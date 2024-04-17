Meet the Prospect: Keon Coleman

How he stacks up: Brugler lists Coleman as his No. 28 overall prospect in his ranking of the Top 100 players available and the No. 7 receiver in the class behind Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Malik Nabers (LSU), Rome Odunze (Washington), Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU), Ladd McConkey (Georgia) and Adonai Mitchell (Texas).

NFL media analyst Jeremiah has Coleman ranked No. 43 in his latest Top 50 players.

ESPN's Matt Miller lists Coleman as his No. 38 overall prospect in his final player ranking before the draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Coleman as his No. 8 receiver in the class. ESPN insider Field Yates recently updated his Top 50 players in the draft and Coleman comes in at No. 42. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid has him at No. 32.