 Skip to main content
Advertising

Road to the Draft

Presented by

Why Daniel Jeremiah thinks OL Zach Frazier is a good fit for Lions

Feb 22, 2024 at 03:48 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, one of the more respected draft analysts and talent evaluators in NFL circles, released his Mock Draft 2.0 this week and took part in a national conference call on Thursday to talk everything NFL Draft ahead of next week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

At. No. 29 overall, Jeremiah mocked West Virginia interior offensive lineman Zach Frazier to the Lions.

"The Lions' starting guards are scheduled to reach free agency this offseason, and this feels like Dan Campbell's type of player. Frazier, a state-champion wrestler in high school, could step right in at guard and eventually move to center."

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said after the season that despite the team's needs on defense, he certainly wouldn't overlook keeping Detroit's offensive line the strength of this football team.

2024 NFL Combine preview: Defensive line photos

View photos of the defensive line prospects who were invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Southern California defensive end Solomon Byrd (51) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
1 / 47

Southern California defensive end Solomon Byrd (51) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Johm McCoy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
2 / 47

Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser (9) follows Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 47

Houston defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser (9) follows Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy of Mississippi State (98) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
4 / 47

American defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy of Mississippi State (98) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) is blocked by Syracuse offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
5 / 47

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) is blocked by Syracuse offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus plays against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
6 / 47

Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus plays against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) reacts after tackling Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the second half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
7 / 47

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) reacts after tackling Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the second half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
8 / 47

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State's Braden Fiske sacks North Alabama quarterback Noah Walters during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
9 / 47

Florida State's Braden Fiske sacks North Alabama quarterback Noah Walters during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive lineman Gabe Hall (95) works against Central Florida offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall (72) during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
10 / 47

Baylor defensive lineman Gabe Hall (95) works against Central Florida offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall (72) during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
11 / 47

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan defensive end Jaylen Harrell rushes the quarterback during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
12 / 47

Michigan defensive end Jaylen Harrell rushes the quarterback during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
American defensive lineman Marcus Harris of Auburn (50) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
13 / 47

American defensive lineman Marcus Harris of Auburn (50) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) rushes against Indiana tight end Bradley Archer (82) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
14 / 47

Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) rushes against Indiana tight end Bradley Archer (82) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson against California during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
15 / 47

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson against California during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (3) reacts after tackling Mississippi State quarterback Chris Parson during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
16 / 47

Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (3) reacts after tackling Mississippi State quarterback Chris Parson during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford quarterback Justin Lamson runs against Notre Dame defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptiste (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
17 / 47

Stanford quarterback Justin Lamson runs against Notre Dame defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptiste (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat (7) reacts after a big play against BYU during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
18 / 47

Arkansas defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat (7) reacts after a big play against BYU during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson of LSU (99) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
19 / 47

American defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson of LSU (99) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) applies pressure against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
20 / 47

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) applies pressure against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi defensive lineman Cedric Johnson (2) looks towards LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell (66) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
21 / 47

Mississippi defensive lineman Cedric Johnson (2) looks towards LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell (66) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado State defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara runs during a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
22 / 47

Colorado State defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara runs during a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs upfield against Western Michigan defensive linemen Marshawn Kneeland (99) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 41-28. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
23 / 47

Mississippi State running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs upfield against Western Michigan defensive linemen Marshawn Kneeland (99) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 41-28. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, left, pressures Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
24 / 47

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, left, pressures Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee (85) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-16. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
25 / 47

Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee (85) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-16. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
East's Zion Logue, of Georgia, pursues the play during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
26 / 47

East's Zion Logue, of Georgia, pursues the play during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett pushes past the LSU offense during the second half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
27 / 47

Florida State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett pushes past the LSU offense during the second half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive end Braiden McGregor (17) plays against Rutgers in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
28 / 47

Michigan defensive end Braiden McGregor (17) plays against Rutgers in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II reacts after collecting a sack against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
29 / 47

