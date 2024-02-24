2024 Combine preview: Defensive tackle

Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill came into his own this past season in his third year. He dedicated himself last offseason to improving flexibility and trimming body fat and the result was a quicker and more explosive McNeill. He set career marks in sacks and quarterback hits and played a big part in Detroit's No. 2 ranked run defense.

McNeill and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson were Detroit's top two defenders upfront last season. The Lions could be on the lookout this offseason to give both players a running mate to complement their skillsets.

Benito Jones played in all 17 games and made 15 starts next to McNeill and contributed 26 tackles and a sack. Jones is a restricted free agent. Tyson Alualu was a late-season add and is also an unrestricted free agent.

How big of a step will last year's third-round pick Brodric Martin take in Year 2? The Lions are expecting him to be a contributor.

This isn't a loaded class of interior defenders, but there's some versatility and a few immediate impact players.

Top 5 defensive tackles to watch at the Combine:

1. Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois, 6-2, 300