How to watch and follow the 2024 NFL Draft

The 89th NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25, live from the middle of downtown Detroit! The Lions' home city will take center stage just over two years after the NFL announced the draft would visit the Motor City. Whether you're taking in the sights and sounds in person or at home, DetroitLions.com has you covered on all things surrounding the seven picks the Lions are currently set to make this weekend. Here is everything Lions fans need to know in order to follow the 2024 NFL Draft:

When

Round 1 : Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. EDT

: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. EDT Rounds 2-3 : Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. EDT

: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. EDT Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m. EDT

TV Coverage

All three days of the 2024 NFL Draft will be televised by the following networks:

ABC

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

NFL Network

The 2024 NFL Draft can also be streamed via the NFL+ app, ESPN app or ABC app.

Lions Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 29

Round 2, Pick 29 (61st overall)

Round 3, Pick 9 (73rd) via Minnesota

Round 5, Pick 29 (164th)

Round 6, Pick 25 (201st) via Tampa Bay

Round 6, Pick 29 (205th)

Round 7, Pick 29 (249th)

Tim Twentyman details each pick the Lions have in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions LIVE

Detroit Lions LIVE will return to the internet at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29. Dannie Rogers, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara will break the entire weekend down as the 2024 NFL Draft comes to a close. The Detroit Lions LIVE: 2024 NFL Draft Recap Show will be streamed on the Lions' YouTube channel, Facebook page, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Video & Analysis