TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 4.0: The final selection

NFL Draft week is finally here, and this is my last attempt at predicting how Thursday night's first round might play out with Mock Draft 4.0. As always, feel free to disagree.
1. Chicago Bears (7-10) (via Carolina)
Chicago traded quarterback Justin Fields to Pittsburgh, which opens the door for the Bears to select a quarterback No. 1 overall.
Pick: QB Caleb Williams, USC. Williams comes with some baggage, the Combine made that clear, but Chicago gets a chance to reset the rookie pay structure at the most important position in football with the consensus No. 1 signal caller in this draft.
2. Washington Commanders (4-13)
It's a new regime in Washington led by general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. It makes sense to kick off this era with their guy at quarterback after moving on from Sam Howell.
Pick: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU. Daniels had a terrific pro day last week and I think he is a better fit for the kind of offense new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is going to want to install in Washington.
3. New England Patriots (4-13)
The Patriots reset the franchise this offseason moving on from Bill Belichick and hiring Jerod Mayo as their new head coach. Now I see them creating some competition at quarterback.
Pick: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina. He's a prototypical passer with size, arm strength and good athleticism.
4. Minnesota Vikings (7-10) (TRADE WITH ARIZONA)
I think there's a chance Arizona opts to select the best pass catcher in the draft here to give Kyler Murray a legitimate No. 1, but moving back for two first-round picks and potentially more makes a lot sense and gives them a lot of assets with three first-round picks and 12 total. The Vikings move up to select their quarterback of the future after Kirk Cousins left in free agency (Atlanta).
Pick: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan. I think McCarthy has aced the pre-draft process. The combination of his arm talent, footwork, athleticism and moxie puts him in the top three at quarterback in this class.
5. Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)
New head coach Jim Harbaugh has the quarterback in Justin Herbert but is short on skill weapons. Tackle is a possibility here too, but getting the best receiver in the draft – and maybe the best overall player in the class – makes a lot of sense.
Pick: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State. Strictly going off the tape Harrison gives the Chargers a legitimate No. 1 receiver with good bloodlines and a track record of success to pair with Quentin Johnston.
6. New York Giants (6-11)
The Giants need a lot of help on offense as they had the league's 29th scoring offense this past season.
Pick: WR Malik Nabers, LSU. Some draft analysts think Nabers, not Harrison, is the best receiver in the class. Nabers could bring a big-play element to the Giants' offense.
7. Tennessee Titans (6-11)
The Titans are rebuilding under second-year quarterback Will Levis and job No. 1 is protecting last year's investment.
Pick: T Joe Alt, Notre Dame. Alt is arguably the best tackle in the draft and a terrific value at No. 7, which allows Tennessee an opportunity to improve both phases of their offense in one pick. The Titans allowed 64 sacks this past season, tied for the third most in football. Levis gets a new blindside protector.
8. New York Jets (7-10) (TRADE WITH ATLANTA)
Worried about the Bears snagging Odunze at No. 9 the Jets make a two-slot jump to secure one of the top three pass catchers in the class.
Pick: WR Rome Odunze. With good size, terrific speed and elite ball skills, Odunze could bring a big play element to the Jets' offense alongside Garret Wilson and Mike Williams.
9. Chicago Bears (7-10)
With a quarterback in hand, the Bears can now give Williams some more protection upfront and pair back-to-back first-round picks for their tackle tandem of the future after they selected Darnell Wright at No. 10 last year.
Pick: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State. Fashanu finished his career with zero sacks allowed in over 29 games in college.
10. Atlanta Falcons (7-10) (TRADE WITH JETS)
Now that Atlanta has their quarterback situation figured out with the signing of Cousins, they can focus on improving the other side of the football.
Pick: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama. Atlanta trades back two spots, gets another Day 2 pick, and still gets arguably the best defensive player in the draft in Turner. Turner tore up the Combine with his athletic traits and he'd instantly help an Atlanta defense that ranked 21st in sacks with 42 this past season.
