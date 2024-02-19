TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 1.0: First selections

24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

The Cowboys could be looking for Tyron Smith's replacement sooner rather than later. If that's guard Tyler Smith, then there's still a need upfront for the Cowboys.

Pick: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia: A prototypical tackle prospect with terrific length and technique. Adding a player like Mims gives the Cowboys options upfront.

25. Green Bay Packers (9-8)

Green Bay had only seven interceptions all season and an opposing passer rating of 94.7. They need some more playmakers in the secondary.

Pick: DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa: A really versatile defensive back who can play cornerback, safety, return kicks and probably be one of the best special teams players on the team. He had seven interceptions the last two seasons combined for the Hawkeyes.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

With Mike Evans turning 31 before next season and headed toward free agency, the Bucs could look to add to that room.

Pick: WR Brian Thomas J.r, LSU: Thomas has terrific size (6-4, 205) and speed to be a playmaking threat right away. He's coming off a 17-touchdown season. If Evans stays that's a heck of a trio in Tampa with Evans, Chris Godwin and Thomas.

27. Arizona Cardinals (4-13) (via Houston)

After adding a top-flight weapon in the passing game with their first pick, the Cardinals address their defense with their second first-round pick.

Pick: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson. Wiggins is tall (6-2), long, fast and will test well. He's got the traits defensive coordinators love with a high ceiling to grow.

28. Buffalo Bills (11-6)

This seems like a perfect spot to give quarterback Josh Allen another playmaker to pair with Stefon Diggs and Dalton Kincaid.