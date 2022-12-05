TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Efficiency: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs routes all over the field, and wherever he runs he winds up with the ball in his hands. In the last four games he has been targeted 41 times and caught 37 passes. – Mike O'Hara

O-line play: Sunday was one of the more dominant performances by Detroit's offensive line. There were times when Goff had all day to throw, getting to his third and fourth reads. Getting left guard Jonah Jackson back was huge after he missed the Thanksgiving game with a concussion, but I also though Kayode Awosika, who was filling in at right guard for Evan Brown (ankle), played his best game of the season. – Tim Twentyman