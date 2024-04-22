Lions 2024 NFL Draft order: All rounds & picks

The NFL Draft is just days away and Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes thinks his roster is in a great spot heading into the weekend. Holmes can just trust his board and add young, talented players to the mix.

Free agency is the time to fill holes. It's not often a team gets all of its top targets in free agency but that's what Holmes said took place this offseason.

"Through our planning and process this year, we have these No. 1 targets, and we were able to get every single one of our No. 1 targets that we were out to get," he said. "It doesn't always work that way. Sometimes you might strike out on one, you got to go to Plan B. You got to go to Plan C. No, actually, we were able to land Plan A."

That's put Holmes and the Lions in a great spot roster-wise heading into this week's NFL Draft in Detroit.

The Lions have one selection in each of the first three rounds, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

"Really, with where the roster is now, I think you even have more flexibility to not be anchored into a need," Holmes said. "We try to do the best in free agency in terms of plugging holes and pulling out the depth chart and doing all those things.