O'HARA: What we learned from the 2022 NFL Draft

We start with Holmes and his comfort level as GM in Year 2:

Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell were firmly in charge last year, but this is truly their team and staff this year. That includes the people they've inherited, and those they brought in.

"One of the biggest things, I think, is everybody kind of knows the system, everybody knowing how to use the same language when it comes to evaluations."

A year ago, NFL teams were still operating on Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's not the same as working face to face.

"Being around guys, sometimes you can just feel them a little bit more," Holmes said. "You can feel their body language. You can feel their presence of how they feel about one thing or the other.