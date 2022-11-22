Week 12 opponent: What the Bills are saying

What are the Buffalo Bills' players and coaches talking about ahead of Thursday's Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:
1. Buffalo did a great job defensively against the run vs. Cleveland on Sunday and will be looking for a similar effort Thursday against the Lions. Buffalo held Cleveland to just 80 yards on 26 carries (3.1 average). Browns running back Nick Chubb had just 19 yards on 14 carries (1.4).
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier knows he has another big test this week against Detroit's No. 10 ranked rushing offense.
"They had a big day running the ball," Frazier told buffalobills.com of Detroit's rushing attack against the Giants Sunday. "I think they were over 160 yards rushing, so a big day for them. We're going to have our hands full to be able to carry over some of the things we did yesterday into this ball game. But we got to bring that same type of attitude and really carry that chip on our shoulder when it comes to the run game.
"We got to bring that to this ball game as well. And they do other things as well, but it starts with being able to defend the run game."
2. The Bills have two days in Orchard Park before heading back to Detroit on Wednesday afternoon for Thursday's game. Buffalo will play at Ford Field for the second straight game after their game against Cleveland Sunday was played in Detroit.
Bills safety Jordan Poyer thinks that familiarity could help the Bills.
"I enjoy coming to Detroit," Poyer told the Bills' team website "It's awesome, especially when you get to play indoors. It's a little bit more warmer. I think what coaches, (Brandon) Beane and the organization did as far as getting us here, getting us in the locker room that we're gonna be in on Thursday, on the same sideline, so we're able to visualize and kind of see as we leave what it's going to be like when we come back in a couple of days."
3. The Bills' running back duo of Devin Singletary and James Cook each had 86 yards on the ground vs. Cleveland Sunday. It was a career-high for Cook and a season-high for the veteran Singletary. They combined for six runs of 10 or more yards.
"I think we can be explosive in a lot of different ways," Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey told buffalobills.com. "Explosiveness just comes from execution. If you execute, then you have a chance to be explosive no matter what the play call is, and I think that's what it comes down to more often than not."
The Lions' defense certainly has their work cut out for them. Buffalo is the No. 3 passing team in the NFL, and now the run game seems to be coming to life too.
4. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White is "day to day" as he tries to return from an ACL injury suffered last Thanksgiving. White has returned to practice in recent weeks but has yet to play in a game this season.
5. A few more injury updates for Buffalo on a short week:
Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle) will 'be a stretch' according to McDermott to play Thursday.
Cornerback Kaiir Elam, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, is 'moving in the right direction,' according to McDermott and was a full participant in Bills practice on Monday.
6. McDermott said it is an honor for his football team and organization to play on Thanksgiving in Detroit.
"It's fun to be part of a tradition like that, especially playing at Detroit, who has traditionally played on Thanksgiving," he said. "Just to be able to tell your kids one day, 'Hey, I coached on Thanksgiving Day or I played in a Thanksgiving Day game on television where most of the people will be sitting at home watching and celebrating Thanksgiving with their families.'"