Why Daniel Jeremiah thinks OL Zach Frazier is a good fit for Lions

NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, one of the more respected draft analysts and talent evaluators in NFL circles, released his Mock Draft 2.0 this week and took part in a national conference call on Thursday to talk everything NFL Draft ahead of next week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
At. No. 29 overall, Jeremiah mocked West Virginia interior offensive lineman Zach Frazier to the Lions.
"The Lions' starting guards are scheduled to reach free agency this offseason, and this feels like Dan Campbell's type of player. Frazier, a state-champion wrestler in high school, could step right in at guard and eventually move to center."
Lions general manager Brad Holmes said after the season that despite the team's needs on defense, he certainly wouldn't overlook keeping Detroit's offensive line the strength of this football team.
Holmes said it's a priority to re-sign their own free agents, but left guard Jonah Jackson could fetch a good market in free agency. Graham Glasgow said after the season there's a mutual interest from him and the team for a return.
This is a nice class of interior offensive linemen in the draft with four players landing on Jeremiah's initial list of the Top 50 players. He really loves Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson, Duke's Graham Barton and Frazier as the top three interior players. He said all three are athletic, can move people and are plug and play right away.
Jeremiah also talked about this being a very deep tackle class that has some players that will slide inside and start their careers there. If teams are looking for interior offensive line help, Jeremiah said they'll be able to find it in this draft.
Jeremiah also touched on a number of other topics related to the 2024 NFL Draft, as follows:
- Missouri edge rusher Darius Robinson has been a popular selection for Detroit at No. 29 in a lot of early mock drafts, including my first mock. Jeremiah gave Robinson a pretty nice comparison in the conference call.
"I think there is pass rush there. He was kind of in that tough spot where they were trying to figure out at Missouri is he going to be an inside guy or outside guy because he's bigger," Jeremiah said.
"Cam Jordan is the name you throw around there just from a body type wise. I remember watching Cam Jordan at Cal work out with the skill guys. You have a guy who is 286 pounds that can really move like that. I thought he's a better fit on the outside standing up on the edge. He can rush through your chest with power. He can really close from the backside. I just thought the wider alignment with him really helped unlock him and you saw that at the Senior Bowl."
Jeremiah said he sees Robinson going somewhere in the 20s in the first round and said he's worthy of that slot.
- Jeremiah used to be a scout with Baltimore and said when he was with the Ravens, they would identify players who 'play like a Raven.' He said the Lions have created a similar culture where not everyone can play there because of the style they play.
"That's the great thing they've done in Detroit with all the talent they've brought in there, I think the biggest thing they've done is they have a true identity of who they are and what they are about," Jeremiah said.
Along with Frazier, Jeremiah mentioned Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. as another player who fits Detroit's style of play with feistiness, toughness and passion.
- Is there a scenario where the Lions trade up in the draft? Jeremiah could see it if they have a chance to get one of the top three edge rushers or cornerbacks.
- Any Michigan fans out there? Asked about Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Jeremiah said he is an 'acquired taste' who 'never gets bored with completions.' Jeremiah made the comparison to Alex Smith when he was coming out of Utah in 2005.
There are three other Michigan players that intrigued Jeremiah heading into Indy next week: LB Junior Colson, WR Roman Wilson and CB Mike Sainristil. Michigan has a combine-record 18 players taking part next week.
- Jeremiah was asked about the Lions having a somewhat unconventional approach to the first round of last year's draft, taking a running back (Jahmyr Gibbs) and off-ball linebacker (Jack Campbell) that aren't considered positions of value. Then tight end (Sam LaPorta) in the second round.
Jeremiah said he doesn't see teams taking a copy-cat approach. He said the Lions had already built foundations along both lines and at receiver and had a quarterback, so they could afford to do that. Jeremiah said not all teams are in that boat.