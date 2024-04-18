2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 kickers that could interest Lions

The Lions settled on Riley Patterson out of training camp last season and he held the kicking job for 13 games, until Michael Badgley beat him in practice competitions over a number of weeks late in the season to take over the job the last month of the season and into the playoffs.

In the playoffs, Badgley was a perfect 3-for-3 kicking field goals, including a 54-yarder in Detroit's Wild Card win over the Rams that ended up being the difference, and he was 11-for-11 kicking extra points. The Lions re-signed Badgley to a one-year deal this offseason.

The Lions have had competition at kicker in every training camp in the Dan Campbell era and 2024 isn't expected to be any different. Will the Lions add a veteran, maybe someone from another league, or could they use a draft pick or sign a youngster after the draft to compete with Badgley?

Kicker class draft strength: Strong. This is a really good draft class at kicker and it wouldn't be surprising to see multiple kickers selected in Day 3 of the draft. This class boasts a number of players with big legs and accuracy.