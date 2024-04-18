KEY QUESTIONS: What goes into the decision to trade up in the draft?

The NFL Draft in Detroit is a week away, and Lions general manager Brad Holmes conducted his annual pre-draft press conference Thursday in Allen Park.

"I'm so excited about the draft being in Detroit, I really am," Holmes said. "Another opportunity for our franchise and our city and just for the world to kind of migrate to downtown Detroit. I expect it to be pretty packed. I'm excited for all the businesses. I think it's going to be really exciting."

Holmes is also excited about the opportunity the draft presents to improve his football team with young talent. He's had a lot of success in his previous three draft cycles finding difference-making talent and early contributors. Let's hope there's more of the same this time around.

Here's a look at all the key questions to come out of Holmes' press conference:

What are the challenges of having pick No. 29?

This is the first draft Holmes has run in Detroit where he doesn't have a Top 10 pick at his disposal. The last two years he's had a Top 10 pick and a second pick in the first round.

"You just have to wrap your head around that you're looking at a different level of player," he said. "It is what it is. I don't want to say it's any less pressure because you have to get every single pick right as well, at least that's the standard that we hold ourselves to, whether it's at 29 or seven or six or two."

Holmes said the preparation and approach to this draft hasn't changed having a late-round pick, just the caliber of prospect and pool of players that could be available to them is obviously different at 29 that it would be in the Top 10.