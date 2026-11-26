5. In what ways does Taylor think the Bears' offense is close to playing at a championship level? Which areas need more work to get there?

The Bears come into Thanksgiving eighth in points (26.2), eighth in total offense (375.8), third in rushing (142.4) and 14th in passing (233.4).

"There are certainly flashes," Taylor said.

He likes the way they've started games offensively, getting off to quick leads. Taylor also likes the way the players run off the ball, finishing carries and finishing blocks. He commended the rhythm and timing of the pass game as well.

"We've seen elements of it and that's probably what makes it more frustrating when all the sudden you don't see elements," Taylor said. "Even drive to drive if that rhythm changes and execution, the level of execution drops in any way, that's just not the way we want to go and operate."

The consistency drive-to-drive and game-to-game has been the biggest thing Taylor wants to see improve heading into Thursday.

6. Lions punter Jack Fox and the Lions coverage units are No. 5 in the NFL with a 43.9 net punting average.

"When you're talking about Detroit, they are really coached well in all three phases," Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said of the Lions' special teams. "Fox is a phenomenal player. Another kid I've had really good interaction with him coming out, working him out, spending time with him. He is a really good player, man."

Hightower said Detroit's gunners – wide receiver Tay Martin and cornerback Khalil Dorsey – complement Fox well, and everyone else does a great job with lane integrity and doing their job.