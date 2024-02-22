 Skip to main content
Advertising

Road to the Draft

Presented by

2024 Combine preview: Wide receiver 

Feb 22, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

This is a deep class at wide receiver with top-flight talent and depth. Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. headlines a class that has 11 players among NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's initial list of the Top 50 players available in the draft.

There are going to be starting receivers and impact players taken on Day 2 and even Day 3.

The Lions are expected to work on a contract extension with veteran Amon-Ra St. Brown as the All-Pro enters the final year of his rookie deal. He embodies everything the Lions want to be about as a team and is their most important offensive skill player. St. Brown and 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams enter 2023 as Detroit's top two receivers, but receiver is a position good teams always add depth to.

Top 5 wide receivers to watch at the Combine:

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State, 6-4, 205

Harrison is the total package at the position. He's got size, speed, and terrific hands. I see a young Larry Fitzgerald when I watch him. He comes from impressive NFL bloodlines and it's easy to see he was schooled in route running from an early age. He's in the conversation for the best player overall in this class after back-to-back 1,000-yard, 14-touchdown seasons.

2024 NFL Combine preview: Wide receiver photos

View photos of the wide receiver prospects who were invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker (1) runs for a 65-yard touchdown against Baylor after a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
1 / 38

Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker (1) runs for a 65-yard touchdown against Baylor after a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) steps out of an attempted tackle by Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) before scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
2 / 38

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) steps out of an attempted tackle by Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) before scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) catches a pass in front of Syracuse defensive back Isaiah Johnson (3) and runs for a 58-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 38

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) catches a pass in front of Syracuse defensive back Isaiah Johnson (3) and runs for a 58-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley, right, runs after a catch as Ohio State defensive back Jordan Hancock defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
4 / 38

Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley, right, runs after a catch as Ohio State defensive back Jordan Hancock defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
5 / 38

Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (1) is tackled by Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
6 / 38

Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (1) is tackled by Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) carries a reception for a touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)
7 / 38

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) carries a reception for a touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

Mark Ylen/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould (2) carries a ball after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)
8 / 38

Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould (2) carries a ball after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

Mark Ylen/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin (5) runs for a gain against Southeastern Louisiana during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 48-7.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
9 / 38

Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin (5) runs for a gain against Southeastern Louisiana during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 48-7.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. runs past Purdue's Will Heldt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 38

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. runs past Purdue's Will Heldt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson (4) scores a touchdown against South Alabama during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
11 / 38

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson (4) scores a touchdown against South Alabama during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
12 / 38

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) cuts back through an opening past Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
13 / 38

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) cuts back through an opening past Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, right, makes a gain in front of Connecticut defensive lineman Jelani Stafford (97) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
14 / 38

Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, right, makes a gain in front of Connecticut defensive lineman Jelani Stafford (97) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs against Florida after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
15 / 38

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs against Florida after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan runs against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
16 / 38

Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan runs against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh wide receiver Bub Means (0) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
17 / 38

Pittsburgh wide receiver Bub Means (0) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs past Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
18 / 38

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs past Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) crosses the goal line for a touchdown on a pass reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
19 / 38

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) crosses the goal line for a touchdown on a pass reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze is tackled by Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
20 / 38

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze is tackled by Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
21 / 38

Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) plays against Texas during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
22 / 38

Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) plays against Texas during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) runs against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
23 / 38

Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) runs against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
24 / 38

Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) runs a route during the first half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
25 / 38

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) runs a route during the first half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) runs in to the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
26 / 38

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) runs in to the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) caries on a touchdown reception past Army defensive back Cameron Jones (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
27 / 38

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) caries on a touchdown reception past Army defensive back Cameron Jones (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) runs with the ball away from North Carolina State cornerback Brandon Cisse (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
28 / 38

Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) runs with the ball away from North Carolina State cornerback Brandon Cisse (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) catches a pass against UCLA defensive lineman Grayson Murphy (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
29 / 38

Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) catches a pass against UCLA defensive lineman Grayson Murphy (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) catches a pass while covered by Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
30 / 38

North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) catches a pass while covered by Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington (4) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
31 / 38

Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington (4) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) is pursued by Oregon defensive back Tysheem Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
32 / 38

Southern California wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) is pursued by Oregon defensive back Tysheem Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Colorado wide receiver Xavier Weaver (10) plays during an NCAA football game against Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 42-6. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
33 / 38

Colorado wide receiver Xavier Weaver (10) plays during an NCAA football game against Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 42-6. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (13) turns upfield during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Dallas. Oklahoma won 34-30. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
34 / 38

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (13) turns upfield during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Dallas. Oklahoma won 34-30. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Jeffrey McWhorter/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 34-23. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
35 / 38

Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 34-23. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
36 / 38

Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Mark Stockwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) makes a leaping catch during the second half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
37 / 38

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) makes a leaping catch during the second half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
38 / 38

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Rome Odunze, Washington, 6-3, 215

Odunze is big and physical. He has terrific hands and can play on the outside or in the slot. He might be the best contested ball pass catcher in this class. He was a high-volume pass catcher for the Huskies with 2,785 receiving yards and 20 touchdown receptions the last two seasons combined.

3. Malik Nabers, LSU, 6-0, 200

Nabers is an explosive athlete who excels at getting off the line of scrimmage and creating separation at the top of his route. He's a great playmaker with the ball in his hands. Teams could use him a lot in the screen and quick passing game. He's got a chance to be the next great LSU receiver to enter the league.

4. Brian Thomas Jr., LSU, 6-4, 205

Thomas has a terrific combination of size, speed and athletic traits that could make him an early contributor at the NFL level. He can stretch the field with his speed, which when matched with his size makes him very intriguing. He averaged 17.3 yards per reception last season for the Tigers with 17 touchdown receptions.

Related Links

5. Keon Coleman, Florida State, 6-4, 215

Coleman isn't a burner, but he's got great size and knows how to use his frame to his advantage on 50-50 balls and passes thrown into traffic. He's a really good route runner with great hands and could be someone who works over the middle of the field making plays in tight windows at the NFL level.

Combine sleeper to watch: Roman Wilson, Michigan, 6-0, 180

Wilson didn't get to stock up on statistics in Michigan's run-first offense, but when the Wolverines needed a big play or key catch in the passing game it was usually Wilson on the receiving end. He was terrific at the Senior Bowl and is expected to test really well at the Combine. An inside receiver with toughness, speed and route running ability. Every team that doesn't have a player like that is looking for one.

Lions' need at the position: Moderate

St. Brown, Williams, Kalif Raymond and Antoine Green are back next season. St. Brown, Williams and Raymond are a solid top three, and the team is expecting a big jump from Green heading into his second season.

With Josh Reynolds and Donovan Peoples-Jones heading to unrestricted free agency, if one or both aren't re-signed there's an opening in that room. Plus head coach Dan Campbell is always looking to add competition. Reynolds made a lot of key plays for this offense in 2023 and is a perfect culture fit. We'll see what his future holds in Detroit.

Detroit ranked second in passing offense this past season and St. Brown and Williams could be a very dangerous tandem with how Williams really came on at the end of the season. Adding competition after those top two, and maybe a little more size to the room, might not be a bad idea on Day 2 or Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Key stat: The Lions ranked second in the NFL with 85 plays of 20-plus yards this past season, and third with 70 passes of 20-plus yards. Detroit also led the NFL with a contested target catch percentage of 53.4 percent, producing 39 catches on 73 contested targets.

Related Content

news

2024 Combine preview: Edge rusher

Tim Twentyman takes a look at edge rushers to keep an eye on at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

2024 Combine preview: Cornerback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at cornerbacks to keep an eye on at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 1.0: First selections

Tim Twentyman predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Defense dominates early predictions for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising