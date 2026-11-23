The Lions are used to this tough stretch in the schedule, playing three games in 12 days because of the annual Thanksgiving Day game. This year had the added challenge of traveling overseas to Germany last weekend.

It's why Campbell told his team before the Munich trip to think of their next three games and next three games only. They broke it down into a three-game season.

"That's two." Campbell said of wins over New England and Tampa Bay. "That's two. We got one to go here. And then we'll catch our breath and then get ready for the rest of it."

Thursday should be a monster matchup against two 8-2 football teams fighting for a division title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. What a treat for the Ford Field faithful on Thanksgiving.