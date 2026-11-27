2-1 finish to tough stretch: It started with a trip to Munich - a win over New England - and then a return home to play Tampa Bay Sunday, also a win. The Lions came up short against the Bears on Thanksgiving, but 2-1 isn't a bad finish to the most difficult stretch of the schedule. Now they get a mini-bye before heading to Atlanta (3-7) on Dec. 6.
Gibbs' big performance: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs finished with 21 rushes for 205 yards (9.8 average) and three touchdowns along with five receptions for 47 yards. He had 252 total scrimmage yards against Chicago. It was his second career 200-yard rushing performance. Gibbs is the first player to record at least 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns on Thanksgiving. It was his third game recording at least 250 scrimmage yards, tying Jim Brown and Marshall Faulk for the most such games in NFL history.
Racking up the sacks: Defensive lineman Alim McNeill recorded a sack on Thursday and now has 7.5 sacks on the season, the most by a Lions' interior defensive lineman since Ndamukong Suh (8.5) in 2014. McNeill's 7.5 sacks are the ninth-most an interior defender has had in a season in team history.
Rookie record: Edge rusher Derrick Moore has produced the most sacks (6.5) in any four-game span by a Lions rookie. The only rookies in NFL history to produce 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in any four-game span include Moore, Micah Parsons (2021), Julius Peppers (2002) and Leslie O'Neal (1986). Not bad company as the rookie continues to get better and better the more reps he gets.
False start penalties: Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after the game there were a couple instances when Bears defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons tried to simulate Detroit's snap count by yelling, which is illegal, but rarely flagged. Goff thinks it might have led to one or two of Detroit's four false start penalties on the afternoon, with three being called on center Juice Scruggs.
LaPorta production: Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has come on strong in recent weeks, and he had a big 11-yard touchdown catch right before the end of the first half on Thursday, giving the Lions a 19-10 lead. LaPorta finished with four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. He's one of just five tight ends to tally at least 40 receptions and 475 receiving yards in each of their first four seasons.
Fourth-down call: Some will question whether Campbell should have tried the field goal on 4th & 4 with just over two minutes left in the game when Detroit held a three-point lead. Personally, I liked the call. We've seen this offense seal games in those situations by making the play. They got the man look they anticipated and a good matchup in the flat with Gibbs against a linebacker. Credit T.J. Edwards for making a great play. The offense is the strength of this football team, and I'd always try and seal the game with my best unit on the field.
Defensive performance: Lions head coach Dan Campbell was disappointed by the mistakes, missed assignments and communication issues that hurt Detroit's defense on Thursday, especially in the second half of a 39-35 loss to Chicago.
"The ones that drive you up the wall are blowing an assignment and those have not shown up in a while," Campbell said. "It's been a minute. We had some miscommunication, man, that cost us in criticals. We'll get that cleaned up. We're going to have to."
Linebackers in coverage: The Bears attacked Detroit's linebackers in coverage on Thursday. Pro Football Focus had quarterback Caleb Williams completing 13-of-15 pass attempts to pass catchers covered by Lions linebackers for 167 yards.