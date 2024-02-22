2024 Combine preview: Wide receiver 

Lions' need at the position: Moderate

St. Brown, Williams, Kalif Raymond and Antoine Green are back next season. St. Brown, Williams and Raymond are a solid top three, and the team is expecting a big jump from Green heading into his second season.

With Josh Reynolds and Donovan Peoples-Jones heading to unrestricted free agency, if one or both aren't re-signed there's an opening in that room. Plus head coach Dan Campbell is always looking to add competition. Reynolds made a lot of key plays for this offense in 2023 and is a perfect culture fit. We'll see what his future holds in Detroit.

Detroit ranked second in passing offense this past season and St. Brown and Williams could be a very dangerous tandem with how Williams really came on at the end of the season. Adding competition after those top two, and maybe a little more size to the room, might not be a bad idea on Day 2 or Day 3 of the NFL Draft.