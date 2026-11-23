Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media on Monday one day after his team's 31-21 victory over Tampa Bay that extended their win streak to six games and improves their record to an NFC-North-leading 8-2.
Campbell, his staff and the players were back at the Meijer Performance Center on Monday as they prepare for a quick turnaround against the Chicago Bears (8-2) on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. This matchup will decide first place in the the division following Week 12 as both teams currently hold the same record.
Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday press conference:
What jumps out about the Bears on tape?
Like Detroit, the Bears are a hot team. They've won five straight and have not trailed in any of those five games. Campbell has a lot of respect for the job head coach Ben Johnson and his staff have done in Chicago and is expecting a terrific matchup on a national stage on Thursday.
Campbell said quarterback Caleb Williams is a 'heck of a player' and dynamic with the ball in his hands. He mentioned wide receiver Luther Burden III, tight end Colston Loveland and running back D'Andre Swift as skill weapons the Lions must look to contain on Thursday. Their offensive line has mostly stayed intact this season and that's been huge for that side of the ball, per Campbell. Chicago ranks eighth in scoring (26.2), eighth in total offense (375.8), third in rushing (142.4) and 14th in passing (233.4).
He's seen growth from Chicago's defense in the second season of Dennis Allen's system. Campbell thinks Jeffrey Simmons has been a terrific addition to the defensive line and makes everyone around him better. Montez Sweat and Austin Booker have upped their game, per Campbell, and adding linebacker Devin Bush (61 tackles) has been big. Chicago's defense ranks sixth in scoring (19.7), seventh in total defense (310.5), seventh against the run (94.0) and 12th against the pass (216.5).
Campbell said the Bears' special teams play with their hair on fire — a lot like Detroit's special teams units do — and they're an aggressive unit that attacks the football.
"It's a heck of a matchup," Campbell said. "Looking forward to it."
How are the Lions navigating the quick turnaround to Thursday?
Campbell and his team are used to the challenges from a body recovery standpoint this week as they play on Thanksgiving every year. It's a tough turnaround, but both teams must deal with it, and the magnitude of this being a division game with first place on the line gives it a little extra juice. The players will be ready to go Thursday.
"When you're playing pretty good football and you feel like you're getting better … you feel like you're gaining strength, you almost feel like they can't come fast enough," Campbell said. "You're just ready to get to the next one."
How much of an impact has Simmons had to Chicago's defense?
Simmons, who has now played three games in Chicago since coming over from Tennessee at the trade deadline, totaled six pressures and three sacks in the Bears' Week 11 win over New Orleans on Sunday. He generated pressure against four different Saints offensive linemen. He earned all six pressures in one-on-one matchups, tied for the most by any defensive tackle in a game this season, per NFL Research.
Simmons recorded two sacks aligned on the edge, his first two of the season, and now has 9.0 sacks on the year combining his time with Tennessee and Chicago.
"I think it's very much what (Alim McNeill) does for us," Campbell said of Simmons. "He's disruptive. He can play the run and get up field. They give him a little leeway to take a gap and so, when you're athletic and explosive like he is, you have to be locked into every play because he can blow a rep up and blow a series up. We have to be on point, can't have any lapses."
Campbell said Simmons' teammates are playing well off him and even pushing action toward him in some instances with some of the loaded fronts they use.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 22 in Detroit.
How did safety Kerby Joseph fare in his 2026 debut?
In his first game action since Week 6 of last year because of a knee injury, Joseph played 46 snaps and finished with a couple tackles.
"I think it was pretty good," Campbell said of Joseph. "There's no red flags, so that's a good sign. He got over 40 reps. That was good. It's a good sign. He'll be better for those reps, just like (Brian) Branch was (coming off a long rehab for an Achilles injury)."
Campbell thought Joseph did some good things in the game, but there's some things he can and will get better at as he settles back in. Campbell said he liked how the three-safety package of Joseph, Branch and Chuck Clark looked in the game.