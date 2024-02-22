2024 Combine preview: Wide receiver 

This is a deep class at wide receiver with top-flight talent and depth. Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. headlines a class that has 11 players among NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's initial list of the Top 50 players available in the draft.
There are going to be starting receivers and impact players taken on Day 2 and even Day 3.
The Lions are expected to work on a contract extension with veteran Amon-Ra St. Brown as the All-Pro enters the final year of his rookie deal. He embodies everything the Lions want to be about as a team and is their most important offensive skill player. St. Brown and 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams enter 2023 as Detroit's top two receivers, but receiver is a position good teams always add depth to.
Top 5 wide receivers to watch at the Combine:
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State, 6-4, 205
Harrison is the total package at the position. He's got size, speed, and terrific hands. I see a young Larry Fitzgerald when I watch him. He comes from impressive NFL bloodlines and it's easy to see he was schooled in route running from an early age. He's in the conversation for the best player overall in this class after back-to-back 1,000-yard, 14-touchdown seasons.
View photos of the wide receiver prospects who were invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
2. Rome Odunze, Washington, 6-3, 215
Odunze is big and physical. He has terrific hands and can play on the outside or in the slot. He might be the best contested ball pass catcher in this class. He was a high-volume pass catcher for the Huskies with 2,785 receiving yards and 20 touchdown receptions the last two seasons combined.
3. Malik Nabers, LSU, 6-0, 200
Nabers is an explosive athlete who excels at getting off the line of scrimmage and creating separation at the top of his route. He's a great playmaker with the ball in his hands. Teams could use him a lot in the screen and quick passing game. He's got a chance to be the next great LSU receiver to enter the league.
4. Brian Thomas Jr., LSU, 6-4, 205
Thomas has a terrific combination of size, speed and athletic traits that could make him an early contributor at the NFL level. He can stretch the field with his speed, which when matched with his size makes him very intriguing. He averaged 17.3 yards per reception last season for the Tigers with 17 touchdown receptions.
5. Keon Coleman, Florida State, 6-4, 215
Coleman isn't a burner, but he's got great size and knows how to use his frame to his advantage on 50-50 balls and passes thrown into traffic. He's a really good route runner with great hands and could be someone who works over the middle of the field making plays in tight windows at the NFL level.
Combine sleeper to watch: Roman Wilson, Michigan, 6-0, 180
Wilson didn't get to stock up on statistics in Michigan's run-first offense, but when the Wolverines needed a big play or key catch in the passing game it was usually Wilson on the receiving end. He was terrific at the Senior Bowl and is expected to test really well at the Combine. An inside receiver with toughness, speed and route running ability. Every team that doesn't have a player like that is looking for one.
Lions' need at the position: Moderate
St. Brown, Williams, Kalif Raymond and Antoine Green are back next season. St. Brown, Williams and Raymond are a solid top three, and the team is expecting a big jump from Green heading into his second season.
With Josh Reynolds and Donovan Peoples-Jones heading to unrestricted free agency, if one or both aren't re-signed there's an opening in that room. Plus head coach Dan Campbell is always looking to add competition. Reynolds made a lot of key plays for this offense in 2023 and is a perfect culture fit. We'll see what his future holds in Detroit.
Detroit ranked second in passing offense this past season and St. Brown and Williams could be a very dangerous tandem with how Williams really came on at the end of the season. Adding competition after those top two, and maybe a little more size to the room, might not be a bad idea on Day 2 or Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
Key stat: The Lions ranked second in the NFL with 85 plays of 20-plus yards this past season, and third with 70 passes of 20-plus yards. Detroit also led the NFL with a contested target catch percentage of 53.4 percent, producing 39 catches on 73 contested targets.