TIM AND MIKE: Week 18 observations

Cornerback depth: I thought rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu had a nice game Sunday to finish out a tough first year for him plagued by injury and illness. He made a nice play down the right sideline to knock a deep ball away from Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, playing the man and the ball perfectly.

In all, Melifonwu was targeted five times and allowed two receptions for 17 yards against the Packers. He's got terrific size at 6-foot-3, and he's just one of the reasons why the Lions should feel pretty good about the cornerback position moving forward. Amani Oruwariye, Jerry Jacobs, AJ Parker and Jeff Okudah are the other reasons why. – Tim Twentyman