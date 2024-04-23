 Skip to main content
Advertising

Road to the Draft

Presented by

How to watch and follow the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 23, 2024 at 01:00 AM
PJ-Clark-2023-Headshot
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

The 89th NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25, live from the middle of downtown Detroit! The Lions' home city will take center stage just over two years after the NFL announced the draft would visit the Motor City. Whether you're taking in the sights and sounds in person or at home, DetroitLions.com has you covered on all things surrounding the seven picks the Lions are currently set to make this weekend. Here is everything Lions fans need to know in order to follow the 2024 NFL Draft:

When

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. EDT
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. EDT
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m. EDT

TV Coverage

All three days of the 2024 NFL Draft will be televised by the following networks:

  • ABC
  • ESPN
  • ESPN Deportes
  • NFL Network

The 2024 NFL Draft can also be streamed via the NFL+ app, ESPN app or ABC app.

Lions Draft Picks

  • Round 1, Pick 29
  • Round 2, Pick 29 (61st overall)
  • Round 3, Pick 9 (73rd) via Minnesota
  • Round 5, Pick 29 (164th)
  • Round 6, Pick 25 (201st) via Tampa Bay
  • Round 6, Pick 29 (205th)
  • Round 7, Pick 29 (249th)

Tim Twentyman details each pick the Lions have in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions LIVE

Detroit Lions LIVE will return to the internet at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29. Dannie Rogers, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara will break the entire weekend down as the 2024 NFL Draft comes to a close. The Detroit Lions LIVE: 2024 NFL Draft Recap Show will be streamed on the Lions' YouTube channel, Facebook page, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Video & Analysis

GM Brad Holmes is expected to meet with the media at the end of each day of the draft. Holmes spoke with reporters for his pre-draft press conference last Thursday.

Tim Twentyman previewed the 2024 NFL Draft and all things Lions on the latest episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast. Tim was joined by Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to discuss the pre-draft process and Top 30 visits, NFL Network's draft expert Daniel Jeremiah for his latest takes on the end of the first round and NFL Network producer Alex Maloney to share what to expect from the draft broadcast this weekend. Listen on the player below, on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts!

Draft Tracker

Follow along and don't miss a pick with the Detroit Lions Draft Tracker. All Lions picks will be recorded on the tracker, along with important information about each of the newest Lions including highlights, analysis and photos. The Detroit Lions Mobile App will also feature an NFL Draft takeover with content and free-to-play trivia.

Games

Lions Draft Trivia: Answer Lions and NFL Draft related trivia questions to earn your chance to win Lions autographed items! Trivia can be found on the home screen of the Detroit Lions Mobile App, and runs every day between Tuesday, April 23 and Thursday, April 25, with a new set of 10 questions each day.

Social Media

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by following the team on all the following social media channels:

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who make sense for Lions at No. 29

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that make sense for the Detroit Lions at No. 29 in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Lions 2024 NFL Draft order: All rounds & picks

Check out the Detroit Lions' final order of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

NFC NORTH: 2024 NFL Draft preview

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where each of the four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the Detroit Lions' top five positions of need heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Holmes prepared to apologize to fans if Lions trade out of first round

GM Brad Holmes is prepared to issue an apology to fans in attendance if the Detroit Lions trade out of the first round in next week's NFL Draft.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What goes into the decision to trade up in the draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' pre-draft press conference.
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 kickers that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 kicker prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions. 
news

Why drafting an interior offensive lineman could make sense for Lions at No. 29

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke with reporters via conference to discuss the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. Here are all the highlights.
news

Meet the Prospect: Keon Coleman

Get to know wide receiver prospect Keon Coleman.
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 safeties that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 safety prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Braden Fiske

Get to know defensive line prospect Braden Fiske. 
Advertising