MOORE STEPS UP

The Lions have been without star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson for two games and played Thursday's loss without edge rusher and sack leader DJ Wonnum due to a back injury. They needed the other players in that room to step up.

Rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore did just that. He forced a fumble on Bears tight end Colston Loveland at the Detroit 17-yard line that was recovered by linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez to thwart a scoring opportunity on Chicago's first possession of the game.

Moore came up with a huge sack of Williams midway through the second quarter at the Detroit 27-yard line for a loss of eight, eventually forcing the Bears to kick a 40-yard field goal three plays later.

He capped off a big first half with another sack of Williams at the Bears' two-yard line that forced the ball out into the end zone. Bears right tackle Darnell Wright batted the ball forward out of the end zone to avoid the safety, but that's against the rules and Detroit was awarded the safety and the ball.

Quarterback Jared Goff and the offense marched 71 yards in eight plays culminating in a Sam LaPorta 11-yard touchdown with just six seconds left in the half to capitalize on Moore's second forced turnover.

It was Moore's 6.5 sack in his last fourth games, the most sacks in any four-game span by a Lions rookie. He has produced at least 0.5 sacks in four-straight games, tied for the franchise rookie record-long sack streak. The only rookies in NFL history to produce 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in any four-game span include Moore, Micah Parsons (2021), Julius Peppers (2002) and Leslie O'Neal (1986).

"He's getting better," Campbell said of Moore. "I felt him get better in areas today, too. I feel like every week the more he plays the better he gets. The more looks he sees and he's having to adjust to things as they come at him and he's able to work his craft against different types odf high-level players and you begin to get better. I just feel like he is. He's getting better."