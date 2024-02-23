2024 Combine preview: Offensive line

Lions' need at the position: TBD

The fact that free agency in March comes before the draft in April will tell us a lot about how big of a need this is.

Glasgow said after the season both he and the team have mutual interest in him returning in 2024. We didn't get a chance to talk to Jackson after the season, but Lions general manager Brad Holmes said in his end-of-season presser that his priority is re-signing his own players before spending in free agency and that maintaining a dominant o-line is a priority.

"That's what our team is. I mean, our offensive line, us being able to protect the quarterback and run the football like we do, that's extremely important," Holmes said. "And so, that's definitely going to be one that – that'll be an area that will not be overlooked. As good as it has been in the past, just those points that you've raised, it's definitely going to be a point of emphasis still."

Holmes could look to add a tackle for the future with some versatility to play guard. He could be on the lookout for an interior player with the ability to compete for a starting spot right away, depending on how free agency goes. Do the Lions need to start thinking about the future at center? Either way, continuing to add depth upfront along the offensive line is always smart.

Free agency will decide a lot first when it comes to Detroit's draft needs upfront. Stay tuned.