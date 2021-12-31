Injury Report

Lions at Seahawks injury report: Dec. 31

Dec 31, 2021 at 03:53 PM

Detroit Lions:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jason Cabinda FB knee NP NP NP out
Jared Goff QB knee NP NP NP doubtful
Curtis Bolton LB back not listed LP LP questionable
Saivion Smith CB illness not listed NP FP
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP LP FP
Julian Okwara OLB ankle FP FP FP
D’Andre Swift RB shoulder FP FP FP

*Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant is currently unavailable to coach in Sunday's game against Seattle due to COVID-19 protocols. Defensive Assistant Brian Duker and Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn will assume Pleasant's responsibilities on game day if he is unavailable. The team will provide updates on Pleasant's status as needed leading into Sunday.

