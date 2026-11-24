The NFC North was 2-1 in Week 11 with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears getting victories while Minnesota fell to San Francisco on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay was on their bye. The division continues to be the best in football as all four teams are at least two games above .500 heading into Week 12. That's never happened in the NFL before this season.
Detroit and Chicago will battle for the division lead on Thanksgiving. That should be a heck of a game.
Here's where things stand in the division heading into Week 12:
DETROIT LIONS
2026 record: 8-2
Week 11 result: Detroit 31, Tampa Bay 21
Up next: vs. Chicago (8-2), Thursday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. (CBS)
3 headlines:
1. Goff playing at high level
Quarterback Jared Goff had 279 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 126.9 passer rating in Week 11 against the Buccaneers. It was Goff's sixth game this season with multiple passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, tied with Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes for the most in the NFL. He has four games this season with a 120-plus passer rating, trailing only Burrow with five.
2. Defense keeps rolling
This current six-game win the streak the Lions are on has been fueled by a resurgent defense. They've held their last six opponents to 21 points or fewer. Detroit's last four opponents have been held under 275 total net yards. Their 36.0 sacks through 10 games are the most since 1969.
3. Preparing for another top defense
The Bears rank in the top 10 in points allowed, total defense, rushing defense and third down efficiency this season. All-Pro defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons (9.0 sacks) has been a terrific trade deadline acquisition. Chicago generated 24 pressures and six sacks on 52 Saints dropbacks last Sunday, their most pressures in a game since 2018.
Twentyman: For my section this week, let's look at the remaining strength of schedule for all four teams in the division. The Lions have the fifth-hardest remaining schedule as their opponents have a .564 winning percentage on the year: vs. Chicago (8-2), at Atlanta (3-7), vs. Tennessee (1-9), at Minnesota (7-3), vs. New York Giants (6-3-1), at Chicago (8-2) and at Green Bay (6-4).
CHICAGO BEARS
2026 record: 8-2
Week 11 result: Chicago 21, New Orleans 13
Up next: at Detroit (8-2), Thursday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. (CBS)
3 headlines:
1. Streaking Bears
Chicago has won five straight, second-most in the league behind Detroit's six, and that's coincided with quarterback Caleb Williams returning after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Maybe even more impressive is the fact the Bears haven't trailed in any of the last five games, the longest such streak in 41 years.
2. Simmons sack streak
Simmons, who the Bears acquired via trade with Tennessee before the deadline, recorded three sacks against the Saints on Sunday. This tied his career high that he set in 2021 with the Titans. Simmons now has a sack in every game he's played for the Bears, totaling 5.0 in three contests.
3. Williams vs. the blitz
In Week 11, when the Saints rushed four or fewer, Williams completed 10-of-11 passes for 142 yards and a season-high 12.9 yards per attempt and one touchdown. When New Orleans sent a blitz, Williams completed 5-of-12 passes for 39 yards, a touchdown and an interception, averaging a season-low 3.3 yards per attempt.
Twentyman: The Bears have the hardest remaining schedule in the league as their opponents have a .657 winning percentage on the year – at Detroit (8-2), vs. Jacksonville (7-3), at Miami (1-9), at Buffalo (9-1), vs. Green Bay (6-4), vs. Detroit (8-2) and at Minnesota (7-3).
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
2026 record: 7-3
Week 11 result: San Francisco 35, Minnesota 10
Up next: vs. Atlanta (3-7) on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Schedule toughens
The Vikings are 7-3 this season, but after getting off to a 6-0 start, they've lost three of their last four. That's coincided with their schedule getting more difficult. Minnesota's played three current division leaders in the last month – Detroit, Buffalo and San Francisco – and have lost to all three.
2. 49ers answer Vikings' blitz
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy completed 16-of-18 passes against the Vikings' blitz in Week 11 for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Purdy used a quick passing approach, with eight completions on nine quick pass attempts for 108 yards and one score against the blitz. He had a 12-for-13, 161-yard, two-touchdown day overall on quick throws.
3. Offense takes a step back
A pick-six and lost fumble proved costly for the Vikings in their 35-10 loss to San Francisco on Sunday night in Mexico City. Minnesota found the end zone just once and missed two field goals, though one was a 71-yard free kick that just came up short. Quarterback Kirk Cousins finished 26-of-38 passing for 235 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a 73.9 rating.
Twentyman: The Vikings have the 18th-toughest remaining schedule in the league as their opponents have a .507 winning percentage on the year – vs. Atlanta (3-7), vs. Carolina (5-5), at New England (5-5), vs. Detroit (8-2), vs. Washington (3-5-1), at New York Jets (3-8) and vs. Chicago (8-2).
GREEN BAY PACKERS
2026 record: 6-4
Week 11 result: Bye
Up next: at Los Angeles Rams (6-4) on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. (Netflix)
3 headlines:
1. Packers getting healthier
Every player on the 53-man roster practiced Saturday in preparation for Green Bay's trip to L.A. to take on the Rams on Thanksgiving eve. That includes linebacker Zaire Franklin, offensive linemen Sean Rhyan and Kevin Zeitler, running back Josh Jacobs and edge rusher Micah Parsons. Jacobs is the least likely to play Wednesday, per head coach Matt LaFleur, but he hasn't been ruled out.
2. O-line looking for second-half resurgence
Green Bay's offensive line was graded last by Pro Football Focus in their most recent offensive line rankings. Quarterback Jordan Love is tied with Justin Herbert for the third-fastest average time to pressure in the NFL this year at 2.44 seconds. Their interior offensive line trio has all earned sub-40.0 PFF grades. That unit is getting healthier, which should help, but their play has to improve if the Packers are going to make a run.
3. A game for (almost) every day of the week
The Packers have already played two Thursday games. This week, they get a rare Wednesday game. They also play on a Friday (vs. Chicago) on Christmas Day and then on Monday Jan. 4 vs. Houston. There could be a Saturday mixed in depending on end-of-season scheduling. It's possible the only day of the week the Packers don't play a game this year is Tuesday.
Twentyman: Green Bay has the seventh-hardest remaining schedule in the league as their opponents have a .557 winning percentage on the year – at LA Rams (6-4), at New Orleans (3-7), vs. Buffalo (9-1), vs. Miami (1-9), at Chicago (8-2), vs. Houston (4-6) and vs. Detroit (8-2).