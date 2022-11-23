O'HARA'S WEEK 12 PREVIEW: Lions rolling into Thanksgiving with three-game winning streak

The Detroit Lions have a little added spice in their traditional Thanksgiving Day game with a chance to stretch their winning streak to four games against the Buffalo Bills, one of the AFC's prime Super Bowl contenders.

It's a meaningful game in November that could lead to more meaningful games in December that have playoff consequences.

The Lions' three-game winning streak has put them on the cusp of playoff contention with their 4-6 won-loss record. A win over the Bills would strengthen the Lions' position.

"I know what this game means to the City of Detroit," said quarterback Jared Goff. "It's here year after year. We're playing a good opponent.

"It'll be fun. It'll really be fun."

The winning streak has made the mood around the Lions considerably more upbeat. That's understandable.

"It certainly makes everybody feel good," said head coach Dan Campbell. "They know what the guy next to them is doing. Everyone's doing their job.