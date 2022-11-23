O'HARA'S WEEK 12 PREVIEW: Lions rolling into Thanksgiving with three-game winning streak

Nov 23, 2022 at 08:25 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The Detroit Lions have a little added spice in their traditional Thanksgiving Day game with a chance to stretch their winning streak to four games against the Buffalo Bills, one of the AFC's prime Super Bowl contenders.

It's a meaningful game in November that could lead to more meaningful games in December that have playoff consequences.

The Lions' three-game winning streak has put them on the cusp of playoff contention with their 4-6 won-loss record. A win over the Bills would strengthen the Lions' position.

"I know what this game means to the City of Detroit," said quarterback Jared Goff. "It's here year after year. We're playing a good opponent.

"It'll be fun. It'll really be fun."

The winning streak has made the mood around the Lions considerably more upbeat. That's understandable.

"It certainly makes everybody feel good," said head coach Dan Campbell. "They know what the guy next to them is doing. Everyone's doing their job.

"You gain confidence – not just in yourself but each other. It snowballs."

Buffalo Bills view: Bills Mafia did their part to help their beloved Buffalo Bills football team get to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns last week, then cheer for them at Ford Field in their 31-23 victory.

The game was relocated to Detroit because of the snow storm that hit the Buffalo area, dumping some six feet of snow and forcing the NFL to move the game.

"This was like a bowl game for us," said Bills defensive end Von Miller in a reference to playing at a neutral site. "Our fans traveled.

"It's one of those days in the NFL."

Strange as it was, from the time the storm hit the Buffalo area until the Bills returned home with a semblance of normalcy, the Bills got a victory they needed after losing two games to the Jets and Vikings.

Related Links

The Bills won't have the fan support they enjoyed as the designated home team at Ford Field. The majority of the 52,146 who attended the game were Bills fans.

The Bills controlled the ground game, much like the Lions did against the Giants. The Bills rushed for 171 yards. Devin Singletary and James Cook both had 86.

On the other side of the ball, the defense held the Browns to 80 yards. Nick Chubb squeaked out 19 yards on 14 carries.

Lions keys:

Offense: Stick with what's working. Run the ball in a rotation with Jamaal Williams, Justin Jackson and D’Andre Swift.

Spread the ball in the passing game, and make sure to look for Amon-Ra St. Brown. He's always open -- somewhere.

Defense: The Bills have skilled players in Stefon Diggs, Singletary and Cook, plus Josh Allen running like a safe falling out of a five-story office building.

Overall: It's your stadium, your fans, and it's a game that your franchise first brought to the NFL and Detroit in 1934. Play like it's your game, because it is.

Meet the Opponent: Buffalo Bills

View photos of the starters for the Buffalo Bills.

Head Coach Sean McDermott Offensive Coordinator: Ken Dorsey Defensive Coordinator: Leslie Frazier Special Teams Coordinator: Matthew Smiley (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
1 / 30

Head Coach Sean McDermott

Offensive Coordinator: Ken Dorsey

Defensive Coordinator: Leslie Frazier

Special Teams Coordinator: Matthew Smiley

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Gabe Davis Backed up by Jake Kumerow (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
2 / 30

WR Gabe Davis

Backed up by Jake Kumerow

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Dion Dawkins Backed up by David Quessenberry (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
3 / 30

OT Dion Dawkins

Backed up by David Quessenberry

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Rodger Saffold Backed up by Bobby Hart (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
4 / 30

OG Rodger Saffold

Backed up by Bobby Hart

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Mitch Morse Backed up by Greg Van Roten (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
5 / 30

C Mitch Morse

Backed up by Greg Van Roten

(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Ryan Bates Backed up by Justin Murray (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
6 / 30

OG Ryan Bates

Backed up by Justin Murray

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Spencer Brown Backed up by David Quessenberry (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
7 / 30

OT Spencer Brown

Backed up by David Quessenberry

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Dawson Knox Backed up by Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
8 / 30

TE Dawson Knox

Backed up by Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney

(AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

Bryan Bennett/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Josh Allen Backed up by Case Keenum (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
9 / 30

