O'HARA'S WEEK 12 PREVIEW: Lions rolling into Thanksgiving with three-game winning streak

The Detroit Lions have a little added spice in their traditional Thanksgiving Day game with a chance to stretch their winning streak to four games against the Buffalo Bills, one of the AFC's prime Super Bowl contenders.
It's a meaningful game in November that could lead to more meaningful games in December that have playoff consequences.
The Lions' three-game winning streak has put them on the cusp of playoff contention with their 4-6 won-loss record. A win over the Bills would strengthen the Lions' position.
"I know what this game means to the City of Detroit," said quarterback Jared Goff. "It's here year after year. We're playing a good opponent.
"It'll be fun. It'll really be fun."
The winning streak has made the mood around the Lions considerably more upbeat. That's understandable.
"It certainly makes everybody feel good," said head coach Dan Campbell. "They know what the guy next to them is doing. Everyone's doing their job.
"You gain confidence – not just in yourself but each other. It snowballs."
Buffalo Bills view: Bills Mafia did their part to help their beloved Buffalo Bills football team get to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns last week, then cheer for them at Ford Field in their 31-23 victory.
The game was relocated to Detroit because of the snow storm that hit the Buffalo area, dumping some six feet of snow and forcing the NFL to move the game.
"This was like a bowl game for us," said Bills defensive end Von Miller in a reference to playing at a neutral site. "Our fans traveled.
"It's one of those days in the NFL."
Strange as it was, from the time the storm hit the Buffalo area until the Bills returned home with a semblance of normalcy, the Bills got a victory they needed after losing two games to the Jets and Vikings.
The Bills won't have the fan support they enjoyed as the designated home team at Ford Field. The majority of the 52,146 who attended the game were Bills fans.
The Bills controlled the ground game, much like the Lions did against the Giants. The Bills rushed for 171 yards. Devin Singletary and James Cook both had 86.
On the other side of the ball, the defense held the Browns to 80 yards. Nick Chubb squeaked out 19 yards on 14 carries.
Lions keys:
Offense: Stick with what's working. Run the ball in a rotation with Jamaal Williams, Justin Jackson and D’Andre Swift.
Spread the ball in the passing game, and make sure to look for Amon-Ra St. Brown. He's always open -- somewhere.
Defense: The Bills have skilled players in Stefon Diggs, Singletary and Cook, plus Josh Allen running like a safe falling out of a five-story office building.
Overall: It's your stadium, your fans, and it's a game that your franchise first brought to the NFL and Detroit in 1934. Play like it's your game, because it is.
Lions-Bills pick: There is an entirely new atmosphere around the Lions. It comes from winning. No reason to stop now.
The Bills are favored by 9.5.
My pick: Lions 28, Bills 27.
Let it rock.