TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who make sense for Lions at No. 29

NFL Draft week is finally here and that means Lions GM Brad Holmes and the 31 other general managers around the NFL are making their final preparations for the three-day event kicking off with Thursday night's first round in Detroit.

The Lions have seven total picks, one in each of the first three rounds, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh. This is the most complete of a roster Holmes has had entering the draft, which means he has options. He could move up to make a play at one of the elite defenders who might start to drop with this being an offense-heavy draft at the top. Maybe he finds there's a group of players similarly graded and he gets an offer to move back, gain an asset, and still come away with a player they like early in Day 2.

If Holmes stays put at No. 29, here's a look at 10 players who could be on the board late in the first round that make sense for the Lions:

1. OL Graham Barton, Duke