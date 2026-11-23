Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media on Monday one day after his team's 31-21 victory over Tampa Bay that extended their win streak to six games and improves their record to an NFC-North-leading 8-2.

Campbell, his staff and the players were back at the Meijer Performance Center on Monday as they prepare for a quick turnaround against the Chicago Bears (8-2) on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. This matchup will decide first place in the the division following Week 12 as both teams currently hold the same record.

Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday press conference:

What jumps out about the Bears on tape?

Like Detroit, the Bears are a hot team. They've won five straight and have not trailed in any of those five games. Campbell has a lot of respect for the job head coach Ben Johnson and his staff have done in Chicago and is expecting a terrific matchup on a national stage on Thursday.

Campbell said quarterback Caleb Williams is a 'heck of a player' and dynamic with the ball in his hands. He mentioned wide receiver Luther Burden III, tight end Colston Loveland and running back D'Andre Swift as skill weapons the Lions must look to contain on Thursday. Their offensive line has mostly stayed intact this season and that's been huge for that side of the ball, per Campbell. Chicago ranks eighth in scoring (26.2), eighth in total offense (375.8), third in rushing (142.4) and 14th in passing (233.4).

He's seen growth from Chicago's defense in the second season of Dennis Allen's system. Campbell thinks Jeffrey Simmons has been a terrific addition to the defensive line and makes everyone around him better. Montez Sweat and Austin Booker have upped their game, per Campbell, and adding linebacker Devin Bush (61 tackles) has been big. Chicago's defense ranks sixth in scoring (19.7), seventh in total defense (310.5), seventh against the run (94.0) and 12th against the pass (216.5).

Campbell said the Bears' special teams play with their hair on fire — a lot like Detroit's special teams units do — and they're an aggressive unit that attacks the football.