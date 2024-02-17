MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Defense dominates early predictions for Lions

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (No. 29)

Why: A year ago, Detroit plucked defensive back Brian Branch out of Tuscaloosa. Dan Campbell identifies another Nick Saban protégé in the first round to upgrade the secondary.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (No. 29)

Why: This might not be the ideal fit for Detroit, but whomever the Lions take here, I'd put money on it being a defensive back. As for Tampa, he's a tall and long corner who is better in zone coverages right now than man. He showed excellent ball skills at Iowa State thanks to his ability to dissect routes quickly.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (No. 29)

Why: Stifling in man coverage, Rakestraw Jr. is exactly the kind of tenacious yet savvy cornerback that Dan Campbell would appreciate. He could help provide needed stability to a secondary that has been repeatedly reshuffled in recent years and still gave up 411 passing yards per game over the last six games of the season.

Ben Solak, The Ringer: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Why: I'd rather see the Lions spend big money on a free agent, as early-round cornerbacks can bust like crazy, but if they do indeed make the pick, a high-upside player in Nate Wiggins makes sense. Wiggins needs to get bigger in the NFL, but he has length, ball skills, and speed.

Joel Klatt, Fox Sports: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Why: What a great playoff run it was for the Lions, but it was clear that they needed to help their secondary. Their pass rush is pretty good, but they need to help it out with a better secondary.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (No. 29)

Why: The Lions are in dire need of CB help, although they also need to address the edge spot opposite Aidan Hutchinson. McKinstry, Arnold's running mate at Alabama, was the higher-rated recruit due to his terrific combination of size (6-1, 195), length and athletic balance. A very patient player, McKinstry could help Detroit right away.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (No. 29)