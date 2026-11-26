What are the Chicago Bears talking about ahead of Thursday's Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:
1. Bears head coach Ben Johnson knows how big Thursday's game is for his team. Not only is this game between two 8-2 teams with first place in the NFC North on the line, but Chicago's two losses on the season are within the division to Green Bay and Minnesota. Detroit is 2-0 in the NFC North so far, beating the Packers and Vikings. After the head-to-head matchup, division record is the next tiebreaker for a division title.
"It's a big one coming up against a division opponent. We talked about during the bye week we're 0-2 in the division right now, so we definitely want to get our first victory in the division here this week," Johnson told Bears, etc. podcast.
2. The Lions are the top-graded offensive line in the NFL this week by Pro Football Focus, a title they've held most of the season. Detroit's allowed the sixth-lowest pressure rate in the NFL and plowed the way for a top 10 rushing offense.
"Probably the best offensive line we've faced to this point," Chicago defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said of the Lions this week. "And a really good group of skill guys, too. It's going to be a really tough challenge for us."
The Bears' defense is top 10 against the run and they have the fourth-most sacks in the league with 32.0.
View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.
3. Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill is one of those impact players he has circled this week after watching the film and preparing the game plan on offense for Thursday's contest.
"He's a player we've always had a lot of respect for," Taylor said. "He's probably the first guy that jumps off the tape right now."
McNeill leads the Lions with 6.5 sacks on the year, and his 38 total pressures are the third most among all NFL interior players behind only Quinnen Williams (40) and Zach Allen (39).
"He's certainly one of those first guys you talk about when you see and go into building a game plan," Taylor said.
4. Chicago enters Thursday with the league's No. 7 rushing defense, allowing 94.0 yards per game on the ground on average. From Weeks 4 to 8 the Bears' defense went five straight contests holding opponents under 100 rushing yards. In their last two games against Tampa Bay and New Orleans, they allowed 126 and 120 rushing yards.
Allen said this week the Saints hit them on one explosive run they didn't fit well and missed a tackle on, and they allowed a 30-yard quarterback scramble.
"I thought overall when you look at the totality of the run game and how we fit the run game (against New Orleans Sunday), I thought we did a pretty good job," Allen said. "But this week when we play Detroit, they've got an explosive back back there in (Jahmyr) Gibbs, I know (Johnson) has said he's a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. So being detailed on our assignments and our fits I think will be critical."
Allen said Gibbs stresses all three levels of the defense and the attention that defenses must give him both in the run and pass game opens things up for everyone else on offense.
5. In what ways does Taylor think the Bears' offense is close to playing at a championship level? Which areas need more work to get there?
The Bears come into Thanksgiving eighth in points (26.2), eighth in total offense (375.8), third in rushing (142.4) and 14th in passing (233.4).
"There are certainly flashes," Taylor said.
He likes the way they've started games offensively, getting off to quick leads. Taylor also likes the way the players run off the ball, finishing carries and finishing blocks. He commended the rhythm and timing of the pass game as well.
"We've seen elements of it and that's probably what makes it more frustrating when all the sudden you don't see elements," Taylor said. "Even drive to drive if that rhythm changes and execution, the level of execution drops in any way, that's just not the way we want to go and operate."
The consistency drive-to-drive and game-to-game has been the biggest thing Taylor wants to see improve heading into Thursday.
6. Lions punter Jack Fox and the Lions coverage units are No. 5 in the NFL with a 43.9 net punting average.
"When you're talking about Detroit, they are really coached well in all three phases," Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said of the Lions' special teams. "Fox is a phenomenal player. Another kid I've had really good interaction with him coming out, working him out, spending time with him. He is a really good player, man."
Hightower said Detroit's gunners – wide receiver Tay Martin and cornerback Khalil Dorsey – complement Fox well, and everyone else does a great job with lane integrity and doing their job.
He said it will be a 'heavyweight fight' Thursday between two special teams units that play the same way and control field position the same way. Hightower said he's particularly impressed both on punt and kickoff with the way Detroit tackles in space on teams.
7. What are the details required by Allen's defense Thursday to counter a veteran quarterback like Jared Goff, who has seen every coverage there is in Year 11 and has played at a very high level this season?
"Just being able to mix things up," Allen said. "Give him different looks. It's hard to fool him. He's seen a lot of different looks. It's changing the looks up on him and not just lining up and letting him know pre-snap.
"You have to try and make him figure some things out post-snap, which he's really good at being able to do. Really, it's about being able to affect the pocket and being able to get him off his spot and make him uncomfortable."
Allen said the thing that impresses him the most about Goff watching the tape is the speed at which he gets through his progressions and gets the ball out of his hand.
8. Johnson and Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing go way back. Petzing was a groomsman in Johnson's wedding. Johnson was very complimentary Monday of the job Petzing's done with a Detroit offense that's top 10 in the NFL in scoring (28.0), total offense (391.8), rushing (132.2) and passing (259.6).
"They are doing some really special stuff right now," Johnson said. "I just turned on their game from (Sunday) and it seems like they have new wrinkles every week."
Johnson also talked about Lions run game coordinator and offensive line coach Hank Fraley, and the job he's done this season after a lot of transition upfront this offseason. He said Fraley's brought stability to the unit and Detroit's front is playing 'really good football right now.'
9. One line Johnson dropped at the end of his podcast appearance Monday was about the Lions' defense, how hard they play, how they get 11 players in the frame and rally to the football.
"We're going to have to match that intensity and surpass it ourselves," Johnson said. "Hopefully, we can use a little bit of that aggression against them."