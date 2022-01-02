O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Williams closing in on a personal accomplishment

With little fanfare, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams is closing in on a personal accomplishment.
Williams has rushed for 536 yards. With two games left -- today vs. the Seahawks on the road, next week the season finale vs. the Packers at Ford Field -- Williams is 20 yards short of his personal best of 556 yards, set in 2017 as a rookie with the Green Bay Packers.
He played all 16 games that season. He has missed four this season.
Signing Williams as a free agent was a win for the Lions. He has set personal bests of 36 runs for first downs and 48.7 yards per game.
His energy and upbeat nature have added to his value on the field and in the locker room.
"It was one of the reasons we wanted to sign him," head coach Dan Campbell said. "Just the nature of the way that he runs.
"You can tell he was a guy, when you watch him on tape, not only is the production there as a runner, he's high energy and he's upbeat."
He brought to the Lions what he had in Green Bay.
"Physical, leadership -- he has a lot of intangibles," offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said. "His skill speaks for itself. But his leadership and juice and energy that he brings to our whole entire football team. When he's not out there, we miss him."
Random Thoughts:
Running back: It is a position of attrition and production.
Assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley played 20 seasons at running back. He described the position's hazards this way:
"We understand exactly what goes on. We understand these are violent car wrecks that that happen. Sometimes there are going to be guys who are out."
D'Andre Swift: He's ready -- and more than willing -- to play after missing the last four games with a shoulder injury.
In an interview this week he said he wants to play because he feels God put him on this earth to play football, he wants to experience winning a game with this team this year, and he wants to get better.
What's the argument against any of that?
Special: Don't leave the couch or stool or wherever you watch games from until they actually punt the ball or kick off or whatever they do on fourth down. The Lions are likely to make a big play.
The special teams have been special this season under highly respected coordinator Dave Fipp.
Fipp has a couple things going for him: Punter Jack Fox can throw the ball, and Campbell likes to be aggressive.
Fox has completed two passes on fake punts this season.
"It's a coach's dream to have a punter who can throw the ball," Fipp said of Fox. "It puts a lot of stress on the defensive side of the ball."
Campbell participates regularly in Fipp's meetings.
"The first thing he's looking for is all the opportunities that are out there," Fipp said.
Lions-Seahawks breakdown: While the Lions are playing to build for the future, the Seahawks seem ready to dismantle a team that had nine straight winning seasons and eight playoff appearances. This could be Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's last home game. He'll want to make it a good one.
Pick: Seahawks 27, Lions 23. Close again.