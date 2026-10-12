FOUR DOWNS: Defense responds in Lions' win over Cardinals

FIRST DOWN: DEFENSE RESPONDS

Detroit's defense came into Sunday's contest against the Arizona Cardinals looking to change the narrative surrounding their unit over the first month of the season.

"Guys really responded in a big way. I thought our defense attacked the run and was sticky in coverage. Very disciplined," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "I thought [defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard] and the staff did an outstanding job and the players really responded. They took it to heart. Tried to do all the little things right and play with aggressiveness."

After allowing a touchdown on the opening possession of the game, the defense forced Arizona's offense into three-and-outs on their next five possessions, allowing Detroit's offense an opportunity to get their rhythm going after a slow start and build a lead.

The Lions recorded 5.0 sacks, giving them 20.0 on the season, with 12 quarterback hits and six tackles for loss. Keith Abney II, who got his first career start at safety, recorded his first career interception. Arizona had just 56 rushing yards total in the contest.

That defensive effort helped build a 31-7 lead at one point in the third quarter in an eventual 45-21 Lions victory.

The Lions went into Sunday's matchup with the plan to play more man defense after playing more zone through the first four games. It reduced some of the variables that can go wrong. Campbell said he was really impressed with the way his secondary, specifically cornerbacks Roger McCreary and D.J. Reed, challenged the football and Cardinals receivers.