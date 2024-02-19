TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 1.0: First selections

Mock draft season is upon us and this year I've decided to dip my toes into the game. So much still has to happen before April 25 and the kickoff of the first ever NFL Draft in Detroit. The Combine is next week, and free agency is less than a month away.
Detroit has obvious needs at cornerback and along the defensive line, and could look to add to the offensive line too, depending on what happens in free agency.
Here's my first prediction with Mock Draft 1.0. Feel free to disagree.
1. Chicago Bears (7-10) (via Carolina)
Chicago was 7-10 this past season but gets to select first in the draft after trading out of the No. 1 pick last season so Carolina could take Bryce Young No. 1 overall.
Pick: QB Caleb Williams, USC. Chicago gets a chance to reset the rookie pay structure at the most important position in football with the consensus No. 1 signal caller in this draft.
2. Washington Commanders (4-13)
It's a new regime in Washington led by general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. It makes sense to kick off this era with their guy at quarterback.
Pick: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina. The new regime gets their quarterback of the future in the strong-armed Maye, who might get some consideration at No. 1 when the pre-draft process is all said and done.
3. New England Patriots (4-13)
The Patriots reset the franchise this offseason moving on from Bill Belichick and hiring Jerod Mayo as their new head coach.
Pick: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU: I had Marvin Harrison Jr. slated here first and that certainly fits, but the opportunity to get a dual-threat weapon like Daniels coming off a Heisman Trophy campaign doesn't come along very often.
4. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)
I don't think the Cardinals will be able to get out from Kyler Murray's massive $230 million extension, and maybe they don't want to, so the best thing to do is get him the best weapon in the draft.
Pick: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State: My top player in the draft falls to the Cardinals at No. 4 and gives the Arizona offense a chance at a quick bounce back in 2024.
5. Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)
New head coach Jim Harbaugh has the quarterback in Justin Herbert but some aging weapons for him to throw to and hand the ball off to.
Pick: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia. Harbaugh loves the tight end position in his offense and Bowers is a versatile weapon that can line up all over the field.
6. New York Giants (6-11)
The Giants need a boost to the league's 29th scoring offense this past season.
Pick: WR Rome Odunze, Washington. With good size, terrific speed and elite ball skills, Odunze could bring the big play back to the Giants' offense.
7. Tennessee Titans (6-11)
The Titans are rebuilding under second-year quarterback Will Levis and job No. 1 is protecting last year's investment.
Pick: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame. The Titans allowed 64 sacks this past season, tied for the third most in football. Levis gets a new blindside protector.
8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
What the Falcons decide to do at quarterback in the trade market or free agency will influence what they do here.
Pick: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama. If quarterback is settled before the draft this is a great spot to see the first defensive player off the board. Atlanta ranked 21st in sacks with 42 this season.
9. Chicago Bears (7-10)
With a quarterback in hand, the Bears can now give D.J. Moore a running mate at receiver.
Pick: WR Malik Nabers, LSU. Nabers' explosive traits are getting him compared to a couple other former LSU starters that are tearing up the NFL right now. That might be too tantalizing for the Bears to pass on.
10. New York Jets (7-10)
A little bit of drama in New York this offseason can go away if quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to form and the Jets do next year what they were supposed to do this year.
Pick: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State. The Jets get more help protecting Rodgers with the big, physical and powerful Fuaga.
11. Minnesota Vikings (7-10)
They also have some decisions to make at quarterback, but defense makes a lot of sense here.
Pick: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores gets an athletic and rangy edge rusher to mold into his aggressive scheme. Seems like a great scheme fit.
12. Denver Broncos (8-9)
For as much attention as the offensive side of the football got this season, Denver's defense allowed the sixth most points and the third highest passer rating (98.0) to opposing quarterbacks.
Pick: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama: The best cornerback in this draft would pair with Patrick Surtain II to give the Broncos one of the best young cornerback tandems in the league.
13. Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell showed some potential going 5-5 after becoming the starter, but competition isn't always a bad thing.
Pick: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan. Something tells me McCarthy is going to intrigue a lot of teams looking to add a quarterback after they get a chance to measure his athleticism and arm and then talk to him in the meeting room.
14. New Orleans (9-8)
If the Saints don't think Derek Carr is the answer at quarterback, then don't delay the inevitable.
Pick: QB Bo Nix, Oregon: A five-year starter in college who seems like a plug and play right away in the NFL.
15. Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
Adding some beef and extra depth along the defensive line should be a priority for an Indy run defense that ranked 24th in the NFL in 2023.
Pick: DT Byron Murphy II, Texas. Not a bad first day haul getting arguably the best defensive tackle in the class in the middle of the draft.
16. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
Seattle has some potential needs in the middle of the defense but continuing to add upfront along the offensive line with prime young talent is always smart drafting.
Pick: OL Troy Fautanu, Washington: Fautanu could step right in and compete for playing time at guard Day 1. He's also got some versatility to play tackle, which teams like Seattle will love about him given the injuries they had at right tackle this year.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
The Jaguars have needs upfront along the interior of both lines, but cornerback depth is something the Jaguars could look to boost as well.
Pick: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo. He really stood out at the Senior Bowl practices and his production in college matched – five interceptions and 20 pass breakups last season.
18. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
There is a potential need at wide receiver with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd headed to free agency, but if Jonah Williams departs too, that's immediately a bigger need.
Pick: OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma. Guyton really showed out at the Senior Bowl with terrific length and feet. He might have the highest upside of any tackle in the draft.
19. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
The Rams could look to add a quarterback here to develop under Matthew Stafford, but the more immediate help would be adding to a pass rush that ranked 23rd in sacks this year.
Pick: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA: A mature and powerful pass rusher who registered 13.0 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss for the Bruins this past season.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
The Steelers will always look to build the trenches when they can, and they have needs along both lines.
Pick: OT JC Latham, Alabama: Latham is a human bulldozer in the run game and that fits the Steelers to a T with his versatility to play tackle or guard. Pittsburgh ranking 13th in rushing this season didn't feel right.
21. Miami Dolphins (11-6)
Mike McDaniel's offense could use an upgrade on the interior offensive line with a versatile center/guard prospect.
Pick: IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon: It seems like that offense will value movement skills and versatility from the interior guys up front more than others. Powers-Johnson also has some attitude and swagger to his game the Dolphins could use a little more of.
22. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
Lane Johnson is getting up there in age and if the Eagles want to continue to be a physical run-first team they have to keep stockpiling along the offensive line.
Pick: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State. Fashanu is a big, powerful prototypical NFL tackle. He's a little raw but adds depth and talent to the Eagles' o-line.
23. Houston Texans (10-7) (via Cleveland)
What a terrific story in Houston winning the AFC South and having the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year. They can go in a lot of directions here.
Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State. Robinson joins No. 3 overall pick last year and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Will Anderson, to form a nice young edge combo in Houston. His twitchy, athletic traits could be a perfect complement on the other side of Anderson.
24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
The Cowboys could be looking for Tyron Smith's replacement sooner rather than later. If that's guard Tyler Smith, then there's still a need upfront for the Cowboys.
Pick: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia: A prototypical tackle prospect with terrific length and technique. Adding a player like Mims gives the Cowboys options upfront.
25. Green Bay Packers (9-8)
Green Bay had only seven interceptions all season and an opposing passer rating of 94.7. They need some more playmakers in the secondary.
Pick: DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa: A really versatile defensive back who can play cornerback, safety, return kicks and probably be one of the best special teams players on the team. He had seven interceptions the last two seasons combined for the Hawkeyes.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
With Mike Evans turning 31 before next season and headed toward free agency, the Bucs could look to add to that room.
Pick: WR Brian Thomas J.r, LSU: Thomas has terrific size (6-4, 205) and speed to be a playmaking threat right away. He's coming off a 17-touchdown season. If Evans stays that's a heck of a trio in Tampa with Evans, Chris Godwin and Thomas.
27. Arizona Cardinals (4-13) (via Houston)
After adding a top-flight weapon in the passing game with their first pick, the Cardinals address their defense with their second first-round pick.
Pick: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson. Wiggins is tall (6-2), long, fast and will test well. He's got the traits defensive coordinators love with a high ceiling to grow.
28. Buffalo Bills (11-6)
This seems like a perfect spot to give quarterback Josh Allen another playmaker to pair with Stefon Diggs and Dalton Kincaid.
Pick: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State: The former Michigan State Spartan has terrific size (6-4, 215) and ball skills with 18 touchdowns to his credit his last two seasons in college. He makes tons of tough catches that move the chains.
29. Detroit Lions (12-5)
The top three needs in my book heading into free agency are along the defensive line, cornerback and potentially interior offensive line.
Cornerback is certainly an option here, but I think this is a pretty deep class of corners and Lions GM Brad Holmes has proven he can find starting Day 2 talent in the secondary – Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu.
Pick: Edge Darius Robinson, Missouri: The Lions are looking for pass-rush help opposite Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, and Robinson brings raw athletic traits and a physical brand of football to the table. He certainly fits the mold upfront for the style of play defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn wants.
He's a converted defensive tackle who had 8.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss this year, so there's some versatility to his game. I also love the fact that he tore up the Senior Bowl with his play a couple weeks back.