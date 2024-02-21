2024 Combine preview: Edge rusher

Lions' need at the position: High

Teams can never have too many good pass rushers and the Lions need to continue to stockpile talent at the position in hopes of getting more steady production opposite Hutchinson.

James Houston is an exclusive rights free agent, which means if the Lions want him back, he'll be back. There's no reason to think they won't after he had a terrific finish to his rookie season in 2022 (8.0 sacks in seven games). A broken ankle suffered Week 2 cost him most of the 2023 season. If he can regain some of his rookie form, that will be a big plus for the room. Detroit is also hoping a healthy Josh Paschal heading into his third season can be a more consistent producer. Veteran John Cominsky is also set to return.

Infusing that room with some more talent has to be a priority for the Lions this offseason. Detroit had the second most quarterback hits (77) and sixth most hurries (236), but their 41 sacks were tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the ninth fewest in the NFL. If the Lions want to improve on the league's 27th ranked pass defense from this past season they need a better marriage between the rush and the cover. That's expected to be a focus for general manager Brad Holmes this offseason.