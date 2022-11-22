Week 12 opponent: What the Bills are saying

2. The Bills have two days in Orchard Park before heading back to Detroit on Wednesday afternoon for Thursday's game. Buffalo will play at Ford Field for the second straight game after their game against Cleveland Sunday was played in Detroit.

"I enjoy coming to Detroit," Poyer told the Bills' team website "It's awesome, especially when you get to play indoors. It's a little bit more warmer. I think what coaches, (Brandon) Beane and the organization did as far as getting us here, getting us in the locker room that we're gonna be in on Thursday, on the same sideline, so we're able to visualize and kind of see as we leave what it's going to be like when we come back in a couple of days."