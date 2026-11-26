The Lions will be without starting safety Chuck Clark and edge rusher DJ Wonnum.

Clark (hamstring) was a limited participant in walkthrough Tuesday and Wednesday after sitting out Monday. He was listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report and is inactive for the game. Clark has started every game this season for Detroit and leads the team with 61 tackles. Expect safety Kerby Joseph to step in and play a bigger role in place of Clark in his second game back from a knee injury.

Wonnum sat out walkthrough Monday and Tuesday due to a back injury and was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday. He went through an on-field workout in front of general manager Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and director of player health and performance Brett Fischer pregame before being ruled inactive today.

Wonnum leads the Lions with 7.0 sacks on the season, so they'll need several players including Derrick Moore, Tyler Lacy, Eric O’Neill and Ahmed Hassanein to step up today.