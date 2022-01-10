10 prospects to watch in college football national championship game

A national champion will be decided in college football tonight, and it will be either Alabama or Georgia.

These two were arguably the top two programs in college football all year, with rosters full of NFL talent. Here are 10 prospects to watch out for come NFL Draft time from tonight's contest:

1. Linebacker Nakobe Dean, Georgia

The 2021 Butkus Award winner, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-American is the total package at linebacker. Dean has 68 tackles (34 solo) to go along with 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and two interceptions. He can do a little bit of everything, which defensive coordinators love. He had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in Georgia's dominating performance over Michigan in the semifinal.

2. Wide receiver Jameson Williams, Alabama