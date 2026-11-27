Fourth-down call: Some will question whether Campbell should have tried the field goal on 4th & 4 with just over two minutes left in the game when Detroit held a three-point lead. Personally, I liked the call. We've seen this offense seal games in those situations by making the play. They got the man look they anticipated and a good matchup in the flat with Gibbs against a linebacker. Credit T.J. Edwards for making a great play. The offense is the strength of this football team, and I'd always try and seal the game with my best unit on the field.

Defensive performance: Lions head coach Dan Campbell was disappointed by the mistakes, missed assignments and communication issues that hurt Detroit's defense on Thursday, especially in the second half of a 39-35 loss to Chicago.

"The ones that drive you up the wall are blowing an assignment and those have not shown up in a while," Campbell said. "It's been a minute. We had some miscommunication, man, that cost us in criticals. We'll get that cleaned up. We're going to have to."