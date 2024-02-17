 Skip to main content
MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Defense dominates early predictions for Lions

Feb 17, 2024 at 08:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs put a bow on the 2023 NFL season by winning their second Super Bowl in a row, beating San Francisco 25-22 last Sunday.

The NFL now officially moves into offseason mode with the next big event on the schedule the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis at the end of the month. The official start of the 2024 new league year is March 13.

Mock draft season has been in full swing for months now, but with the Combine fast approaching, interest is quickly turning toward the start of free agency in March and the NFL Draft in Detroit in April. Here are some of the latest mock drafts predicting what the Lions will do:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (No. 29)

Why: Wiggins is a height-weight-speed corner. He's very rangy and will help a Lions' defense that should often be playing with a lead, given the team's talent on offense.

Jeremiah’s full mock

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State (No. 29)

Why: The Lions need to find a complementary pass rusher to place opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Robinson is a freak athlete.

Brooks’ full mock

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (No. 29)

Why: Rakestraw's medical evaluation (torn ACL in 2021, groin surgery in December) could determine whether he cracks Round 1, but his profile fits what the Lions seek. He's tough-minded, a willing tackler and adept in man coverage.

Edholm’s full mock

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri (No. 29)

Why: Robinson made the move from the interior to defensive end with impressive results this past season at Mizzou. He can rush from inside or the edge and help create a fearsome front for the Lions.

Zierlein’s full mock

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State (No. 29)

Why: The Lions' pass rush and perimeter defense are two areas of need. Detroit goes with the former in this simulation, selecting the Penn State edge rusher who boasts elite burst off the ball. Robinson's college speed -- in pads -- ranked in the eighth percentile at his position (10-season sample).

Frelund’s full mock

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri (No. 29)

Why: Robinson's 286-pound frame and quick hands made him a problem in one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl. Putting him opposite Aidan Hutchinson is a lose-lose situation for opposing blocking schemes.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia (No. 61)

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville (No. 73)

Christian Haynes, G, Connecticut (No. 92)

Reuter’s full mock

Matt Miller, ESPN.com: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA (No. 29)

Why: He has easy bend and burst around the edge, and he is able to hug the corner before closing on the quarterback ... the Lions could bring in a player with double-digit sack potential to line up opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (No. 61)

Why: A physical cornerback who loves to chop it up at the line of scrimmage, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Tampa has stellar size and length for the position. He has ball skills, too, as he grabbed two picks and broke up six passes in 2023. He could be the Lions' answer to the starting cornerback job opposite Cam Sutton with Kindle Vildor being a free agent.

Miller’s full mock

Field Yates, ESPN: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri

Why: Here's one of my favorite player-team fits, as Robinson feels like the kind of brute-force player the Lions crave on their roster. After 8.5 sacks in 2023, he would give Detroit a big boost on the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson and could feast on favorable matchups while teams allocate resources to Hutchinson on every snap.

Yates’ full mock

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas (No. 29)

Why: I can't imagine Murphy lasting this long; it's just that I couldn't find a place to slot him above. Either way, the Lions get a steal here with arguably the twitchiest interior defensive linemen in the class.

Wilson's full mock

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri (No. 29)

Why: Robinson could actually go higher than this, but if he's here, the Missouri star would be sensible for a Lions club that needs another rusher up front opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Trapasso’s full mock

Best Detroit Lions photos of 2023 season

View the best photos of the 2023 season as chosen by Detroit Lions team photographer Jeff Nguyen.

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-20. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-20. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-20. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-20. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 55

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 55

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 55

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 55

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 55

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 55

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Fans during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 55

Detroit Lions Fans during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 55

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 55

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate an interception during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 55

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate an interception during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on November 19, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 55

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on November 19, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 55

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 55

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) with Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell (44) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) with Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell (44) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 55

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) celebrate in the locker room during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) celebrate in the locker room during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 55

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 55

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) celebrate in the locker room during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) celebrate in the locker room during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 55

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) swag surfs before Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off the ball during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 55

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) swag surfs before Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off the ball during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 55

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Max Pircher (63), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates with Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) after receiving the game ball during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Max Pircher (63), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates with Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) after receiving the game ball during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during an NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Santa Clara. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during an NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Santa Clara. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Santa Clara. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Santa Clara. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (No. 29)

Why: A year ago, Detroit plucked defensive back Brian Branch out of Tuscaloosa. Dan Campbell identifies another Nick Saban protégé in the first round to upgrade the secondary.

Edwards’ full mock

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (No. 29)

Why: This might not be the ideal fit for Detroit, but whomever the Lions take here, I'd put money on it being a defensive back. As for Tampa, he's a tall and long corner who is better in zone coverages right now than man. He showed excellent ball skills at Iowa State thanks to his ability to dissect routes quickly.

Fornelli’s full mock

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (No. 29)

Why: Stifling in man coverage, Rakestraw Jr. is exactly the kind of tenacious yet savvy cornerback that Dan Campbell would appreciate. He could help provide needed stability to a secondary that has been repeatedly reshuffled in recent years and still gave up 411 passing yards per game over the last six games of the season.

Middlehurst-Schwartz’s full mock

Ben Solak, The Ringer: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Why: I'd rather see the Lions spend big money on a free agent, as early-round cornerbacks can bust like crazy, but if they do indeed make the pick, a high-upside player in Nate Wiggins makes sense. Wiggins needs to get bigger in the NFL, but he has length, ball skills, and speed.

Solak’s full mock

Joel Klatt, Fox Sports: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Why: What a great playoff run it was for the Lions, but it was clear that they needed to help their secondary. Their pass rush is pretty good, but they need to help it out with a better secondary.

Klatt’s full mock

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (No. 29)

Why: The Lions are in dire need of CB help, although they also need to address the edge spot opposite Aidan Hutchinson. McKinstry, Arnold's running mate at Alabama, was the higher-rated recruit due to his terrific combination of size (6-1, 195), length and athletic balance. A very patient player, McKinstry could help Detroit right away.

Baumgardner’s full mock

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (No. 29)

Why: The Lions' big issues with downfield cornerback coverage finally burned them for good against the 49ers in the NFC championship game. Rakestraw, a rising prospect worth watching in the pre-draft process, will be attractive to Aaron Glenn because of aggressive, fearless, and physical man-to-man coverage.

Iyer’s full mock

