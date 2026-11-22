FIRST DOWN: GOFF LEADS THE WAY

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers owning the NFL's top rushing defense coming into Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, head coach Dan Campbell knew they were putting a lot on quarterback Jared Goff’s plate this week.

"We told him, 'We're going to put the ball in your hands here early.' He and the skill players and let him get it to our skills and open it up a little bit," Campbell said. "Then we'd find the run as we went."

That's exactly how it worked out in Detroit's 31-21 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. Goff and the passing attack were terrific early and were the catalyst for the offense before the run game finally settled in late after wearing down Tampa Bay's defensive front.

Goff finished 20-of-28 passing for 279 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 126.9 rating. He completed passes to seven different pass catchers and had a couple nice first-down runs, including a 10-yard scramble on a 3rd & 9 to pick up a key first down on a scoring drive.

"He just played at such a high level," Campbell said of Goff after the game. "I say this every week but the amount of stuff we put on him this week the audibles, kills, the looks, the pass game, the protections, it's enormous. And he just handles it all with, I don't want to say with ease, but it looks like ease. You wouldn't know any different. He was really our catalyst today."