O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions execute their game plan to near perfection

The Detroit Lions got what they wanted, what they needed and what they worked hard to get, and it all came in one neat package.

They met a Jacksonville Jaguars team that was supposed to be on the rise Sunday, and never let them get off the ground in a 40-14 victory that was as one-sided as the final score indicated.

In fact, it might have been even more one-sided.

The Lions never punted. They had eight possessions – not counting the end-of-game victory kneel down – and scored a touchdown or field goal on all eight.

The Lions were penalized only once – 10 yards for holding – and they didn't have a turnover.

"It was big to win," said head coach Dan Campbell.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions put together a game plan and followed it to near perfection. There's also a projection from Campbell on where his team stands with others and how rebounding from the loss to the Buffalo Bills wasn't as difficult as it might seem.