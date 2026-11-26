The Detroit Lions get a key starter back on defense today, but will be without two other starters on that side of the ball as they take on the Chicago Bears in their Annual Thanksgiving Day Game.
Cornerback D.J. Reed is active after missing the last three games with a hip injury suffered Nov. 1 in Detroit's win over Minnesota.
"(Monday) was a big step forward," Reed said this week of his full participation in Detroit's walkthrough. "I definitely progressed, which I'm proud of, it's more of a day-by-day thing. I'm looking forward to getting to Thursday … and keep trending upwards."
Reed was playing some of his best football of the season before the injury and hopes to pick up where he left off today against a good Chicago receiving corps led by Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze and Kalif Raymond.
The Lions will be without starting safety Chuck Clark and edge rusher DJ Wonnum.
Clark (hamstring) was a limited participant in walkthrough Tuesday and Wednesday after sitting out Monday. He was listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report and is inactive for the game. Clark has started every game this season for Detroit and leads the team with 61 tackles. Expect safety Kerby Joseph to step in and play a bigger role in place of Clark in his second game back from a knee injury.
Wonnum sat out walkthrough Monday and Tuesday due to a back injury and was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday. He went through an on-field workout in front of general manager Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and director of player health and performance Brett Fischer pregame before being ruled inactive today.
Wonnum leads the Lions with 7.0 sacks on the season, so they'll need several players including Derrick Moore, Tyler Lacy, Eric O’Neill and Ahmed Hassanein to step up today.
Joining Clark and Wonnum on Detroit's inactive list are cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., defensive back Keith Abney II and edge rusher Tyrus Wheat.