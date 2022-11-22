Week 12 opponent: What the Bills are saying

Nov 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Buffalo Bills' players and coaches talking about ahead of Thursday's Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. Buffalo did a great job defensively against the run vs. Cleveland on Sunday and will be looking for a similar effort Thursday against the Lions. Buffalo held Cleveland to just 80 yards on 26 carries (3.1 average). Browns running back Nick Chubb had just 19 yards on 14 carries (1.4).

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier knows he has another big test this week against Detroit's No. 10 ranked rushing offense.

"They had a big day running the ball," Frazier told buffalobills.com of Detroit's rushing attack against the Giants Sunday. "I think they were over 160 yards rushing, so a big day for them. We're going to have our hands full to be able to carry over some of the things we did yesterday into this ball game. But we got to bring that same type of attitude and really carry that chip on our shoulder when it comes to the run game.

"We got to bring that to this ball game as well. And they do other things as well, but it starts with being able to defend the run game."

Meet the Opponent: Buffalo Bills

View photos of the starters for the Buffalo Bills.

Head Coach Sean McDermott Offensive Coordinator: Ken Dorsey Defensive Coordinator: Leslie Frazier Special Teams Coordinator: Matthew Smiley (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
1 / 30

Head Coach Sean McDermott

Offensive Coordinator: Ken Dorsey

Defensive Coordinator: Leslie Frazier

Special Teams Coordinator: Matthew Smiley

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Gabe Davis Backed up by Jake Kumerow (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
2 / 30

WR Gabe Davis

Backed up by Jake Kumerow

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Dion Dawkins Backed up by David Quessenberry (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
3 / 30

OT Dion Dawkins

Backed up by David Quessenberry

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Rodger Saffold Backed up by Bobby Hart (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
4 / 30

OG Rodger Saffold

Backed up by Bobby Hart

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Mitch Morse Backed up by Greg Van Roten (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
5 / 30

C Mitch Morse

Backed up by Greg Van Roten

(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Ryan Bates Backed up by Justin Murray (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
6 / 30

OG Ryan Bates

Backed up by Justin Murray

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Spencer Brown Backed up by David Quessenberry (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
7 / 30

OT Spencer Brown

Backed up by David Quessenberry

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Dawson Knox Backed up by Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
8 / 30

TE Dawson Knox

Backed up by Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney

(AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

Bryan Bennett/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Josh Allen Backed up by Case Keenum (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
9 / 30

QB Josh Allen

Backed up by Case Keenum

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
RB Devin Singletary Backed up by Nyheim Hines, James Cook and Taiwan Jones (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
10 / 30

RB Devin Singletary

Backed up by Nyheim Hines, James Cook and Taiwan Jones

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB Reggie Gilliam (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
11 / 30

FB Reggie Gilliam

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Isaiah McKenzie Backed up by Khalil Shakir (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
12 / 30

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Backed up by Khalil Shakir

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Stefon Diggs (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
13 / 30

WR Stefon Diggs

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Greg Rousseau Backed up by Boogie Basham (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
14 / 30

DE Greg Rousseau

Backed up by Boogie Basham

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Ed Oliver Backed up by Jordan Phillips (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
15 / 30

DT Ed Oliver

Backed up by Jordan Phillips

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT DaQuan Jones Backed up by Tim Settle (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
16 / 30

DT DaQuan Jones

Backed up by Tim Settle

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Von Miller Backed up by A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
17 / 30

DE Von Miller

Backed up by A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB Matt Milano Backed up by Baylon Spector (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
18 / 30

SLB Matt Milano

Backed up by Baylon Spector

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB Tremaine Edmunds Backed up by Tyrel Dodson and Tyler Matakevich (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
19 / 30

MLB Tremaine Edmunds

Backed up by Tyrel Dodson and Tyler Matakevich

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Terrel Bernard Backed up by Tyrel Dodson (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
20 / 30

WLB Terrel Bernard

Backed up by Tyrel Dodson

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NCB Taron Johnson Backed up by Cam Lewis (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
21 / 30

NCB Taron Johnson

Backed up by Cam Lewis

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tre'Davious White Backed up by Christian Benford and Siran Neal (AP Photo/John Munson)
22 / 30

