Road to the Draft

Presented by

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Apr 24, 2024 at 01:00 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

It's finally time for the 32 teams around the NFL to look to improve their rosters with the newest batch of young talent to enter the league via the NFL Draft in Detroit this weekend.

The mock draft cycle has been spitting out predictions for months, but here is the last chance to get it right. What do the mocks have the Lions doing in the first round at pick No. 29? Let's find out:

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia

Why: Frazier just screams Lions. He has the same gritty makeup as injury-prone C Frank Ragnow and can provide Detroit with depth at all three interior spots.

Edholm’s full mock

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Why: The Lions must upgrade the secondary to neutralize top quarterbacks in the NFC. McKinstry is a sticky bump-and-run corner with outstanding instincts, awareness and ball skills.

Brooks’ full mock

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri (No. 29)

Why: The long-time Lions fan joins his hometown team to give Aidan Hutchinson some help on the edge. Robinson lined up in multiple places during his career at Missouri, showcasing a versatility you can expect defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to utilize, as well.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (No. 61)

Mason McCormick, IOL, South Dakota St. (No. 73)

Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M (No. 164)

M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh (No. 201)

Sione Vaki, S, Utah (No. 205)

Nathan Thomas, OT, Louisiana-Lafayette (No. 249)

Reuter’s full mock

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Why: I had Kool-Aid going to Detroit in my first mock and I'm sticking with him here. The release of Cameron Sutton left the Lions thin at cornerback once again.

Parr’s full mock

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia

Why: Frazier is a former state wrestling champion who's nasty, versatile and hungry. This is a Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell prospect if there ever was one, with the West Virginia product oozing bulldog characteristics.

Schrager’s full mock

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa (No. 29)

Why: Physical, passionate and an all-around good football player. That sounds like a prospect GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell might like, right? Secondary is still a hole in Detroit, and DeJean checks all of the boxes. He can wear multiple hats for the defense.

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida (No. 61)

Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State (No. 73)

Brennan Jackson, Edge, Washington State (No. 164)

Jowon Briggs, DT, Cincinnati (No. 201)

Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State (No. 205)

Ethan Driskell, OT, Marshall (No. 249)

Reid’s full mock

Ben Solak, The Ringer: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Why: McKinstry is hard to place, as a Jones fracture has some teams concerned, but the Lions can't say no to an experienced SEC cover man with experience playing on an island – something DC Aaron Glenn asks of his corners.

Solak’s full mock

Chris Simms, NBC Sports: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

Why: He's a totally different animal than Aidan Hutchinson. You can play him on the weak side and go, 'Hey, you don't have to worry about the run game as much and fly up field and get after it. Cause some disruption. And I think that's an area of their football team that needs an improvement.

Simms’ full mock

Erik Galko, CBSSports.com: Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

Why: Their biggest need is likely guard, and if they aren't able to move to get a top offensive lineman, adding Powers-Johnson, who can play guard or center, fits well.

Galko’s full mock

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

Why: Chop Robinson may have the highest motor of anyone in this draft class, so the Lions will love to have him rushing the passer opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Wilson’s full mock

Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Why: Instead of going cornerback, the Lions turn their attention once again to the offensive side of the ball and swing for the fences with a burner outside receiver.

Trapasso’s full mock

Josh Edwards, CBSSports.com: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Why: A year after taking Alabama defensive back Brian Branch in the second round, Detroit now takes his former teammate in the first round. Kool-Aid McKinstry was at one time viewed as a top-10 selection and that potential is still inside of him.

Edwards’ full mock

Kyle Stackpole, CBSSports.com: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Why: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. just feels like a Dan Campbell guy. His energy and physicality will be welcomed in the Lions secondary.

Stackpole’s full mock

Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

Why: They signed Marcus Davenport in free agency, but it's just a one-year deal. They need to get help opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and Robinson would be that guy.

Prisco’s full mock

Will Brinson, CBSSports.com: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Why: The Lions improved the secondary this offseason but still need to add a young stud corner to fill out this suddenly well-rounded roster.

Brinson’s full mock

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri

Why: There's a seasoned-veteran version of Jadeveon Clowney (6-5, 266 pounds) in Robinson given how well he plays the run on top of having some valuable rotational pass-rush juice. He's an ideal pairing with Aidan Hutchinson.

Iyer’s full mock

Staff, Pro Football Focus: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (via trade with Colts)

Why: Lions trade picks 29, 61 and a 2025 second-round pick for picks 15 and 117 to select Mitchell. The Lions are clearly in "win now" mode and make a move here by trading up for PFF's 10th-ranked player in the draft class. Over the past two seasons, Mitchell surrendered just 56 receptions on 140 targets into his coverage with eight interceptions and 36 forced incompletions.

PFF’s full mock

Staff, Yahoo Sports: Michal Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State

Why: Defensive tackle isn't the biggest immediate need for the Lions with the signing of DJ Reader and presence of Alim McNeill, but Hall has a different kind of juice that the Lions (and every team) could use on the interior. Hall ran a 4.75 40-yard dash at 299 pounds and offers significant pass-rush upside as a defensive tackle.

Yahoo’s full mock

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 4.0: The final selection

Tim Twentyman predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

How to watch and follow the 2024 NFL Draft

Everything you need to know in order to follow the 2024 NFL Draft
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who make sense for Lions at No. 29

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that make sense for the Detroit Lions at No. 29 in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Lions 2024 NFL Draft order: All rounds & picks

Check out the Detroit Lions' final order of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

NFC NORTH: 2024 NFL Draft preview

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where each of the four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the Detroit Lions' top five positions of need heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Holmes prepared to apologize to fans if Lions trade out of first round

GM Brad Holmes is prepared to issue an apology to fans in attendance if the Detroit Lions trade out of the first round in next week's NFL Draft.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What goes into the decision to trade up in the draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' pre-draft press conference.
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 kickers that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 kicker prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions. 
news

Why drafting an interior offensive lineman could make sense for Lions at No. 29

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke with reporters via conference to discuss the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. Here are all the highlights.
news

Meet the Prospect: Keon Coleman

Get to know wide receiver prospect Keon Coleman.
