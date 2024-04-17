Why drafting an interior offensive lineman could make sense for Lions at No. 29

A four-year starter at West Virginia, Frazier put together an All-American resume during his time in Morgantown with one sack allowed the last two seasons combined. He started 37 consecutive games at center before suffering a broken leg in the regular-season finale this past season.

"In terms of stylistically, Graham Barton is the best athlete of the three," Jeremiah said. "I think he has legit five position flexibility. He can move around and do different things. I think he's best at center, but I think he can survive at tackle if you needed him to. I think he's fully capable of playing guard, too, but he's the best in space and change of direction just overall athleticism. He's really, really talented there."

Barton just might be the most versatile offensive lineman in the entire draft. He played both center and left tackle at Duke. With teams having to make hard decisions with gameday roster restrictions his kind of versatility can be a real asset for a team.

"Jackson Powers-Johnson is just bigger," Jeremiah said. "He's 328 pounds. He's going to set a firm pocket. You want more of a mauler, brawler in the run game? He's not a poor athlete he's just not the athlete the other two guys are out in space. But he's a physical, strong, sturdy presence there in the middle who will be able to set a nice deep pocket with him."