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II reacts after collecting a sack against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina defensive lineman Myles Murphy (8) tries to tackle Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
30 / 47

North Carolina defensive lineman Myles Murphy (8) tries to tackle Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
31 / 47

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Charlotte defensive lineman Eyabi Okie-Anoma plays against Georgia State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
32 / 47

Charlotte defensive lineman Eyabi Okie-Anoma plays against Georgia State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) plays against Florida State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
33 / 47

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) plays against Florida State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. plays around the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
34 / 47

Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. plays around the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
35 / 47

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
36 / 47

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) and Auburn defensive lineman Justin Rogers (52) dive for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
37 / 47

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) and Auburn defensive lineman Justin Rogers (52) dive for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith (0) rushes off the line during an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. LSU won 42-30. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
38 / 47

LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith (0) rushes off the line during an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. LSU won 42-30. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Troy linebacker Javon Solomon (6) celebrates a sack against Arkansas State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
39 / 47

Troy linebacker Javon Solomon (6) celebrates a sack against Arkansas State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
40 / 47

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III (56) during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
41 / 47

Miami defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III (56) during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas (3) rushes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
42 / 47

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas (3) rushes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive end Bralen Trice (8) looks towards Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
43 / 47

Washington defensive end Bralen Trice (8) looks towards Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston defensive lineman David Ugwoegbu (12) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
44 / 47

Houston defensive lineman David Ugwoegbu (12) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) works against Syracuse offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. (70) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
45 / 47

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) works against Syracuse offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. (70) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Connecticut's Eric Watts (95) rushes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
46 / 47

Connecticut's Eric Watts (95) rushes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (18) celebrates his sack of Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
47 / 47

LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (18) celebrates his sack of Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Holmes said it's a priority to re-sign their own free agents, but left guard Jonah Jackson could fetch a good market in free agency. Graham Glasgow said after the season there's a mutual interest from him and the team for a return.

This is a nice class of interior offensive linemen in the draft with four players landing on Jeremiah's initial list of the Top 50 players. He really loves Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson, Duke's Graham Barton and Frazier as the top three interior players. He said all three are athletic, can move people and are plug and play right away.

Jeremiah also talked about this being a very deep tackle class that has some players that will slide inside and start their careers there. If teams are looking for interior offensive line help, Jeremiah said they'll be able to find it in this draft.

Related Links

Jeremiah also touched on a number of other topics related to the 2024 NFL Draft, as follows:

- Missouri edge rusher Darius Robinson has been a popular selection for Detroit at No. 29 in a lot of early mock drafts, including my first mock. Jeremiah gave Robinson a pretty nice comparison in the conference call.

"I think there is pass rush there. He was kind of in that tough spot where they were trying to figure out at Missouri is he going to be an inside guy or outside guy because he's bigger," Jeremiah said.

"Cam Jordan is the name you throw around there just from a body type wise. I remember watching Cam Jordan at Cal work out with the skill guys. You have a guy who is 286 pounds that can really move like that. I thought he's a better fit on the outside standing up on the edge. He can rush through your chest with power. He can really close from the backside. I just thought the wider alignment with him really helped unlock him and you saw that at the Senior Bowl."

Jeremiah said he sees Robinson going somewhere in the 20s in the first round and said he's worthy of that slot.

2024 NFL Combine preview: Defensive back photos

View photos of the defensive back prospects who were invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (7) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)
1 / 67

Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (7) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi safety Daijahn Anthony (3) hits Penn State tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
2 / 67

Mississippi safety Daijahn Anthony (3) hits Penn State tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) defends Mississippi State wide receiver Jaden Walley (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
3 / 67

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) defends Mississippi State wide receiver Jaden Walley (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah safety Cole Bishop (8) battles with UCLA wide receiver Logan Loya (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
4 / 67

Utah safety Cole Bishop (8) battles with UCLA wide receiver Logan Loya (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland defensive back Beau Brade lines up against Towson in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
5 / 67

Maryland defensive back Beau Brade lines up against Towson in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

