Lions at Seahawks injury report: Dec. 31

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Jared Goff
|QB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|doubtful
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|back
|not listed
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Saivion Smith
|CB
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|FP
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
*Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant is currently unavailable to coach in Sunday's game against Seattle due to COVID-19 protocols. Defensive Assistant Brian Duker and Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn will assume Pleasant's responsibilities on game day if he is unavailable. The team will provide updates on Pleasant's status as needed leading into Sunday.