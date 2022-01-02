O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Williams closing in on a personal accomplishment

"It was one of the reasons we wanted to sign him," head coach Dan Campbell said. "Just the nature of the way that he runs.

"You can tell he was a guy, when you watch him on tape, not only is the production there as a runner, he's high energy and he's upbeat."

He brought to the Lions what he had in Green Bay.

"Physical, leadership -- he has a lot of intangibles," offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said. "His skill speaks for itself. But his leadership and juice and energy that he brings to our whole entire football team. When he's not out there, we miss him."

Random Thoughts:

Running back: It is a position of attrition and production.

Assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley played 20 seasons at running back. He described the position's hazards this way: