5 things to watch: Lions at Seahawks

2. RETURN OF SWIFT

Second-year Lions running back D'Andre Swift returns to action today after missing the last four games with a shoulder sprain.

Swift is dynamic with the ball in his hands, and the Lions have missed his big-play potential. Detroit's passing attack has come to life over the last month, and it will be interesting to see how they incorporate Swift back into the mix. Swift was leading all NFL running backs in receptions (56) before getting injured. How will Swift and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month Amon-Ra St. Brown complement each other?

Swift said his biggest goal these last two games is to try to get his first win with his teammates. He missed both games the Lions won last month.

3. ST. BROWN'S STREAK

It was a well-earned rookie of the month award for St. Brown after going four straight games with at least eight receptions and 70 receiving yards. He's got three touchdown grabs in his last four games. Even with all that production, he continues to selflessly put his body on the line as one of the best blocking receivers in the game.