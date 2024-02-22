Why Daniel Jeremiah thinks OL Zach Frazier is a good fit for Lions

- Jeremiah used to be a scout with Baltimore and said when he was with the Ravens, they would identify players who 'play like a Raven.' He said the Lions have created a similar culture where not everyone can play there because of the style they play.

"That's the great thing they've done in Detroit with all the talent they've brought in there, I think the biggest thing they've done is they have a true identity of who they are and what they are about," Jeremiah said.

Along with Frazier, Jeremiah mentioned Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. as another player who fits Detroit's style of play with feistiness, toughness and passion.

- Is there a scenario where the Lions trade up in the draft? Jeremiah could see it if they have a chance to get one of the top three edge rushers or cornerbacks.

- Any Michigan fans out there? Asked about Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Jeremiah said he is an 'acquired taste' who 'never gets bored with completions.' Jeremiah made the comparison to Alex Smith when he was coming out of Utah in 2005.

There are three other Michigan players that intrigued Jeremiah heading into Indy next week: LB Junior Colson, WR Roman Wilson and CB Mike Sainristil. Michigan has a combine-record 18 players taking part next week.

- Jeremiah was asked about the Lions having a somewhat unconventional approach to the first round of last year's draft, taking a running back (Jahmyr Gibbs) and off-ball linebacker (Jack Campbell) that aren't considered positions of value. Then tight end (Sam LaPorta) in the second round.