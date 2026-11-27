Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's first comment at the podium after Thursday's 39-35 loss to Chicago on Thanksgiving was crediting the Bears for making more winning plays than his team, including the six-yard Rome Odunze touchdown with just three seconds left that ultimately won it.
Campbell also lamented some self-inflicted wounds he saw from his team that contributed to Detroit's loss.
"It's frustrating for us," Campbell said. "There were a number of things we didn't do well. Guys fought, but it's hard to lose those types of games. It's going to sting and it should sting for a while."
There were things that popped up Thursday that plagued the Lions on both sides of the football we haven't see much of during their six-game win streak leading up to Thanksgiving.
"Some self-inflicted wounds that really cost us in crunch time," Campbell said. "We have to clean those up. We had our opportunities, we just didn't capitalize, we didn't finish it."
Four false starts on offense stalled a couple drives. Two taunting penalties on offensive lineman Christian Mahogany and edge rusher Anthony Lucas also hurt. Mahogany's came after a touchdown, which forced a long extra point that kicker Jake Bates missed. That took points off the board.
There were also some miscommunication and missed assignments on defense as Chicago racked up 458 total yards of offense, including 146 on the ground.
"The ones that drive you up the wall are blowing an assignment and those have not shown up in a while," Campbell said. "It's been a minute. We had some miscommunication, man, that cost us in criticals. We'll get that cleaned up. We're going to have to."
MOORE STEPS UP
The Lions have been without star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson for two games and played Thursday's loss without edge rusher and sack leader DJ Wonnum due to a back injury. They needed the other players in that room to step up.
Rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore did just that. He forced a fumble on Bears tight end Colston Loveland at the Detroit 17-yard line that was recovered by linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez to thwart a scoring opportunity on Chicago's first possession of the game.
Moore came up with a huge sack of Williams midway through the second quarter at the Detroit 27-yard line for a loss of eight, eventually forcing the Bears to kick a 40-yard field goal three plays later.
He capped off a big first half with another sack of Williams at the Bears' two-yard line that forced the ball out into the end zone. Bears right tackle Darnell Wright batted the ball forward out of the end zone to avoid the safety, but that's against the rules and Detroit was awarded the safety and the ball.
Quarterback Jared Goff and the offense marched 71 yards in eight plays culminating in a Sam LaPorta 11-yard touchdown with just six seconds left in the half to capitalize on Moore's second forced turnover.
It was Moore's 6.5 sack in his last fourth games, the most sacks in any four-game span by a Lions rookie. He has produced at least 0.5 sacks in four-straight games, tied for the franchise rookie record-long sack streak. The only rookies in NFL history to produce 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in any four-game span include Moore, Micah Parsons (2021), Julius Peppers (2002) and Leslie O'Neal (1986).
"He's getting better," Campbell said of Moore. "I felt him get better in areas today, too. I feel like every week the more he plays the better he gets. The more looks he sees and he's having to adjust to things as they come at him and he's able to work his craft against different types odf high-level players and you begin to get better. I just feel like he is. He's getting better."
Moore finished with four tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.
MVP GIBBS
Fourth-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 205 yards on 21 carries (9.8 average) with three rushing touchdowns. The three touchdowns give Gibbs 18 total scores on the year as he joins LaDainian Tomlinson (2004-07) as the only players in NFL history to produce at least 18 touchdowns in three straight seasons.
Gibbs also caught five passes for 47 yards to give him 252 total scrimmage yards on the afternoon. He's now recorded at least 100 scrimmage yards in seven straight games and has scored multiple touchdowns in three straight contests.
He has 1,303 rushing yards, 1,663 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns on the season with six games remaining. If he keeps this up, he should be in the MVP conversation.