11. Arizona Cardinals (4-13) (TRADE WITH MINNESOTA)
The Cardinals traded back from four to 11 and still get one of the draft's elite pass rushers. That's a win.
Pick: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State. An ultra-athletic and rangy edge rusher that gives an Arizona pass rush that finished 30th in sacks with just 33 last season a big boost.
12. Denver Broncos (8-9)
With the release of Russell Wilson, the Broncos need a quarterback. I think they try to trade up to get one of the top four signal callers, but Minnesota has more assets to get ahead of them. Instead, they decide to give themselves a terrific young cornerback duo.
Pick: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama. Arguably the best cornerback in this draft, he would pair with Patrick Surtain II to give the Broncos one of the best young cornerback tandems in the league. Denver's defense allowed the third highest passer rating (98.0) to opposing quarterbacks this past season.
13. Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell showed some potential going 5-5 after becoming the starter. They also have veteran Gardner Minshew in the fold at quarterback. I still think the Raiders opt to add to that room and create competition right away, along with getting their starter of the future.
Pick: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington. Penix had a great combine and pre-draft workouts. He's an experienced signal caller and a plus athlete, who became the first FBS player to pass for 4,500-plus yards in back-to-back seasons since Patrick Mahomes (2015-16).
14. New Orleans Saints (9-8)
New Orleans has a need at offensive tackle, given Trevor Penning's struggles and Ryan Ramczyk's health concerns the last few seasons.
Pick: T JC Latham, Alabama. A two-year starter at right tackle for the Crimson Tide, Latham is a human bulldozer in the run game with versatility to play tackle or guard. More and more teams are looking for this kind of versatility upfront.
15. Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
Adding some beef and extra depth along the defensive line should be a priority for a defense that ranked 29th in points allowed and 24th against the run in 2023.
Pick: DT Byron Murphy II, Texas. Not a bad first day haul getting arguably the best defensive tackle in the class in the middle of the draft.
16. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
The Seahawks had a lot of movement along their offensive line this offseason and this seems like a great fit for the best run-blocking offensive lineman in this class.
Pick: OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State. An absolute mauler in the run game, Fuaga didn't allow a sack in his time starting at right tackle at Oregon State. He can play guard or tackle.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
The Jaguars could add an offensive lineman or a receiver, but I think the allure of getting one of the top cornerbacks in the draft – even after signing Ronald Darby in free agency – makes a ton of sense.
Pick: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo. He really stood out at the Senior Bowl practices and then went to Indy and had a terrific Combine. Plus, his production in college matched – five interceptions and 20 pass breakups last season.
18. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
The Bengals could go a lot of different ways here. Trent Brown is on a one-year deal and they could look to prepare for the future at tackle, but getting the best tight end in the class to be QB Joe Burrow's security blanket is fun to think about.
Pick: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia. A great landing spot for Bowers with an established quarterback and enough offensive weapons so not too much will be put on his plate early.
19. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
The Rams could look to add a quarterback to develop under Matthew Stafford, but the more immediate help would be adding to a pass rush that ranked 23rd in sacks this year and lost Hall of Famer Aaron Donald to retirement.
Pick: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA. A mature and powerful pass rusher who registered 13.0 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss for the Bruins this past season and answered some medical concerns about his neck at the Combine.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
The Steelers addressed the quarterback position with the signing of Wilson and trading for Fields. Now they look to protect them with an offensive lineman that fits the Steelers' tough brand of football inside in the run game.
Pick: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon. A physical and nasty football player with movement skills and versatility to play all three spots inside. A classic Steelers pick that pays dividends for a decade.
21. Miami Dolphins (11-6)
The Dolphins were active in free agency adding to the defense, and now it makes sense to address the offensive line with a versatile player.
Pick: OL Troy Fautanu, Washington. Fautanu started at left tackle the last two seasons and some teams might be split as to what he is at the next level – a tackle or guard. He's got long arms despite his 6-foot-3 frame.
22. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
Opponents tore the Eagles' defense up in the pass game this past season. Philadelphia ranked 31st against the pass and 29th in opponent passer rating against (97.6).
