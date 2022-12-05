TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Consistency: Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network had a good Tweet Monday morning. The Lions scored on all eight of their possessions in Sunday's 40-14 win over Jacksonville. According to NFL Research, no team has done that in the regular season in four years. – Tim Twentyman
Ball security: It's important, and it has played a role in the Lions' benefit in the last five games. Quarterback Jared Goff has seven TD passes and only one interception. The interception came in the win over the Packers, when the Lions intercepted Packers QB Aaron Rodgers three times. – Mike O'Hara
Playmaker: Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone had five solo tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery Sunday. The tackle for loss was a key play in the fourth quarter where he sniffed out a screen pass, made the tackle and forced a punt. He is playing some terrific ball. He leads the team with 91 tackles and has a fumble recovery, forced fumble, interception and sack on the year. Talk about impact plays. – Tim Twentyman
Sack time: The Lions have five sacks in the last two games. Rookie James Houston has three of them. – Mike O'Hara
Sack time II: Just to piggyback off Mike a little bit, Houston's 3.0 sacks are the second most among rookies. He trails fellow teammate and rookie Aidan Hutchinson (6.0). The Lions currently have the two leading rookie sackers in the NFL right now. – Tim Twentyman
Efficiency: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs routes all over the field, and wherever he runs he winds up with the ball in his hands. In the last four games he has been targeted 41 times and caught 37 passes. – Mike O'Hara
O-line play: Sunday was one of the more dominant performances by Detroit's offensive line. There were times when Goff had all day to throw, getting to his third and fourth reads. Getting left guard Jonah Jackson back was huge after he missed the Thanksgiving game with a concussion, but I also though Kayode Awosika, who was filling in at right guard for Evan Brown (ankle), played his best game of the season. – Tim Twentyman
Crowd controlled: The crowd for Sunday's game was enthusiastic, but it didn't seem to have the same emotion as for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Bills. The difference might have been because the Lions were in control all the way. I'd expect the volume and passion to be ramped up for next week's game vs. the first-place Vikings. – Mike O'Hara