Steve Ruark/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
6 / 67

TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 67

Louisville defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
8 / 67

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California safety Calen Bullock (7) runs during an NCAA football game against San Jose State on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
9 / 67

Southern California safety Calen Bullock (7) runs during an NCAA football game against San Jose State on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
10 / 67

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson (1) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
11 / 67

Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson (1) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon State defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. (1) defends against UC Davis wide receiver Chaz Davis (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 55-7. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
12 / 67

Oregon State defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. (1) defends against UC Davis wide receiver Chaz Davis (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 55-7. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue tight end Garrett Miller (88) pursues Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) as he runs with an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)
13 / 67

Purdue tight end Garrett Miller (88) pursues Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) as he runs with an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

Cliff Jette/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) breaks up a pass intended for Florida State wide receiver Destyn Hill (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
14 / 67

Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) breaks up a pass intended for Florida State wide receiver Destyn Hill (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina defensive back Marcellas Dial (6) breaks up a pass to Mississippi State wide receiver Zavion Thomas (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
15 / 67

South Carolina defensive back Marcellas Dial (6) breaks up a pass to Mississippi State wide receiver Zavion Thomas (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State defensive back Johnny Dixon, left, breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
16 / 67

Penn State defensive back Johnny Dixon, left, breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National defensive back Willie Drew of Virginia St runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
17 / 67

National defensive back Willie Drew of Virginia St runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida State defensive back Renardo Green (8) reacts during the second half of an NCAA football game against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
18 / 67

Florida State defensive back Renardo Green (8) reacts during the second half of an NCAA football game against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden (5) prepares to defend during an NCAA football game against Austin Peay on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
19 / 67

Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden (5) prepares to defend during an NCAA football game against Austin Peay on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton (7) breaks up a pass intended for Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) during the second half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
20 / 67

Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton (7) breaks up a pass intended for Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) during the second half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) is tackled by South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
21 / 67

Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) is tackled by South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy against Maryland during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
22 / 67

Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy against Maryland during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright {2023} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) defends during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
23 / 67

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) defends during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
24 / 67

Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) plays during an NCAA football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 42-6. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
25 / 67

Oregon defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) plays during an NCAA football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 42-6. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn cornerback D.J. James lines up for a play during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
26 / 67

Auburn cornerback D.J. James lines up for a play during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
American defensive back Carlton Johnson of Fresno State (11) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
27 / 67

American defensive back Carlton Johnson of Fresno State (11) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
East's Isaiah Johnson, of Syracuse, lines up during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
28 / 67

East's Isaiah Johnson, of Syracuse, lines up during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones (1) celebrates his interception against Georgia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. Boston College won 38-23. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
29 / 67

Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones (1) celebrates his interception against Georgia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. Boston College won 38-23. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
30 / 67

Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Jaylen Key (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
31 / 67

Alabama defensive back Jaylen Key (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami's Kamren Kinchens during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
32 / 67

Miami's Kamren Kinchens during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State cornerback Kalen King plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
33 / 67

Penn State cornerback Kalen King plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
34 / 67

Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) against Missouri State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)
35 / 67

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) against Missouri State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) awaits the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
36 / 67

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) awaits the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin, third from left, is brought down by California defensive back Patrick McMorris, center, during the second half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
37 / 67

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin, third from left, is brought down by California defensive back Patrick McMorris, center, during the second half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers defensive back Max Melton plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
38 / 67

Rutgers defensive back Max Melton plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
39 / 67

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wake Forest defensive back Malik Mustapha (3) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
40 / 67

Wake Forest defensive back Malik Mustapha (3) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU cornerback Josh Newton drops back to defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
41 / 67

TCU cornerback Josh Newton drops back to defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
42 / 67

Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo (28) reacts during an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 36-24. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
43 / 67

Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo (28) reacts during an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 36-24. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech's Tyler Owens (18) in action against West Virginia during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
44 / 67

Texas Tech's Tyler Owens (18) in action against West Virginia during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
45 / 67

Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi defensive back Deantre Prince (7) lines up LSU during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
46 / 67

