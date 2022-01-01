Lions at Seahawks: How to watch, listen and follow

The Lions are headed to the Pacific Northwest for a date with the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit's final road contest of the season on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 4:25 p.m. EST. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Gus Johnson
  • Analyst: Aqib Talib

TV map: See where the Lions-Seahawks matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Week17-nfl506-2021

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.

Postgame Show: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

Tunein-week17-2021

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.

Meet the Opponent: Seattle Seahawks

View photos of the starters for the Seattle Seahawks.

Head Coach Pete Carroll Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron Defensive Coordinator: Ken Norton Jr. Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo
1 / 28

Head Coach Pete Carroll

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron

Defensive Coordinator: Ken Norton Jr.

Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DK Metcalf Backed up by Freddie Swain
2 / 28

WR DK Metcalf

Backed up by Freddie Swain

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Duane Brown Backed up by Stone Forsythe
3 / 28

LT Duane Brown

Backed up by Stone Forsythe

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG Damien Lewis Backed up by Kyle Fuller and Jake Curhan
4 / 28

LG Damien Lewis

Backed up by Kyle Fuller and Jake Curhan

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Ethan Pocic Backed up by Kyle Fuller and Dakoda Shepley
5 / 28

C Ethan Pocic

Backed up by Kyle Fuller and Dakoda Shepley

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
RG Gabe Jackson Backed up by Kyle Fuller and Phil Haynes
6 / 28

RG Gabe Jackson

Backed up by Kyle Fuller and Phil Haynes

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Brandon Shell Backed up by Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe
7 / 28

RT Brandon Shell

Backed up by Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Gerald Everett Backed up by Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson
8 / 28

TE Gerald Everett

Backed up by Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Tyler Lockett Backed up by Dee Eskridge and Penny Hart
9 / 28

WR Tyler Lockett

Backed up by Dee Eskridge and Penny Hart

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Russell Wilson Backed up by Geno Smith and Jacob Eason
10 / 28

QB Russell Wilson

Backed up by Geno Smith and Jacob Eason

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Nick Bellore
11 / 28

FB Nick Bellore

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
RB Alex Collins Backed up by Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer
12 / 28

RB Alex Collins

Backed up by Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Rasheem Green Backed up by Carlos Dunlap II
13 / 28

EDGE Rasheem Green

Backed up by Carlos Dunlap II

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Kerry Hyder Jr. Backed up by Robert Nkemdiche and L.J. Collier
14 / 28

DE Kerry Hyder Jr.

Backed up by Robert Nkemdiche and L.J. Collier

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Poona Ford Backed up by Bryan Mone
15 / 28

NT Poona Ford

Backed up by Bryan Mone

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
DT Al Woods Backed up by Bryan Mone
16 / 28

DT Al Woods

Backed up by Bryan Mone

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Benson Mayowa Backed up by Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson
17 / 28

OLB Benson Mayowa

Backed up by Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
MLB Bobby Wagner Backed up by Nick Bellore and Jon Rhattigan
18 / 28

MLB Bobby Wagner

Backed up by Nick Bellore and Jon Rhattigan

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
OLB Jordyn Brooks Backed up by Cody Barton
19 / 28

OLB Jordyn Brooks

Backed up by Cody Barton

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
LCB Sidney Jones IV Backed up by John Reid and Nigel Warrior
20 / 28

LCB Sidney Jones IV

Backed up by John Reid and Nigel Warrior

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RCB D.J. Reed Backed up by Blessuan Austin
21 / 28

RCB D.J. Reed

Backed up by Blessuan Austin

Jeff Lewis
SS Ryan Neal Backed up by Gavin Heslop
22 / 28

SS Ryan Neal

Backed up by Gavin Heslop

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
FS Quandre Diggs Backed up by Ugo Amadi
23 / 28

FS Quandre Diggs

Backed up by Ugo Amadi

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Jason Myers
24 / 28

K Jason Myers

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Michael Dickson
25 / 28

P/H Michael Dickson

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Freddie Swain Backed up by Tyler Lockett and D.J. Reed
26 / 28

PR Freddie Swain

Backed up by Tyler Lockett and D.J. Reed

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR DeeJay Dallas Backed up by Dee Eskridge and D.J. Reed
27 / 28

KR DeeJay Dallas

Backed up by Dee Eskridge and D.J. Reed

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Tyler Ott
28 / 28

LS Tyler Ott

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

