Meet the Prospect: Keon Coleman

Name: Keon Coleman
Position: Wide receiver
School: Florida State
Ht/Wt: 6-3, 213
40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds
Bench: Did not bench
Vertical: 38 inches
Broad: 10-foot-7
3-cone: Did not run
20-yard shuttle: Did not run
View photos of NFL prospect Keon Coleman.
How he fits: Some teams will look at Coleman's 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash and move him down their board some but there's a big difference between track speed and playing speed. I thought it was interesting Coleman reached a top speed of 20.36 miles per hour during the gauntlet drill at the Combine, the fastest speed by any receiver the last two seasons.
Coleman has a huge catch radius with his 6-foot-3 frame and 38-inch vertical. He can really go up and catch the football, which is something quarterbacks in the NFL will love. He was one of the best high school basketball players in the state of Louisiana, and those skills translate to the football field with his quick feet, body control and leaping ability. He's big and strong and has really good hands. He's a 50-50 ball artist who attacks the football in the air and caught 11 touchdowns for Florida State last season. He might have the best hands of any pass catcher in this draft.
With Josh Reynolds signing with Denver in free agency, the Lions could use a big-bodied receiver like Coleman to be a middle of the field and red-zone threat. Coleman also averaged 12.0 yards per punt return last season, so he offers some special teams ability as well.
Key observations: Coleman was named a first-team All-ACC wide receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist, becoming the first FSU player to earn three first-team all-conference honors in one season.
What they had to say about him: "Overall, Coleman must develop more nuance to his route running, but his big-man twitch, physicality and ball-winning adjustment skills allow him to be a difference maker. With continued refinement, he has the talent to be an NFL starter (similar in ways to Courtland Sutton)." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic.
How he stacks up: Brugler lists Coleman as his No. 28 overall prospect in his ranking of the Top 100 players available and the No. 7 receiver in the class behind Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Malik Nabers (LSU), Rome Odunze (Washington), Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU), Ladd McConkey (Georgia) and Adonai Mitchell (Texas).
NFL media analyst Jeremiah has Coleman ranked No. 43 in his latest Top 50 players.
ESPN's Matt Miller lists Coleman as his No. 38 overall prospect in his final player ranking before the draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Coleman as his No. 8 receiver in the class. ESPN insider Field Yates recently updated his Top 50 players in the draft and Coleman comes in at No. 42. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid has him at No. 32.
What he had to say: "I think I'm a very competitive guy, high-personality guy, good locker room guy. I'm a guy that's going to come to work every day and gives his all in practice," Coleman said at the Combine when asked what he will bring to an NFL team. "I'm going to compete, dominate, do what I need to do, and just come in as a sponge, ready to learn."