"The culture that (Campbell's) built here, I would say it just fits my style of play," Scruggs said Tuesday of why Detroit's been such a good fit for him since coming over from Houston. "It's just been a good fit, man."

Lions All-Pro left tackle Penei Sewell knows better than anyone how important Scruggs' play this year has been to their overall success as a unit.

"Everyone knows it," Sewell said Tuesday. "It starts with him. He's got a lot on his plate starting with the mental side of the game. Physically, he just does what he does. He plays a big role.

"He just goes to work. It just matches the vibe of the room, and he fits us like a glove."

Scruggs is currently the No. 6 graded center in football by Pro Football Focus, anchoring an offensive line that earned the No. 1 offensive line ranking by PFF this week. Scruggs has allowed just one sack and seven hurries all season. He is also graded No. 4 at the position as a run blocker. Scruggs has been the complete package at center for Detroit.