The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears for the 21st time on Thanksgiving today in a matchup of 8-2 teams that will decide first place in the NFC North coming out of Week 12. These are two of the hottest teams in the league with the Lions owning a six-game win streak and Chicago having won their last five contests.
Here are five things to watch in today's holiday matchup:
1. Lions' run defense vs. Bears' rushing offense
Chicago leads the NFL in time of possession (34:06) because they are one of the top rushing offenses in the league, averaging 142.4 yards per game, which is third best. The Bears are committed to their run game. Chicago's 336 rushing attempts lead the NFL.
Bears head coach and offensive play caller Ben Johnson has a creative outside zone running scheme and has two good backs in D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to operate it.
Detroit ranks sixth in rushing yards allowed per game (93.4) and ninth in defensive rushing success rate. Since Week 5, the Lions have been one of the better defenses in the NFL against the run. They rank second in defensive rushing success rate, third in rushing yards allowed (75.8) and fourth in explosive rush rate allowed (4.8 percent), per The Athletic.
The goal for Kelvin Sheppard's defense today is to try and make Chicago's offense one-dimensional by limiting the rushing attack, much like they did last week against a very good Tampa Bay rushing offense. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has struggled at times this season in games where Chicago's run game gets limited and he must carry the load.
2. Simmons' impact
Chicago acquired All-Pro defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons at the trade deadline this season. He's coming off a three-sack performance in the Bears' Week 11 win over New Orleans and has five sacks in just three games with the his new team.
The Bears move him around upfront, but he'll likely see Lions right guard Tate Ratledge the most today, which should be a great matchup between two players who are among the best at their position through 10 games. Ratledge has yet to give up a sack this season.
Simmons' biggest impact for Chicago has been the effect he has on opposing passers without having to blitz.
Before Simmons arrived, the Bears' 37.9 percent blitz rate ranked eighth in the NFL and helped generate a pressure rate of 39.6 percent. Since they traded for Simmons, their blitz rate has dropped to 19.0 percent – sixth-fewest in the league and yet they've maintained a pressure rate of 36.9 percent. Chicago's 32.0 sacks on the year rank fourth behind Minnesota (38.0), Detroit (36.0) and Houston (35.0).
3. Third down importance
Chicago has thrived on third downs on both sides of the football this season.
Their offense has the third-most 20-plus-yard plays in the NFL this season (43). They're an explosive bunch, but their ability to convert on third down and dominate the time of possession is really one of their best traits on offense all year. They have the second-most 10-plus-play drives in the league (26) because they convert on third down 45 percent of the time, fifth-best in the NFL.
Detroit's defense has struggled getting off the field at times this season and comes into today's matchup 25th in third-down efficiency (44.5 percent).
Chicago also has the top defense in the league this season getting off the field on third down as opponents have just a 26.6 conversion percentage. Detroit's offense converts 41.7 percent of their third downs this season, 11th-best in the NFL.
Third-down efficiency is always a key component to wins and losses in this league, but it seems even more important today against two offenses and defenses playing good football over the last month and a half.
View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.
4. Deep ball opportunities
Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is playing at a high level right now and comes off a win against Tampa Bay where he caught four passes for 93 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown. It was Williams' 10th career receiving touchdown of 40-plus yards, the third-most in the NFL since he joined the league in 2022. He's tied for third-most in Detroit history, trailing only Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (17) and Cloyce Box (12).
The Bears' defense has given up some plays down the field in the passing game. Opposing passers have a 117.9 passer rating this season on attempts that travel at least 21-plus yards in the air. The 667 yards allowed on such throws are the second-most behind only Las Vegas (758). They've allowed five touchdowns with one interception.
5. Can Gibbs get rolling early?
It was a slow start for Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs on Sunday in the win over the Buccaneers despite finishing with 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Half of those yards and both touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.
Detroit needs their NFL Offensive Player of the Year candidate to get off to a quick start today against the Bears to slow down Chicago's pass rush.
Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said this week the difficult part about playing Detroit and Gibbs is that defenses must spend so many resources trying to limit him in both the run and pass games that it opens things up for all the other skill spots.
The Lions' offense is at its best when Gibbs and the run game get rolling early and the play-action pass game works off it. Detroit's almost impossible to stop when these two aspects get going early.
Gibbs leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,098), rushing touchdowns (13), scrimmage yards (1,502) and scrimmage touchdowns (15). He is currently on a 17-game pace for 2,553 scrimmage yards, which would break Chris Johnson's NFL single-season record of 2,509 yards set in 2009. Gibbs is on pace for 25 touchdowns, which would be the most since LaDainian Tomlinson's NFL record 31 in 2006.