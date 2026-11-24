Where would the Detroit Lions' offense be without offensive lineman Juice Scruggs?
It's a fair question given the way he's played the center position this season and with the recent news of Cade Mays going on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Mays was signed this offseason to be the team's center. Scruggs came to Detroit as part of the David Montgomery trade this offseason.
To start training camp, Mays was the starter and Scruggs rotated between center and guard, competing for a role. When Mays suffered a wrist injury in camp, Scruggs moved into the starting center role.
"Yeah, I really can't say enough great things about (Scruggs)," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday. "He's just been a great addition for us. He's a pro. He's the same guy every day. He's very consistent. He doesn't ride the wave, the ups and downs. He's positive. He goes to work, makes corrections, plays snap to whistle, hustles, great teammate. He's everything."
Scruggs started at center the first five games of the season and played terrific, holding down the fort for Mays' return, which came Week 7 vs. Green Bay. Mays suffered an ankle injury in Week 8 against Minnesota, putting Scruggs back into the center spot. He's been even better in his second stint as the starter the last three games, allowing just three total pressures in wins over Miami, New England and Tampa Bay.
"The culture that (Campbell's) built here, I would say it just fits my style of play," Scruggs said Tuesday of why Detroit's been such a good fit for him since coming over from Houston. "It's just been a good fit, man."
Lions All-Pro left tackle Penei Sewell knows better than anyone how important Scruggs' play this year has been to their overall success as a unit.
"Everyone knows it," Sewell said Tuesday. "It starts with him. He's got a lot on his plate starting with the mental side of the game. Physically, he just does what he does. He plays a big role.
"He just goes to work. It just matches the vibe of the room, and he fits us like a glove."
Scruggs is currently the No. 6 graded center in football by Pro Football Focus, anchoring an offensive line that earned the No. 1 offensive line ranking by PFF this week. Scruggs has allowed just one sack and seven hurries all season. He is also graded No. 4 at the position as a run blocker. Scruggs has been the complete package at center for Detroit.
"He's just steadily gotten better and better for us as we've gone," Campbell said. "And you're right, we put a lot on him. We put a lot on him, certainly asked him to do a lot of jobs, but he just continues to get better, and he's made the right way. I mean, he fits us like a glove. He's a stud."
GAME-TIME DECISION
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed took a positive step in his return from a hip injury this week and could return to action on Thanksgiving.
Reed was a full participant in walkthrough Monday and Tuesday, and said he ran full speed before Monday's walkthrough. He felt like his explosion and twitchiness was back.
"(Monday) was a big step forward," he said. "I definitely progressed, which I'm proud of, it's more of a day-by-day thing. I'm looking forward to getting to Thursday … and keep trending upwards."
Reed has missed the last three games after injuring his hip defending a fourth-down pass on Nov. 1 vs. Minnesota.
Opponents completed just 55.9 percent of the passes thrown at Reed this season and he's allowed two touchdowns. In the three games before his injury against Arizona, Green Bay and Minnesota, those teams combined to complete just six passes for 41 yards and no touchdowns in Reed's coverage area.
"Yeah, he's improving. I mean, I thought he ran around pretty good (Monday)," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday. "But I can't give a definitive answer on that just yet. Probably come down, could be game-time decision."
GILL-HOWARD OUT FOR THE SEASON
Rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury that will require surgery, Campbell said on Tuesday. That's a tough loss for Detroit as the rookie provided a spark in the middle of their defense.
A sixth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, Gill-Howard quickly earned a role along the Lions' defensive line rotation and was a consistent contributor in 10 games, posting 11 tackles, 2.0 sacks, six quarterback hits and 19 total pressures.
The Lions used Gill-Howard in goal line situations on offense this season and it was one of those reps in Sunday's game vs. Tampa Bay where he was injured, Campbell confirmed.
"I hate that for him. And he's had a heck of a season up to this point," Campbell said. "He's done a really good job for us, but we still got (Alim McNeill), we've got Tyleik (Williams), we've got Levi (Onwuzurike), we've got (Tyler) Lacy can play in there. Could be (Mekhi) Wingo. We've got, could be Taki (Taimani), could be (Aidan Keanaaina). So, we've got options there, but you hate to lose a player like him.
"He's had a heck of a rookie season. I mean, for a young guy, he's a pro. He's very conscientious in what he did and just the right approach. And so, we hate that, hate it for him."
EXTRA POINTS
- It's a good Thanksgiving Day slate of games this year with Detroit hosting Chicago, Dallas hosting Philadelphia and the Bills hosting the Chiefs. This is the first time in NFL history that at least four teams with eight wins – Detroit, Chicago, Buffalo and Kansas City – play on Thanksgiving.
- Quarterback Jared Goff’s 10-0 passing touchdowns to interceptions ratio and 110.0 passer rating on Thanksgiving are both the highest on the holiday since at least 1950 (min. 5 starts).