CB Tre'Davious White

Backed up by Christian Benford and Siran Neal

(AP Photo/John Munson)

John Munson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Dane Jackson Backed up by Kaiir Elam (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
23 / 30

CB Dane Jackson

Backed up by Kaiir Elam

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jordan Poyer Backed up by Cam Lewis and Dean Marlowe (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
24 / 30

S Jordan Poyer

Backed up by Cam Lewis and Dean Marlowe

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Damar Hamlin Backed up by Jaquan Johnson (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
25 / 30

S Damar Hamlin

Backed up by Jaquan Johnson

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Tyler Bass (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
26 / 30

K Tyler Bass

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Sam Martin (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
27 / 30

P/H Sam Martin

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Nyheim Hines Backed up by Khalil Sakir (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
28 / 30

PR Nyheim Hines

Backed up by Khalil Sakir

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray
KR Isaiah McKenzie Backed up by James Cook and Nyheim Hines (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
29 / 30

KR Isaiah McKenzie

Backed up by James Cook and Nyheim Hines

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Reid Ferguson (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
30 / 30

LS Reid Ferguson

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. The Bills have two days in Orchard Park before heading back to Detroit on Wednesday afternoon for Thursday's game. Buffalo will play at Ford Field for the second straight game after their game against Cleveland Sunday was played in Detroit.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer thinks that familiarity could help the Bills.

"I enjoy coming to Detroit," Poyer told the Bills' team website "It's awesome, especially when you get to play indoors. It's a little bit more warmer. I think what coaches, (Brandon) Beane and the organization did as far as getting us here, getting us in the locker room that we're gonna be in on Thursday, on the same sideline, so we're able to visualize and kind of see as we leave what it's going to be like when we come back in a couple of days."

Related Links

3. The Bills' running back duo of Devin Singletary and James Cook each had 86 yards on the ground vs. Cleveland Sunday. It was a career-high for Cook and a season-high for the veteran Singletary. They combined for six runs of 10 or more yards.

"I think we can be explosive in a lot of different ways," Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey told buffalobills.com. "Explosiveness just comes from execution. If you execute, then you have a chance to be explosive no matter what the play call is, and I think that's what it comes down to more often than not."

The Lions' defense certainly has their work cut out for them. Buffalo is the No. 3 passing team in the NFL, and now the run game seems to be coming to life too.

4. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White is "day to day" as he tries to return from an ACL injury suffered last Thanksgiving. White has returned to practice in recent weeks but has yet to play in a game this season.

5. A few more injury updates for Buffalo on a short week:

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle) will 'be a stretch' according to McDermott to play Thursday.

Cornerback Kaiir Elam, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, is 'moving in the right direction,' according to McDermott and was a full participant in Bills practice on Monday.

6. McDermott said it is an honor for his football team and organization to play on Thanksgiving in Detroit.

"It's fun to be part of a tradition like that, especially playing at Detroit, who has traditionally played on Thanksgiving," he said. "Just to be able to tell your kids one day, 'Hey, I coached on Thanksgiving Day or I played in a Thanksgiving Day game on television where most of the people will be sitting at home watching and celebrating Thanksgiving with their families.'"

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: What can rookie WR Jameson Williams bring to Lions' offense?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 11 victory over the New York Giants.

news

Rookie WR Jameson Williams set to return to practice

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams will return to practice.

news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell says it's unlikely Okudah can play Thursday

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 31-18 victory over the New York Giants.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Williams puts up monster three-touchdown performance in win over Giants

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 31-18 victory over the New York Giants includes Williams hat trick, rookie picks, stopping Barkley and Big Mac attack.

news

RECAP: Lions at Giants

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 31-18 victory over the New York Giants.

news

INACTIVES: Lions at Giants

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Giants matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Giants

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Giants matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Romeo Okwara happy to be back on the practice field

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including how defensive lineman Romeo Okwara is enjoying his return to practice, other injury updates and more.

news

Lions' offense staying on track despite injuries

The Detroit Lions' offense has dealt with injuries this season, but they have been able to stay on track, ranking in the top 10 in most statistical categories.

news

NOTEBOOK: WR Josh Reynolds (back) returns to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including getting healthy at wide receiver, preparing for the New York Giants and more.

Advertising