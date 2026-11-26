The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears for the 21st time on Thanksgiving today in a matchup of 8-2 teams that will decide first place in the NFC North coming out of Week 12. These are two of the hottest teams in the league with the Lions owning a six-game win streak and Chicago having won their last five contests.

Here are five things to watch in today's holiday matchup:

1. Lions' run defense vs. Bears' rushing offense

Chicago leads the NFL in time of possession (34:06) because they are one of the top rushing offenses in the league, averaging 142.4 yards per game, which is third best. The Bears are committed to their run game. Chicago's 336 rushing attempts lead the NFL.

Bears head coach and offensive play caller Ben Johnson has a creative outside zone running scheme and has two good backs in D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to operate it.

Detroit ranks sixth in rushing yards allowed per game (93.4) and ninth in defensive rushing success rate. Since Week 5, the Lions have been one of the better defenses in the NFL against the run. They rank second in defensive rushing success rate, third in rushing yards allowed (75.8) and fourth in explosive rush rate allowed (4.8 percent), per The Athletic.