QB Josh Allen

Backed up by Case Keenum

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
RB Devin Singletary Backed up by Nyheim Hines, James Cook and Taiwan Jones (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
10 / 30

RB Devin Singletary

Backed up by Nyheim Hines, James Cook and Taiwan Jones

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB Reggie Gilliam (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
11 / 30

FB Reggie Gilliam

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Isaiah McKenzie Backed up by Khalil Shakir (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
12 / 30

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Backed up by Khalil Shakir

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Stefon Diggs (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
13 / 30

WR Stefon Diggs

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Greg Rousseau Backed up by Boogie Basham (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
14 / 30

DE Greg Rousseau

Backed up by Boogie Basham

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Ed Oliver Backed up by Jordan Phillips (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
15 / 30

DT Ed Oliver

Backed up by Jordan Phillips

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT DaQuan Jones Backed up by Tim Settle (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
16 / 30

DT DaQuan Jones

Backed up by Tim Settle

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Von Miller Backed up by A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
17 / 30

DE Von Miller

Backed up by A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB Matt Milano Backed up by Baylon Spector (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
18 / 30

SLB Matt Milano

Backed up by Baylon Spector

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB Tremaine Edmunds Backed up by Tyrel Dodson and Tyler Matakevich (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
19 / 30

MLB Tremaine Edmunds

Backed up by Tyrel Dodson and Tyler Matakevich

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Terrel Bernard Backed up by Tyrel Dodson (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
20 / 30

WLB Terrel Bernard

Backed up by Tyrel Dodson

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NCB Taron Johnson Backed up by Cam Lewis (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
21 / 30

NCB Taron Johnson

Backed up by Cam Lewis

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tre'Davious White Backed up by Christian Benford and Siran Neal (AP Photo/John Munson)
22 / 30

CB Tre'Davious White

Backed up by Christian Benford and Siran Neal

(AP Photo/John Munson)

John Munson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Dane Jackson Backed up by Kaiir Elam (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
23 / 30

CB Dane Jackson

Backed up by Kaiir Elam

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jordan Poyer Backed up by Cam Lewis and Dean Marlowe (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
24 / 30

S Jordan Poyer

Backed up by Cam Lewis and Dean Marlowe

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Damar Hamlin Backed up by Jaquan Johnson (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
25 / 30

S Damar Hamlin

Backed up by Jaquan Johnson

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Tyler Bass (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
26 / 30

K Tyler Bass

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Sam Martin (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
27 / 30

P/H Sam Martin

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Nyheim Hines Backed up by Khalil Sakir (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
28 / 30

PR Nyheim Hines

Backed up by Khalil Sakir

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray
KR Isaiah McKenzie Backed up by James Cook and Nyheim Hines (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
29 / 30

KR Isaiah McKenzie

Backed up by James Cook and Nyheim Hines

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Reid Ferguson (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
30 / 30

LS Reid Ferguson

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Lions-Bills pick: There is an entirely new atmosphere around the Lions. It comes from winning. No reason to stop now.

The Bills are favored by 9.5.

My pick: Lions 28, Bills 27.

Let it rock.

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 11

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 11 victory over the New York Giants.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 11 victory over the New York Giants.

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: How Lions' victory over Giants was their most impressive so far

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions dominated on both sides of the ball, what turnovers meant in the game and more.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 10

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions counter Bears with big plays to notch second straight division win

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions remained resolute and countered with big plays when it looked like the Chicago Bears had the game under control.

news

O'HARA'S WEEK 10 PREVIEW: Lions looking for back-to-back division wins

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 10 matchup vs. the Bears including how winning doesn't always make the road ahead easier, three keys for Detroit and more.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 9

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 9 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 9 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions turn to defense to secure win over Packers

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions turned to their defense to win the game Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers.

news

O'HARA'S WEEK 9 PREVIEW: Business as usual for Lions despite recent moves

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 9 matchup vs. the Packers including keeping the focus on this week's game, three keys for Detroit and more.

Advertising