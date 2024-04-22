NFC NORTH: 2024 NFL Draft preview

NFL Draft week is here, which means teams are putting the final touches on their preparations ahead of the three-day event beginning with Thursday's first round in Detroit. This is Brad Holmes' fourth draft as Lions general manager, and he'll be looking to continue to add impact players to the Lions' roster this offseason.

The Packers, Vikings and Bears will have their own strategies for finding players that can come in and help the team right away. Chicago kicks off the draft with the No. 1 overall pick and has two picks in the Top 10.

Here's a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the draft:

DETROIT

2023 finish: 12-5 (division champs)

Total offense: 394.8 (3rd)

Rushing: 135.9 (5th)

Passing: 258.9 (2nd)

Total defense: 336.1 (19th)

Rush defense: 88.8 (2nd)

Pass defense: 247.4 (27th)

2024 draft picks: Round 1 (29), Round 2 (61), Round 3 (73), Round 5 (164), Round 6 (201), Round 6 (205), Round 7 (249)

Most impactful 2023 pick: There is no shortage of possibilities here, but whenever a player sets NFL rookie records, they certainly made an impact. Tight end Sam LaPorta had the most catches (86), second most touchdowns (10) and fourth most receiving yards (889) by any rookie tight end in NFL history.

Top 3 draft needs: DT, S, OL