2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 kickers that could interest Lions

The Lions settled on Riley Patterson out of training camp last season and he held the kicking job for 13 games, until Michael Badgley beat him in practice competitions over a number of weeks late in the season to take over the job the last month of the season and into the playoffs.
In the playoffs, Badgley was a perfect 3-for-3 kicking field goals, including a 54-yarder in Detroit's Wild Card win over the Rams that ended up being the difference, and he was 11-for-11 kicking extra points. The Lions re-signed Badgley to a one-year deal this offseason.
The Lions have had competition at kicker in every training camp in the Dan Campbell era and 2024 isn't expected to be any different. Will the Lions add a veteran, maybe someone from another league, or could they use a draft pick or sign a youngster after the draft to compete with Badgley?
Kicker class draft strength: Strong. This is a really good draft class at kicker and it wouldn't be surprising to see multiple kickers selected in Day 3 of the draft. This class boasts a number of players with big legs and accuracy.
Lions kicker depth chart: Badgley
Lions kicker draft priority: Moderate. The Lions want to add competition to the room but there are many ways to do that. With the roster at its most complete heading into the draft in GM Brad Holmes' tenure, maybe this is the year where a drafting a kicker late on Day 3 makes sense.
Five kickers who could fit the Lions:
1. Will Reichard, Alabama
6-0, 187.
The NCAA's all-time career leader in points (547) earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Year honors for his performance this past season. Reichard spent five seasons at Alabama and made 22 of his 25 field-goal attempts this past season with a long of 52 yards. He made 84 field goals and 295 PATs for the Crimson Tide and finished as Alabama's career record holder for field goals, 50-plus yard field goals (10) and PATs.
2. Cameron Little, Arkansas
6-1, 172.
Little was 20-for-24 on his field goal attempts this season and 4-for-5 from 50-plus. He's got a big leg. He never missed an extra point in college and had better than an 80 percent conversion percentage on field goals in all three seasons with the Razorbacks. His career field goal percentage of 82.8 shattered the school record.
3. Joshua Karty, Stanford
6-1, 207.
Karty possesses a great combination of leg strength and accuracy. He hit from 56 yards this past season and has a career long of 61 yards. He was 23-for-27 on field goals last season and was 18-for-18 in 2022. The 23 field goals made this past year are the most in a single season in Stanford football history. He holds the highest all-time field goal percentage as a Cardinal at 85 percent (51-for-60).
4. Harrison Mevis, Missouri
5-11, 241.
The all-time scoring leader at Missouri, Mevis has a career long of 61 yards and also has two 56-yard makes under his belt. He was 24-for-30 on field goals this past season. His best season was in 2021 when he went 23-for-25. He owns the Tigers' all-time mark for field goals (86), ranking third all-time in the SEC in that category, as well as ranking eighth on the conference's career scoring chart (405). He also holds the program record for 50-plus yard field goals (12).
5. Spencer Shrader, Notre Dame
6-1, 201.
Started his career at South Florida before transferring to Notre Dame. Connected on 15-of-22 field goal tries this past year but made four kicks of 50 or more yards, including setting a program record with a 54-yard kick at NC State. He matched the program record for field goals of longer than 50 yards in a career in just one season.
Sleeper: Noah Rauschenberg, North Texas
6-0, 198.
Rauschenberg finished the year with a 92.5 kickoff grade according to Pro Football Focus, the best in the nation. He was 16-for-19 kicking fields with a long of 49 yards and did not miss a PAT on the year going 46-for-46.