Mississippi defensive back Deantre Prince (7) lines up LSU during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (1) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
47 / 67

Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (1) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State safety Josh Proctor (41) defends against Minnesota in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
48 / 67

Ohio State safety Josh Proctor (41) defends against Minnesota in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr., right, tries to get past Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
49 / 67

Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr., right, tries to get past Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
50 / 67

Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M's Demani Richardson during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
51 / 67

Texas A&M's Demani Richardson during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace takes his stance during an NCAA football game against San Jose State on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
52 / 67

Southern California cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace takes his stance during an NCAA football game against San Jose State on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil intercepts a pass intended for Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
53 / 67

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil intercepts a pass intended for Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
54 / 67

LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
55 / 67

Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) makes an interception against Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
56 / 67

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) makes an interception against Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
57 / 67

Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still pushes Rutgers wide receiver Isaiah Washington out of bounds in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
58 / 67

Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still pushes Rutgers wide receiver Isaiah Washington out of bounds in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Corey Sipkin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
59 / 67

Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (1) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)
60 / 67

Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (1) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, left, watches as Arizona State defensive back Ro Torrence (9) makes an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
61 / 67

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, left, watches as Arizona State defensive back Ro Torrence (9) makes an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah safety Sione Vaki (28) watches the opposing wide receiver during an NCAA football game on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
62 / 67

Utah safety Sione Vaki (28) watches the opposing wide receiver during an NCAA football game on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Josh Wallace (12) plays against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
63 / 67

Michigan defensive back Josh Wallace (12) plays against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas defensive back Ryan Watts (6) dives to tackle Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
64 / 67

Texas defensive back Ryan Watts (6) dives to tackle Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) looks on against North Carolina during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
65 / 67

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) looks on against North Carolina during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) is tackled by Oregon defensive back Evan Williams, front right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)
66 / 67

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) is tackled by Oregon defensive back Evan Williams, front right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

Mark Ylen/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State tight end Markeston Douglas (85) is tackled by Miami safety James Williams (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
67 / 67

Florida State tight end Markeston Douglas (85) is tackled by Miami safety James Williams (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

- Jeremiah used to be a scout with Baltimore and said when he was with the Ravens, they would identify players who 'play like a Raven.' He said the Lions have created a similar culture where not everyone can play there because of the style they play.

"That's the great thing they've done in Detroit with all the talent they've brought in there, I think the biggest thing they've done is they have a true identity of who they are and what they are about," Jeremiah said.

Along with Frazier, Jeremiah mentioned Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. as another player who fits Detroit's style of play with feistiness, toughness and passion.

- Is there a scenario where the Lions trade up in the draft? Jeremiah could see it if they have a chance to get one of the top three edge rushers or cornerbacks.

- Any Michigan fans out there? Asked about Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Jeremiah said he is an 'acquired taste' who 'never gets bored with completions.' Jeremiah made the comparison to Alex Smith when he was coming out of Utah in 2005.

There are three other Michigan players that intrigued Jeremiah heading into Indy next week: LB Junior Colson, WR Roman Wilson and CB Mike Sainristil. Michigan has a combine-record 18 players taking part next week.

- Jeremiah was asked about the Lions having a somewhat unconventional approach to the first round of last year's draft, taking a running back (Jahmyr Gibbs) and off-ball linebacker (Jack Campbell) that aren't considered positions of value. Then tight end (Sam LaPorta) in the second round.

Jeremiah said he doesn't see teams taking a copy-cat approach. He said the Lions had already built foundations along both lines and at receiver and had a quarterback, so they could afford to do that. Jeremiah said not all teams are in that boat.

Related Content

news

2024 Combine preview: Wide receiver 

Tim Twentyman takes a look at wide receivers to keep an eye on at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

2024 Combine preview: Edge rusher

Tim Twentyman takes a look at edge rushers to keep an eye on at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

2024 Combine preview: Cornerback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at cornerbacks to keep an eye on at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 1.0: First selections

Tim Twentyman predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Defense dominates early predictions for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising