KEY QUESTIONS: Will DL Romeo Okwara return to game action this week?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday one day after his team's impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field to improve their record to 5-7 on the season and stay in the playoff picture in the NFC.

Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday presser:

To make it two wins in a row, the Lions have to get by the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in Detroit. How are the Vikings different from the team the Lions lost to Week 3 in Minneapolis?

The Vikings are 10-2 and just one game back from the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) for the top seed in the NFC. They must have a ton of confidence right now with the way they've won some of these games the last two months. Minnesota beat Detroit in Week 3, 28-24, in come-from-behind fashion.

"It's a better version of what they were (Week 3)," Campbell said of the Vikings team coming to Detroit this weekend. "They continue to win. This is a winning team. They find ways to win. That's what they do. And those are the hard teams (to play)."