Pick: DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa. A really versatile defensive back who can play cornerback, safety, return kicks and probably be one of the best special teams players on the team. He had seven interceptions the last two seasons combined for the Hawkeyes.
23. Arizona Cardinals (4-13) (TRADE WITH MINNESOTA)
The Cardinals move from No. 4 to get 11 & 23.
Pick: Brian Thomas Jr., LSU. Some consider Thomas to be in the same class as the top three receivers and Arizona is able to gain assets and still get a needed pass catcher at 23. Thomas has terrific size (6-3, 209) and speed (4.33 in 40 at Combine) to be a playmaking threat right away. He's coming off a 17-touchdown season.
24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
The Cowboys were pretty quiet in free agency and could go a lot of different ways here. When in doubt, adding talent and depth upfront along the offensive line late in the first round is usually great value.
Pick: T Amarius Mims, Georgia. A prototypical tackle prospect with terrific length (6-8, 340) and technique. Adding a player like Mims gives the Cowboys options upfront.
25. Green Bay Packers (9-8)
The Packers could use some secondary help, but they're going through a transition this offseason upfront along their offensive line and adding talent and depth there could give them more options upfront.
Pick: OL Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma. Guyton could come in and compete for a starting spot right away at left tackle or right guard after they lost Jon Runyan and David Bakhtiari this offseason.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
Wide receiver Mike Evans signed a two-year extension this offseason but he's turning 31 before next season and the Bucs need to start thinking about the future of the position.
Pick: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas. Mitchell had himself quite the Combine measuring in at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and then testing through the roof with a 4.34-second 40, a 39.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-4 broad jump. That would be a heck of a trio in Tampa with Evans, Chris Godwin and Mitchell.
27. Arizona Cardinals (4-13) (via Houston)
After adding a top edge rush talent earlier in the first round and a receiver at No. 23, the Cardinals could easily move out of this pick, but if they stay it's a good spot to take the next best tackle in the class before there's a significant drop in talent.
Pick: T Kingsley Suamataia, BYU. Penei Sewell's cousin had a terrific career at BYU and teams are going to love his plus length, hand size and overall powerful traits. He offers some versatility having started 12 games at right tackle and 11 at left tackle and has a high ceiling.
28. Buffalo Bills (11-6)
With the trading of Stefon Diggs to Houston this offseason I feel like Buffalo has to come out of this draft with one or potentially two pass catchers. Good thing it's a great class to do so.
Pick: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State. Coleman has a huge catch radius with his 6-foot-3 frame and 38-inch vertical. He can go up and catch the football and his college tape is filled with highlight-reel catches. He'll have an opportunity to make big plays in Buffalo with QB Josh Allen.
29. Detroit Lions (12-5)
Lions GM Brad Holmes has been very clear that it will be best player available if they are still at this spot at the end of the night.
There are a lot of options here for Holmes. Could they go with the best interior offensive lineman left? Detroit did a lot of work on the cornerbacks in this class. Could a cornerback be the play here? There is a drop-off in talent after the first group of four or five corners. Maybe another edge player to fit in the rotation opposite Aidan Hutchinson is high on Holmes' board. Could a wide receiver make sense?
Pick: OL Graham Barton, Duke. I think this is another situation where Holmes can't get his card turned in fast enough if Barton is there because most have him going somewhere in the late teens and early 20s so maybe I'm willing this into existence.
A versatile lineman who can essentially play all five positions upfront, Barton started his career at center and moved to left tackle and projects as a Swiss Army Knife upfront for a team.
"It's hard to overlook," Holmes said in last week's pre-draft press conference about the offensive line. "I don't care who you got at quarterback. I don't care if you've got more of a pocket guy or a scrambler. I don't care what it is. Offensive line is critical and if you don't have one it can make life hard in a lot of areas."
Barton would add to Detroit's depth upfront and projects as a starting center or guard of the future. Some draft analysts consider him the top interior offensive lineman in the class and getting a player regarded that highly at No. 29 would be a big win for the Lions.