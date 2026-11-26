QB comparison: Goff was terrific again for Detroit, completing 25 of his 36 pass attempts for 313 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 93.9 passer rating.

Wiliams finished 30-of-44 passing for 345 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 106.7 rating. He also rushed for a key first down on a 4th & 1 play on Chicago's game-winning drive.

Impact moment: So many times over the last few years we've seen Detroit's offense make the key play at the end of the game to seal a win for the Lions. They had a chance to do the same Thursday facing a 4th & 4 with just over two minutes left in the game and Chicago having just one timeout left.

Goff's fourth down pass to Gibbs was short of the sticks and Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards made a great tackle to take Gibbs down after a one-yard gain.

Key stat: Detroit and Chicago combined for 1,007 total yards of offense and 392 rushing yards.

Injury report: Right guard Tate Ratledge (ankle, knee), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) and cornerback Roger McCreary (neck) all suffered injuries on Thursday. All three returned to the game.