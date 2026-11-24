The NFC North was 2-1 in Week 11 with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears getting victories while Minnesota fell to San Francisco on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay was on their bye. The division continues to be the best in football as all four teams are at least two games above .500 heading into Week 12. That's never happened in the NFL before this season.

Detroit and Chicago will battle for the division lead on Thanksgiving. That should be a heck of a game.

Here's where things stand in the division heading into Week 12:

DETROIT LIONS

2026 record: 8-2

Week 11 result: Detroit 31, Tampa Bay 21

Up next: vs. Chicago (8-2), Thursday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. (CBS)

3 headlines:

1. Goff playing at high level

Quarterback Jared Goff had 279 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 126.9 passer rating in Week 11 against the Buccaneers. It was Goff's sixth game this season with multiple passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, tied with Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes for the most in the NFL. He has four games this season with a 120-plus passer rating, trailing only Burrow with five.

2. Defense keeps rolling

This current six-game win the streak the Lions are on has been fueled by a resurgent defense. They've held their last six opponents to 21 points or fewer. Detroit's last four opponents have been held under 275 total net yards. Their 36.0 sacks through 10 games are the most since 1969.

3. Preparing for another top defense

The Bears rank in the top 10 in points allowed, total defense, rushing defense and third down efficiency this season. All-Pro defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons (9.0 sacks) has been a terrific trade deadline acquisition. Chicago generated 24 pressures and six sacks on 52 Saints dropbacks last Sunday, their most pressures in a game since 2018.