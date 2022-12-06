O'HARA: What we learned from Week 13

Welcome party: Williams' debut as a Lion was remarkable because it wasn't remarkable. He played seven snaps and had one deep ball thrown to him by quarterback Jared Goff that did not come close to connecting.

There are bigger -- and busier – days ahead, and Williams' veteran teammates are on hand to help with the transition.

"Like I told him, there's way more coming," said DJ Chark. "When it does, it's going to be explosive. Once you get into the rhythm, it's hard to be stopped."

Coach's vibe: Campbell had a good feeling on how his team would play against the Jaguars, but he has learned by experience that it does not always carry over to the playing field on gameday.

"You have these feelings one way or another, but you can't always gauge it," he said. "I've been around where it was flat, and we played – not necessarily here – flat.