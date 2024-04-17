 Skip to main content
Meet the Prospect: Keon Coleman

Apr 17, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Keon Coleman

Position: Wide receiver

School: Florida State

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 213

40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds

Bench: Did not bench

Vertical: 38 inches

Broad: 10-foot-7

3-cone: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: Did not run

Meet the Prospect: Keon Coleman

View photos of NFL prospect Keon Coleman.

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
1 / 15

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State's Keon Coleman (4) is chased by Miami defensive back Markeith Williams (15) as he makes a 57-yard punt return during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
2 / 15

Florida State's Keon Coleman (4) is chased by Miami defensive back Markeith Williams (15) as he makes a 57-yard punt return during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs for a touchdown after a catch against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
3 / 15

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs for a touchdown after a catch against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) on a punt return during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 15

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) on a punt return during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) pushes past Wake Forest defensive back Evan Slocum (14) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
5 / 15

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) pushes past Wake Forest defensive back Evan Slocum (14) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) reacts after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
6 / 15

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) reacts after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs a route against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
7 / 15

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs a route against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
8 / 15

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs a route during the first half of an NCAA football game against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
9 / 15

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs a route during the first half of an NCAA football game against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman, left, makes a reception over LSU safety Major Burns (8) for a 21-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
10 / 15

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman, left, makes a reception over LSU safety Major Burns (8) for a 21-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 15

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
12 / 15

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs past the LSU defense for a 40-yard touchdown on a pass play during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
13 / 15

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs past the LSU defense for a 40-yard touchdown on a pass play during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) catches a pass for a touchdown while covered by Clemson cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (10) during overtime in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
14 / 15

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) catches a pass for a touchdown while covered by Clemson cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (10) during overtime in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs after catching a pass in front of Syracuse defensive back Alijah Clark (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
15 / 15

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs after catching a pass in front of Syracuse defensive back Alijah Clark (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
How he fits: Some teams will look at Coleman's 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash and move him down their board some but there's a big difference between track speed and playing speed. I thought it was interesting Coleman reached a top speed of 20.36 miles per hour during the gauntlet drill at the Combine, the fastest speed by any receiver the last two seasons.

Coleman has a huge catch radius with his 6-foot-3 frame and 38-inch vertical. He can really go up and catch the football, which is something quarterbacks in the NFL will love. He was one of the best high school basketball players in the state of Louisiana, and those skills translate to the football field with his quick feet, body control and leaping ability. He's big and strong and has really good hands. He's a 50-50 ball artist who attacks the football in the air and caught 11 touchdowns for Florida State last season. He might have the best hands of any pass catcher in this draft.

With Josh Reynolds signing with Denver in free agency, the Lions could use a big-bodied receiver like Coleman to be a middle of the field and red-zone threat. Coleman also averaged 12.0 yards per punt return last season, so he offers some special teams ability as well.

Key observations: Coleman was named a first-team All-ACC wide receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist, becoming the first FSU player to earn three first-team all-conference honors in one season.

What they had to say about him: "Overall, Coleman must develop more nuance to his route running, but his big-man twitch, physicality and ball-winning adjustment skills allow him to be a difference maker. With continued refinement, he has the talent to be an NFL starter (similar in ways to Courtland Sutton)." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic.

Offseason workout photos: April 15, 2024

View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 40

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 40

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 40

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 40

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 40

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 40

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 40

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 40

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 40

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 40

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 40

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12)during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12)during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 15, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
How he stacks up: Brugler lists Coleman as his No. 28 overall prospect in his ranking of the Top 100 players available and the No. 7 receiver in the class behind Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Malik Nabers (LSU), Rome Odunze (Washington), Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU), Ladd McConkey (Georgia) and Adonai Mitchell (Texas).

NFL media analyst Jeremiah has Coleman ranked No. 43 in his latest Top 50 players.

ESPN's Matt Miller lists Coleman as his No. 38 overall prospect in his final player ranking before the draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Coleman as his No. 8 receiver in the class. ESPN insider Field Yates recently updated his Top 50 players in the draft and Coleman comes in at No. 42. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid has him at No. 32.

What he had to say: "I think I'm a very competitive guy, high-personality guy, good locker room guy. I'm a guy that's going to come to work every day and gives his all in practice," Coleman said at the Combine when asked what he will bring to an NFL team. "I'm going to compete, dominate, do what I need to do, and just come in as a sponge, ready to learn."

