MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Josh Edwards, CBSSports.com: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Why: A year after taking Alabama defensive back Brian Branch in the second round, Detroit now takes his former teammate in the first round. Kool-Aid McKinstry was at one time viewed as a top-10 selection and that potential is still inside of him.

Kyle Stackpole, CBSSports.com: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Why: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. just feels like a Dan Campbell guy. His energy and physicality will be welcomed in the Lions secondary.

Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

Why: They signed Marcus Davenport in free agency, but it's just a one-year deal. They need to get help opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and Robinson would be that guy.

Will Brinson, CBSSports.com: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Why: The Lions improved the secondary this offseason but still need to add a young stud corner to fill out this suddenly well-rounded roster.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri

Why: There's a seasoned-veteran version of Jadeveon Clowney (6-5, 266 pounds) in Robinson given how well he plays the run on top of having some valuable rotational pass-rush juice. He's an ideal pairing with Aidan Hutchinson.

Staff, Pro Football Focus: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (via trade with Colts)

Why: Lions trade picks 29, 61 and a 2025 second-round pick for picks 15 and 117 to select Mitchell. The Lions are clearly in "win now" mode and make a move here by trading up for PFF's 10th-ranked player in the draft class. Over the past two seasons, Mitchell surrendered just 56 receptions on 140 targets into his coverage with eight interceptions and 36 forced incompletions.

Staff, Yahoo Sports: Michal Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State