. Goff and the passing attack were terrific early and were the catalyst for the offense before the run game finally settled in late after wearing down Tampa Bay's defensive front.
Goff finished 20-of-28 passing for 279 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 126.9 rating. He completed passes to seven different pass catchers and had a couple nice first-down runs, including a 10-yard scramble on a 3rd & 9 to pick up a key first down on a scoring drive.
"He just played at such a high level," Campbell said of Goff after the game. "I say this every week but the amount of stuff we put on him this week the audibles, kills, the looks, the pass game, the protections, it's enormous. And he just handles it all with, I don't want to say with ease, but it looks like ease. You wouldn't know any different. He was really our catalyst today."
Goff now has 276-career passing touchdowns, passing Vinny Testaverde for the 20th-most in NFL history.
SECOND DOWN: D-LINE STEPS UP
Sunday was the first game this season the Lions were without All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who tore his ACL last week in the win over the Patriots and will miss the rest of the season.
There isn't one player who can step in and replace a player to Hutchinson's caliber, so Campbell challenged everyone on the defensive line to step their game up just a little bit this week and collectively try to pick up the slack as a unit.
The defensive line played big without their leader on Sunday. They held a Bucs' offense that came in averaging 163.9 yards per game on the ground to 120. Veteran edge rusher DJ Wonnum registered a sack, his seventh of the season. Rookie Derrick Moore generated four pressures and had a half sack, giving him 4.5 in his last three games.
Detroit's defense held Tampa Bay to 274 total yards of offense. It's now the fourth-straight game opponents have recorded less than 275 total net yards. Detroit's recorded at least three sacks and allowed fewer than 155 passing yards in three straight games for the first time since 1979.
The defense plays well together in all three phases led by a versatile and aggressive front that has a lot of players with several different skill sets that can be deployed in a lot of creative ways.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 22 in Detroit.
THIRD DOWN: WAYMO'S PERFORMANCE
Wide receiver Jameson Williams recorded his fifth career touchdown of 50-plus yards when he got behind Bucs cornerback Benjamin Morrison in the third quarter. Goff dropped a dime into his arms for a 57-yard touchdown, giving Detroit a 17-7 lead at the time
The speed & big plays are what Williams is best known for since he arrived in the league in 2022, but his ascension to complete receiver status has been fun to watch and huge for this offense. He took a short catch and turned it into a 16-yard gain in the first quarter. Two plays later, he had a beautiful come-backer down the left sideline where he toe-tapped to get both feet in for a 17-yard gain. Those two plays helped lead to an Amon-Ra St. Brown 14-yard touchdown.
Williams can turn short throws into big plays. He can operate in the intermediate part of the field. We know he can take the top off the defense. He's become a complete receiver and that makes this offense so much more dangerous. Williams led Detroit in receiving Sunday with four receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.
"He's playing very confidently right now," Goff said of Williams. "He's having fun. He's laughing at everything. When he's playing this way, it changes our offense. He knows that. He's been so good as of late, certainly. It's fun to play with him right now."
FOURTH DOWN: RUN GAME RALLIES
Tampa Bay's defense came into the contest No. 1 in the NFL against the run, allowing opponents just under 80 yards rushing per game on average. No team rushed for 100 yards against them in eight straight contests.
For 45 minutes, it looked like it would be more of the same. Detroit had 19 rushing yards at halftime and 55 by the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter was a different story. The Lions rushed for 54 yards in the fourth quarter alone, including two Jahmyr Gibbs touchdowns that helped break the game open and lead to Detroit's sixth-straight victory.
The Lions finished with 109 yards on the ground (3.8 average) and two touchdowns. Gibbs had 98 yards rushing and 20 receiving, which now gives him 1,502 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. The only players to reach 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns through the first 10 games of a season are Gibbs, Emmitt Smith (1995), Erick Dickerson (1983) and O.J. Simpson (1975).
Detroit came out in the fourth quarter coming off the football upfront. Their offensive line took over the game, and it was impressive to watch.
"We are growing upfront," Campbell said of his offensive line after the game. "We are getting better. We are growing. We are youthful but that youth is growing up fast."