The Detroit Lions' six-game win streak came to end on Thanksgiving with a 39-35 loss to the Chicago Bears on a last-second Rome Odunze six-yard touchdown reception that put the Bears (9-2) in first place in the NFC North.
The loss is Detroit's first at Ford Field this season (6-1) and drops the Lions to 8-3 on the year.
Detroit led 35-32, driving deep into Chicago territory when a 3rd & 1 pass from quarterback Jared Goff bounced off wide receiver Jameson Williams’ hands into the arms of Bears safety Dillon Thieneman at the 21-yard line. Thieneman returned it to the 39-yard line. Detroit's defense forced a turnover on downs, giving the offense a chance to extend the Lions' lead in the fourth quarter.
On their next possession, still leading 35-32, Detroit had the ball at the Bears' 33-yard line facing a 4th & 4 with just over two minutes left in the game. Lions head coach Dan Campbell left the offense on the field, and Goff's pass to running back Jahmyr Gibbs gained just one yard and Detroit turned it over on downs.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears game at Ford Field on Thursday, Nov. 26 in Detroit.
Chicago took over at the 32-yard line. They converted a 4th & 1 and moved all the way down to the Detroit six-yard line, eventually scoring on a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Williams to Odunze with three seconds left. It was the only time the Bears led in the entire contest.
Chicago scored touchdowns on four of their six second-half possessions and had 458 yards of total offense with 146 rushing.
Detroit's offense racked up 549 yards of offense, led by 205 rushing yards and three touchdowns by Gibbs, who had 253 total scrimmage yards on the afternoon. Gibbs now has 18 touchdowns on the season, joining LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players in NFL history to produce at least 18 touchdowns in three-straight seasons.
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught seven passes for 146 yards to pace Detroit's receiving game.
Lions rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore had two sacks and two forced fumbles, leading Detroit's defense.
QB comparison: Goff was terrific again for Detroit, completing 25 of his 36 pass attempts for 313 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 93.9 passer rating.
Wiliams finished 30-of-44 passing for 345 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 106.7 rating. He also rushed for a key first down on a 4th & 1 play on Chicago's game-winning drive.
Impact moment: So many times over the last few years we've seen Detroit's offense make the key play at the end of the game to seal a win for the Lions. They had a chance to do the same Thursday facing a 4th & 4 with just over two minutes left in the game and Chicago having just one timeout left.
Goff's fourth down pass to Gibbs was short of the sticks and Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards made a great tackle to take Gibbs down after a one-yard gain.
Key stat: Detroit and Chicago combined for 1,007 total yards of offense and 392 rushing yards.
Injury report: Right guard Tate Ratledge (ankle, knee), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) and cornerback Roger McCreary (neck) all suffered injuries on Thursday. All three returned to the game.
Up next: at Atlanta (3-7), Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. (CBS)