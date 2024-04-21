TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

2. SAFETY

Much like we talked about at defensive tackle, the Lions have a nice starting duo with Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu, but there's unproven depth behind them.

The Lions were training Branch at safety last year but slowed that down as to not put too much on his plate. Now in his second season, the cross-training will probably increase, but he's the best nickel corner on the team and that's where he's expected to start and play. The Lions are hoping Brandon Joseph also takes a leap in development in his second season.

As it stands right now, the Lions have just three true safeties on the roster. Expect them to add to that room either in the draft or ahead of training camp with a veteran.

3. OFFENSIVE LINE

The Lions have one of the best starting five in the league with Sewell, Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, Kevin Zeitler and Graham Glasgow, but depth is always key upfront, which was proven last season with Sewell and Glasgow the only members of that group who played in every game last season.

Outside of wide receiver, offensive line, both at tackle and along the interior, is probably the deepest and most talented position group in this draft class. The Lions value position versatility upfront and there's a number of players in this class with both tackle and guard experience that could offer position versatility.