TIM AND MIKE: Week 18 observations

More on St. Brown: We've written a lot about wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown down the stretch and his record-breaking rookie season, but here's another impressive list he joined Sunday after catching eight passes for 109 yards and a score. By recording 90-or-more receiving yards and a receiving touchdown for the third straight game, St. Brown joined Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and Randy Moss (1998) as the only rookies in NFL history to accomplish that. Pretty nice company to be in for St. Brown. – Tim Twentyman
On the run: Jamaal Williams went over the 600-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career. He carried 13 times for 43 yards Sunday to give him 601 yards for the season. His previous high was 556 yards as a rookie with the Packers in 2017. He did that in 16 games. He played 13 this year. –Mike O'Hara
Vaitai's season: Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai's performance this year has gone a little bit under the radar. He didn't allow a sack, quarterback hit or single pressure Sunday against the Packers. In fact, Vaitai hasn't allowed a sack all season, and he was credited with allowing just five quarterback hits all year long in 15 games played. – Tim Twentyman
Fan fare: The rivalry between the Lions and Packers extended to the fans. The Packers were well represented by their fans Sunday, but there were far more Lions fans at Ford Field. At times when Packers fans cheered and chanted for their team, Lions fans drowned them out with boos. – Mike O'Hara
Cornerback depth: I thought rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu had a nice game Sunday to finish out a tough first year for him plagued by injury and illness. He made a nice play down the right sideline to knock a deep ball away from Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, playing the man and the ball perfectly.
In all, Melifonwu was targeted five times and allowed two receptions for 17 yards against the Packers. He's got terrific size at 6-foot-3, and he's just one of the reasons why the Lions should feel pretty good about the cornerback position moving forward. Amani Oruwariye, Jerry Jacobs, AJ Parker and Jeff Okudah are the other reasons why. – Tim Twentyman
Aaron Rodgers: He looks great on television when you watch him deliver passes, but he looks even better watching in person when you can see the whole field. It's amazing what he sees in getting the ball to his receivers. –Mike O'Hara
Special weapon: Punter Jack Fox has turned into a real weapon for the Detroit Lions with his ability to flip the field with his right leg. Fox established a new franchise single-season gross punting record, averaging 49.2 yards per punt this season. Fox had a booming 67-yard punt from the Detroit 25-yard line to the Green Bay 8-yard line in the third quarter of Sunday's victory over Green Bay. – Tim Twentyman
Celly: Quarterback Jared Goff celebrated running back D'Andre Swift's go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter by sprinting almost to the opposite sideline and leaping to celebrate together with St. Brown. – Mike O'Hara