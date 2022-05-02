D-line coach Todd Wash on how Lions rookies fit in revamped defense

The Lions were deficient defensively in many areas last season. Their inability to get to the quarterback on a consistent basis stood out. They had only 30 sacks, third fewest in the league.

Hutchinson and Paschal will have different roles. They will join a group of veterans that includes Charles Harris, Romeo and Julian Okwara and Michael Brockers that should generate a more effective pass rush in the 4-3.

Hutchinson showed with 14 sacks in his final season at Michigan that he has the potential to be an effective pass rusher in the NFL.

"We had Hutchinson extremely high in the draft process," Wash said. "We feel he was the most ready to play. We're going to put him at the rush position in our base. Then he can play either defensive end in the sub package.