TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 4.0: The final selection

28. Buffalo Bills (11-6)

With the trading of Stefon Diggs to Houston this offseason I feel like Buffalo has to come out of this draft with one or potentially two pass catchers. Good thing it's a great class to do so.

Pick: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State. Coleman has a huge catch radius with his 6-foot-3 frame and 38-inch vertical. He can go up and catch the football and his college tape is filled with highlight-reel catches. He'll have an opportunity to make big plays in Buffalo with QB Josh Allen.

29. Detroit Lions (12-5)

Lions GM Brad Holmes has been very clear that it will be best player available if they are still at this spot at the end of the night.

There are a lot of options here for Holmes. Could they go with the best interior offensive lineman left? Detroit did a lot of work on the cornerbacks in this class. Could a cornerback be the play here? There is a drop-off in talent after the first group of four or five corners. Maybe another edge player to fit in the rotation opposite Aidan Hutchinson is high on Holmes' board. Could a wide receiver make sense?

Pick: OL Graham Barton, Duke. I think this is another situation where Holmes can't get his card turned in fast enough if Barton is there because most have him going somewhere in the late teens and early 20s so maybe I'm willing this into existence.

A versatile lineman who can essentially play all five positions upfront, Barton started his career at center and moved to left tackle and projects as a Swiss Army Knife upfront for a team.

"It's hard to overlook," Holmes said in last week's pre-draft press conference about the offensive line. "I don't care who you got at quarterback. I don't care if you've got more of a pocket guy or a scrambler. I don't care what it is. Offensive line is critical and if you don't have one it can make life hard in a lot of areas."