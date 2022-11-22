NOTEBOOK: Jameson Williams on wearing No. 9, returning to practice

"I had a lot of workouts. A lot of down days. Bad days I had to push through," Williams said at his locker after Tuesday's practice. "But I'm here now.

"I missed the game a lot. I'm real, real, real excited to put my cleats on, be able to put my jersey on and get out there with the guys. Actually be a part of the team. It's something I've missed a lot and I'm just happy to get back going."

Williams said his knee feels good and he feels like his old self again.

Williams' teammates, particularly quarterback Jared Goff, were glad to see the rookie back at practice. Goff knows better than anyone what getting Williams back in the fold could mean for this offense.

"He's got so much speed, and he's got so much ability, and any way that we can end up using him whenever that time is he comes back will give us a boost someway, somehow, however many snaps that ends up being, however many balls he ends up catching," Goff said.