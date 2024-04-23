How to watch and follow the 2024 NFL Draft

The 89th NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25, live from the middle of downtown Detroit! The Lions' home city will take center stage just over two years after the NFL announced the draft would visit the Motor City. Whether you're taking in the sights and sounds in person or at home, DetroitLions.com has you covered on all things surrounding the seven picks the Lions are currently set to make this weekend. Here is everything Lions fans need to know in order to follow the 2024 NFL Draft:
When
- Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. EDT
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. EDT
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m. EDT
TV Coverage
All three days of the 2024 NFL Draft will be televised by the following networks:
- ABC
- ESPN
- ESPN Deportes
- NFL Network
The 2024 NFL Draft can also be streamed via the NFL+ app, ESPN app or ABC app.
Lions Draft Picks
- Round 1, Pick 29
- Round 2, Pick 29 (61st overall)
- Round 3, Pick 9 (73rd) via Minnesota
- Round 5, Pick 29 (164th)
- Round 6, Pick 25 (201st) via Tampa Bay
- Round 6, Pick 29 (205th)
- Round 7, Pick 29 (249th)
Tim Twentyman details each pick the Lions have in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Detroit Lions LIVE
Detroit Lions LIVE will return to the internet at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29. Dannie Rogers, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara will break the entire weekend down as the 2024 NFL Draft comes to a close. The Detroit Lions LIVE: 2024 NFL Draft Recap Show will be streamed on the Lions' YouTube channel, Facebook page, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Video & Analysis
GM Brad Holmes is expected to meet with the media at the end of each day of the draft. Holmes spoke with reporters for his pre-draft press conference last Thursday.
Tim Twentyman previewed the 2024 NFL Draft and all things Lions on the latest episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast. Tim was joined by Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to discuss the pre-draft process and Top 30 visits, NFL Network's draft expert Daniel Jeremiah for his latest takes on the end of the first round and NFL Network producer Alex Maloney to share what to expect from the draft broadcast this weekend. Listen on the player below, on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts!
Draft Tracker
Follow along and don't miss a pick with the Detroit Lions Draft Tracker. All Lions picks will be recorded on the tracker, along with important information about each of the newest Lions including highlights, analysis and photos. The Detroit Lions Mobile App will also feature an NFL Draft takeover with content and free-to-play trivia.
Games
Lions Draft Trivia: Answer Lions and NFL Draft related trivia questions to earn your chance to win Lions autographed items! Trivia can be found on the home screen of the Detroit Lions Mobile App, and runs every day between Tuesday, April 23 and Thursday, April 25, with a new set of 10 questions each day.
Social Media
Get the latest Detroit Lions news by following the team on all the following social media channels: