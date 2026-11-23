The Detroit Lions got a hard-fought 31-21 win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was their sixth-straight win, improving their record to 6-0 at home for the first time since 1991 and keeping them atop the NFC North at 8-2.
There's no time for head coach Dan Campbell and his team to pat themselves on the back and enjoy Sunday's win. Next up is a monster matchup against the Chicago Bears in just four days on Thanksgiving.
"We're on the next one," Campbell said right after Detroit's win Sunday. "Let's go."
The Bears also won Sunday, beating New Orleans 21-13, which sets up a terrific matchup in front of a national audience with the lead in the division at stake.
"I'm just excited. This is the good stuff. This is the stuff that gives you the tinglies," Campbell said. "Big-time football, big-time opponents, man, teeing off, Thanksgiving. We're the first show.
"It's exciting, man. This is one of the reasons you do it and you love it, is for the competition of it and the greatness of all of it, man. So, we're looking forward to it"
The Lions are used to this tough stretch in the schedule, playing three games in 12 days because of the annual Thanksgiving Day game. This year had the added challenge of traveling overseas to Germany last weekend.
It's why Campbell told his team before the Munich trip to think of their next three games and next three games only. They broke it down into a three-game season.
"That's two." Campbell said of wins over New England and Tampa Bay. "That's two. We got one to go here. And then we'll catch our breath and then get ready for the rest of it."
Thursday should be a monster matchup against two 8-2 football teams fighting for a division title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. What a treat for the Ford Field faithful on Thanksgiving.
"Yeah, that's how they drew it up when the schedule rolled out, so it'll be fun," quarterback Jared Goff said. "It'll be really fun. That's a good team. They're very well coached. Got a lot of respect for how they do things offensively, defensively. It'll be really fun. I'm sure they feel the same."
NEW CAPTAIN
Veteran safety Chuck Clark was named a defensive captain this week with edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Jack Campbell out with injuries. He also wore the green dot for Detroit's defense on Sunday, relaying all the defensive calls from defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.
"A lot of extra juice for sure, but I just had to tell myself, you've been here before, you've been a captain before," Clark said after the game.
"But now you actually got a patch on your chest, so don't try to over freak out or panic too much, trying to do too much outside of your body. Just stay calm, do you, be a leader. But it felt great having that on my jersey, for sure."
Clark was all over the place Sunday for Detroit's defense, totaling eight tackles (two solo), one sack, one quarterback hit, one tackle for loss and a pass defended. He's Detroit's first defensive back to total at least 2.0 sacks and two interceptions through the first 10 games of a season since Robert Bailey in 1999.
The Lions deployed him, defensive back Brian Branch and safety Kerby Joseph in several three-safety looks as Joseph made his 2026 debut. That could be a nice package for Detroit moving forward.
STEPPING UP
Without Hutchinson in the lineup for the first time this season, it was key for edge rushers DJ Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Tyler Lacy and others to help fill the void.
Wonnum totaled eight tackles (two solo), a sack, a quarterback hit, one tackle for loss and one pass defense. Moore notched four pressures, one half sack, two tackles and a quarterback hit. Lacy and Ahmed Hassanein both had a tackle.
"Our guys are competitive, man, and they don't want to be counted out," Campbell said. "And nobody cares. There are no excuses. And the only way to gain respect is just go about your business, man, and make plays and play together and prove your worth, man.
"And that's the best way. The talk's not going to do it. Nothing else matters. So, I just thought our guys attacked it, man. That whole group I thought played together and really elevated each other."
EXTRA POINTS
- Detroit's started a season at least 8-2 for the third time in four years.
- The defense has now held opponents to 21-or-fewer points for the sixth-straight game, which ties for the team's third-longest streak since the merger. The team is 6-0 during that stretch.