FOUR DOWNS: Defense responds in Lions' win over Cardinals

FIRST DOWN: DEFENSE RESPONDS
Detroit's defense came into Sunday's contest against the Arizona Cardinals looking to change the narrative surrounding their unit over the first month of the season.
"Guys really responded in a big way. I thought our defense attacked the run and was sticky in coverage. Very disciplined," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "I thought [defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard] and the staff did an outstanding job and the players really responded. They took it to heart. Tried to do all the little things right and play with aggressiveness."
After allowing a touchdown on the opening possession of the game, the defense forced Arizona's offense into three-and-outs on their next five possessions, allowing Detroit's offense an opportunity to get their rhythm going after a slow start and build a lead.
The Lions recorded 5.0 sacks, giving them 20.0 on the season, with 12 quarterback hits and six tackles for loss. Keith Abney II, who got his first career start at safety, recorded his first career interception. Arizona had just 56 rushing yards total in the contest.
That defensive effort helped build a 31-7 lead at one point in the third quarter in an eventual 45-21 Lions victory.
The Lions went into Sunday's matchup with the plan to play more man defense after playing more zone through the first four games. It reduced some of the variables that can go wrong. Campbell said he was really impressed with the way his secondary, specifically cornerbacks Roger McCreary and D.J. Reed, challenged the football and Cardinals receivers.
It was a good step in the right direction for Detroit's defense with Green Bay and their dynamic passing attack up next in two weeks.
SECOND DOWN: PASSING BARRY
Where Jahmyr Gibbs ultimately falls in the list of great NFL running backs is a story for another time. But for now, in just his fourth season, Gibbs is laying the groundwork to join some of the best to ever do it.
On Sunday, Gibbs scored twice on touchdown runs of three yards and one yard, giving him 58 touchdowns in his career so far. He passed Barry Sanders for most touchdowns scored in NFL history for a player under 25 years old.
"Hey Jahmyr, just want to congratulate you on breaking my record for most touchdowns by a player in NFL history by a player under 25," Sanders said in a message released on the Lions’ X account Sunday. "I'm really happy for you and your teammates. You consistently create big plays, and I really love watching you compete. The best part is you're not even near done yet. Congratulations again. Go Lions."
Gibbs rushed 25 times for 151 yards and those two rushing scores against the Cardinals. He also caught five passes for 56 yards, giving him 207 total scrimmage yards. He has 504 rushing yards on the season with seven touchdowns, and 259 receiving yards and two more scores.
He's just the sixth player in NFL history to record over 740 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns through a team's first five games of the season. He's one of the best in the business today, plain and simple. It will be fun to watch where he ultimately ends up if he keeps up this pace.
THIRD DOWN: MOMENTUM CHANGER
Detroit's offense scored 45 points against the Cardinals' defense, but it was a slow start to the game.
They went three-and-out in their first three possessions and faced a critical 4th & 3 at the Arizona 38-yard line on their fourth possession looking to finally get some momentum going.
Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing dialed up a play with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as the No. 1 option, but when he was taken away by the Cardinals' defense, quarterback Jared Goff pivoted to second read tight end Sam LaPorta.
He made a tough catch on a 12-yard in-cut and got an extra 15 yards tacked on afterward for taking a hit to the back of the helmet and still hanging on to the football.
The play moved the ball to the Carolina 20-yard line and Detroit scored on a Gibbs one-yard touchdown three plays later. They were off and running from there.
"Critical catch," Cambell said. "Contested catch. It was huge. That was really big, man. LaPorta was huge for us today."
LaPorta also had a key catch on a 3rd & 12 play on Detroit's next possession, getting 11 tough yards to set up a 4th & 1. On fourth down, Goff hit LaPorta for a 38-yard touchdown and the offense never looked back, scoring on seven straight possessions.
"I thought (LaPorta) was a catalyst today for everything," Goff said after the game.
LaPorta led the team with 89 receiving yards on five receptions and really got them going when they struggled early on. He's become a security blanket for Goff in the passing game.
FOURTH DOWN: FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS
Sunday's game completely changed in the second quarter when Campbell got aggressive on fourth down and his team responded. The two LaPorta plays mentioned above were big and got the offense going.
The next possession after the LaPorta 38-yard touchdown, Detroit faced another fourth down at the Arizona eight-yard line holding on to a 14-7 lead. A short field goal could have made it a two-score game at 17-7, but Campbell thought his offense had gotten into a rhythm after converting on two fourth downs the two previous drives. He decided to go for it. Goff hit wide receiver Jameson Williams for an eight-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone, pushing Detroit's led to 21-7.
"When you believe in your players and believe in the matchups and you feel your young players are growing … once we get in a rhythm, we are hard to stop," Campbell said.
He dialed up one more fourth down conversion late in the third quarter with the Lions leading 31-7. It was 4th & goal at the one-yard line. This time Goff called his own number, leaping over the pile for a touchdown.
Detroit finished 4-for-4 on fourth down with three of those conversions resulting in touchdowns. That's the ultimate trust by Campbell believing in his offense and it made all the difference Sunday in Arizona.